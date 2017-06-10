Transports Week In Review - Transports Keep Momentum As Broader Indices Falter

The trucking industry has reversed course over the past three weeks; this is a key focal point for investors to monitor.

The XTN transports index is now up 0.3 percent, whereas SPY is up 8.9 percent.

As we closed the week on June 9th, transports had their third consecutive week of solid performance versus broader indices. The trucking market has shown increasing signs of improvement, and I am closely paying attention to these trends. Similar to rail last year, the March/April area may serve as a bottom. All other transport modes continue to witness increasing and/or sustained robust traffic and volume performance.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 11.1 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 12.5 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 15.3 and 16.8 percent, respectively.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from 7.6 to 9.1 percent. If transports can gain some momentum for the remainder of the year, LLGP is poised to approach the 15 percent level.

YTD 2017

For the 22nd week of 2017, the spread between SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declined with SPY up by 8.6 percentage points. SPY declined by 30 basis points (bps) to 8.9 percent while the S&P Transportation ETF increased by 100 bps to 0.3 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices. But over the past couple of weeks, transports have strengthened more so than broader markets. Assuming gross domestic product (GDP) at or above 2 percent, and transports should continue to push higher towards the performance of major indices.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly down for the week, with exceptions being Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Canadian National's performance is indicative of its leading traffic performance (we need to remember that some analysts have stated that operating ratios may not be the leading indicator moving forward). Kansas City Southern continues to gain some momentum as expectations for tailwinds take stage versus U.S. and Mexico trade policies and regulations.

Week 22 of 2017 witnessed increased positive results for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's now 11.2 percent improvement. I continue to like the two leading performers of this group, excluding CSX.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors bucked rail operator peer trends for the week, being up. The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) has reemerged as the leading performer for the year. Continued positive news has recently focused on the company's European expansion and increased backlog supporting further leased railcar growth in the U.S.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers carried momentum from last week forward, with exceptions being Ryder System (NYSE:R) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). This is the first time in a while that this industry has begun to show some life. USA Truck had speculation earlier in the year regarding it as a buyout candidate. I was skeptical of a deal on this one as the company does not bring much to the table, especially for a larger peer.

It is quite impressive that Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) continues to lead this group; the company is now up over 18 percent for the year. I am happy to see that one of my larger positions, Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), is right behind with a 12.5 percent gain so far.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers followed truckload peers for the second week with positive gains. This was led by Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Both ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have witnessed strong performance from their lows set in late-May.

I remain positive for the LTL industry, with a continued bias towards non-union operators including Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Old Dominion Freight Line and Saia. Similar to truckload peers, expectations remain optimistic for the second half of the year.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly lower for the week, with the exceptions being Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Deutsche Post DHL Group's (OTCPK:DPSGY) decline was driven by elections in Britain and uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Atlas Air's increase was to be expected as the company had become highly sold off.

I continue to expect FedEx and DHL Group to continue to compete for second place to Air Transport Services Group's (NASDAQ:ATSG) gains for the year. We still have a lot of the year remaining, so United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) may get back on track as well.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly positive for the week; exceptions included Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Radian Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT). XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) led all peers, and actually has now surpassed Radiant, which had a recent Seeking Alpha critical review. If XPO leads this group, it will be the second time in two years. Other peers were very flat for the week, only displaying marginally positive results.

If it is not already perfectly clear, XPO has cemented itself as the top play in this group. The company still has tremendous upside in an expanding economic cycle. I still view Hub Group as one to watch for the rest of the year for a turnaround, and still as an acquisition target (I do not think management is looking for it, but it may come regardless).

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was positive, although some were flat, and most were only marginally better. Container lessors regained momentum and pushed higher for the week. CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is up an astounding 153.6 percent, leading all transports. Only Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) remains positive as well.

All peers in this group have been highly volatile. I expect this to continue as overcapacity issues in the container shipping industry are still prevalent. Matson's (NYSE:MATX) woes have been related to multiple events including domestic growth concerns, Asia and other market uncertainties, combined with the company's investments over the next few years for its new vessels.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mixed with most being positive. The story for this group continues to be a constant; traffic numbers keep clocking in well, energy prices remain stable and/or lower, but increasing labor costs remain as a possible headwind.

