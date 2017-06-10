Dividend Investing Is NOT Rocket Science (Part 4)

That said, there is one common trait that every successful investor shares (and you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out).

As a matter of fact, the majority of professional investors fail to beat the returns of the broader market indices every year.

Today we are completing our four-part series highlighting our four key principles to building and managing a successful dividend portfolio. It all comes down to creating an investment plan and sticking to it.

And the beauty is that any investor can do it!

Four Pillars of a Proper Investment Plan

Our Dividend Investors Club members experience level ranges from complete newbie to seasoned veteran. However, investment planning (and portfolio management) is a common theme in our discussions, regardless of how experienced you are. Below are our four pillars of a proper investment plan (in order of importance). We have covered each pillar in a separate article (see links below for previous articles).

Asset Allocation/Position Sizing (i.e., how much should you buy of each dividend stock?) Exit Strategy/Risk Management (i.e., when should you exit a stock or hedge your dividend portfolio?) Stock Selection (i.e., which dividend stocks should you choose for your portfolio?) Entry Strategy (i.e., when should you buy a specific dividend stock?)

Most investors fail to succeed because they either do not have a plan or they do not have the discipline to stick to their plan, plain and simple. We passionately believe that if you make these four key principles the heart of your investment plan, you will achieve long-term success. In addition, we strongly encourage investors to physically write down their rules of investing. This will increase the odds that you will actually follow your rules, which ultimately will increase your odds of success.

Part 4: Entry Strategy

In part 3 of this series, we discussed our strategy for deciding which dividend stocks to buy. In this part, we will discuss WHEN to buy a specific dividend stock.

We believe that patience is a virtue. Just because a stock has a high rankings, it doesn't necessarily mean that you should run out and purchase it that day. We scan the charts of our top-rated stocks daily looking for strong levels of support and resistance, which ultimately helps us determine a target "Buy Zone" for each stock. We believe that patiently waiting for a low-risk entry point for a given stock will drastically improve your long-term investment results.

In other words, we use fundamentals to decide WHICH stocks to buy and we use technicals to decide WHEN to buy those stocks.

If you are a new dividend investor and are building your DIY Dividend Portfolio from scratch, don't feel pressured to have a fully diversified portfolio on day one. Dividend investing is a marathon, not a sprint. It's extremely important to be patient when building a long-term portfolio...we can't stress that enough.

The "Buy Zone"

As we highlighted above, once we have decided that we want to purchase a particular stock, we look for a low-risk entry point to open the position. We call these entry points our "Buy Zones" and they are points at which long-term dividend investors should feel comfortable starting to build a position in the respective stocks.

Note that we focus on four key levels of support when determining a "Buy Zone":

Technical - Support from short and long-term trend lines

- Support from short and long-term trend lines Volatility - Target correction levels based on historical volatility and draw down

- Target correction levels based on historical volatility and draw down Valuation - Support levels based on historical valuation multiples

- Support levels based on historical valuation multiples Yield - Support levels based on forward dividend yield

The Action Rating

Once a Buy Zone is calculated, we establish an Action Rating for each stock by analyzing both the rankings as well as the Buy Zone.

Our Action Ratings classify each stock into one of 4 categories:

Avoid - Stocks that fall into one or more of these baskets: (1) negative forward EPS; (2) abnormally high historical volatility; (3) potential value trap (Safety ranking <=2 / Momentum ranking <=1 / Value <=7).

- Stocks that fall into one or more of these baskets: (1) negative forward EPS; (2) abnormally high historical volatility; (3) potential value trap (Safety ranking <=2 / Momentum ranking <=1 / Value <=7). Buy - Stocks that are currently trading in (or below) the Buy Zone that do not fall into the Avoid category.

- Stocks that are currently trading in (or below) the Buy Zone that do not fall into the Avoid category. Profit - Stocks that have rallied significantly and are within 3% of a 52-week high and or stocks that are currently trading over 30% above the Buy Zone.

- Stocks that have rallied significantly and are within 3% of a 52-week high and or stocks that are currently trading over 30% above the Buy Zone. Neutral - All other stocks that do not fit into one of the other three categories.

Let's take a look at an example of a stock in each rating category.

Source: Dividend Investors Club / Parsimony Investment Research

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) - Avoid

NVDA is a classic case of a high momentum stock where all sense of reasonable valuation was left in the rear-view mirror. A Value ranking of 1 means that NVDA is in the bottom 10% of all stocks in our universe from a valuation perspective.

It would be hard to find another stock as overvalued as this one right now and it really has no place in a long-term dividend portfolio (especially since the rally has whittled the dividend yield down to nothing). Hence the Avoid rating...

Ford Motor Company (F) - Buy

We recently wrote an article about titled Is Ford A Value Trap? where we discuss our thoughts on Ford in detail.

As shown in the chart above, Ford has a very high Value rating of 9 (which is no surprise). The stock is currently trading for only 7.4x FY2017 forward consensus earnings of $1.54, which represents about a 20% discount to its 5 year historical avg. P/E ratio.

That said, while we do believe that Ford is a long-term buy (especially with the juicy 5.4% dividend yield), investors should also consider a cash-secured put strategy here in case there is a little downside left.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Profit

We published an article last week titled Apple Investors Should Take Cover which had some great back and forth in the comment section.

Taking profits is a hard thing for investors to consider...but we think that it's the prudent thing to do in a long term dividend portfolio.

As shown in the table below, the stock is currently trading at 20%-30% premiums compared to its 5-year historical averages across various key valuation metrics.

In addition, the stock has a history of large pullbacks. In fact, just in the past 5 years, Apple has plummeted over 30% from its peak twice.

AT&T (T) - Neutral

AT&T currently has high rankings for Dividend (8), Safety (8) and Value (8)...and a low ranking for Momentum (3).

Many of our Neutral rated stocks are hovering just above their Buy Zones and they make up what we call our Buy Zone Watch List.

A Neutral rated stock is one that an investor could consider accumulating a position (but should not take a full position until the price gets closer to the Buy Zone). These stocks are also great candidates for a cash-secured put strategy (i.e., stocks that you want to buy at a cheaper price).

Summary

Patience. Patience. Patience.

We passionately believe that patiently waiting for a low-risk entry point for a given stock will drastically improve your long-term investment results. Dividend investing is a marathon, not a sprint!

Hopefully, you have enjoyed this series and it will help you set up a proper investment plan for yourself.

Don't forget to follow us as we have another great series on tap called the "All Retirement Team" which will highlight some top dividend stocks for a long-term dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.