I continue to like Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) as it has continued to lag most of its peers since mid-March. The company has had a nice run-up since late-May, but I still believe there is more room to run.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the 22nd week of 2017, total traffic was up 5.3 percent with carload traffic up 7.1 percent, a 20 bps improvement, and intermodal traffic up 3.4 percent, a 20 bps improvement. Week 22 performance remained robust.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.5 percent for the first 21 weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.5 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.1 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -2 percent.

Container traffic was up 3.4 percent, a 20 bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have remained positive and/or improved as of late-May. The improvement has translated to stronger rail operator operating revenues: traffic is stronger for all Class Is, with the exception being Kansas City Southern.

Week 22 witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 105,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 18.7 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 21.6 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -0.1 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 6.9 percent, petroleum products were down at -1.2 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 39.2 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Trucking industry spot market average rates have remained up from 5 to 7 percent versus last year, with a moderately lower decline through the end of May. As we move closer to the summer and fall months, it will be important to see how pricing performs. Performance has been very strong since late-March as seasonality has occurred; this has been prevalent for all major services including open deck, dry van, refrigerated and LTL. Additionally, the spread between the spot market and contractual pricing has tightened.

If we continue to focus on the positive areas, namely rail traffic, air cargo, and containerized shipping, the trucking industry has lagged these other modes. Ironically, much of the intermodal interchanges from these other modes eventually end up being carried by a truck. Pessimists are already looking to the GDPNow reduced second-quarter numbers as an indication of weakness. At some point, a convergence of truck demand and other modes is likely to occur.

Air Cargo

As we have seen strong global performance in air cargo since the summer of the past year, it is becoming clear that e-commerce has had a strong impact. This has been occurring at the most rapid pace in diverse areas including Asia, Europe and North America. FedEx's earnings date is soon approaching and the stock price has rallied in anticipation of strong results.

Investors should continue to monitor larger peers including UPS and DHL Group; competitive pressures may intensify as e-commerce continues to be the core retail driver. This may either impact operating revenues and/or margins.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates declined from the previous week in June, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), for eastbound trade in the Trans-Pacific lane. Eastbound trade from Asia to Europe was also weaker while trans-Atlantic trade was flat. For certain trade lanes, pricing still remains substantially higher from last year.

Despite stronger rates versus the previous year, global container shipping lines have still witnessed challenges. Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) recently reported first-quarter results, with transported TEU volumes substantially outperforming pricing. Maersk was profitable, but Hapag-Lloyd was not. Performance remains mixed despite expectations for a strong reversal for the industry back to profitability.

North America Seaports

All regional coasts have witnessed increasing congestion due to larger container shipping vessel calls at ports. The new normal is going to be much larger vessels unloading more containers, which will require more time to organize, as well as more time for trucks to enter and exit the port. This will lead to further congestion on access roads and highways.

Recent plans for major infrastructure investments by the Trump administration have been a big focus for transports. Whether or not a bill gets through will remain to be seen. For the time being, congestion issues will continue to create challenges for carriers, third-party logistics providers and shippers.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) was up by 310 bps, reversing last week's course, and continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 21.4 percent for the year versus the 1.4 percent result for the Canadian index, an increase of 70 bps.

There are a couple of things that have caught my attention based upon the indices performance above. First, there is not a direct correlation necessarily between index and individual company performance - case in point, Canadian National. Second, for all the negative perceptions earlier in the year regarding Mexico, it would appear that many companies with exposure to these perceived risks have moved on. While still premature, expectations in the investment community have reversed.

Summary

My key takeaway from this week, and the past couple of weeks, is the improvement in the trucking industry. In my opinion, this is the industry that will lead the charge for transports to make a comeback towards either parity or outperformance against broader indices.

The other important component is GDP. The first-quarter revised results were solid for where we need to go. For the second quarter, it will be important to see continued outperformance from last year. Over the next three quarters, it will be key to see whether the economy can expand further above an annual 2 percent number.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, CNI, DPSGY, FDX, GBX, HUBG, KSU, MATX, ODFL, SNDR, XPO.

