S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Equity Market Is Reacting To What Really Matters

Any weakness in equity prices will be an opportunity to buy, not sell. Look for rotation in sectors now for opportunities.

A 5% pullback can occur at any time. No need to try and outthink the market if we see a blip in the long-term trend.

Technology has led in this latest rally, but it is not the only sector outperforming the S&P, indicating across the board strength.

Despite the assorted views on the political agenda, not much has changed. The Goldilocks economy remains in place.

The stock market is always full of surprises, and in a bull market, most of the surprises have come to the upside. With earnings season behind us, many looked around and viewed this period of time to have a void of any catalyst to take equities higher. Of course, there was no shortage of what could take the market lower, and many viewed that as the path of least resistance.

Surprise, the S&P moved up and out of the sideways pattern that it remained in since March and has reached new all-time highs. The stair-step pattern remains in place, telling us that each move higher is worked off in a reasonable fashion.

This action shows no parabolic movement, which often leads to a reversion that is usually as swift and powerful as the upside action was. We often hear the words that the market takes the stairs up but the elevator down, and if a shock were to develop, that could be the case again. Who knows when that shock black swan may occur, no one can predict that, and I for one can't ponder how to prepare for an event that could be years down the road.

We have witnessed the last two years being built on the positive changes that are taking place, and without a shock, the market has proceeded accordingly.

The Trump trade, that's all I have heard since the election. Regular readers know that while I acknowledge the change in sentiment that occurred with a pro-business outlook being a real possibility. However, new highs were already made before the election and the Trump victory added gas to the fire that was already started.

Now the pundits tell us the Trump trade is over, and I note that the so-called trade in many respects has come full circle. My view of what was happening in the stock market wasn't based on any such observation, so I didn't pay much attention when that declaration was made; it was all noise.

Teflon is the buzzword now; we are being told this is a Teflon market. The talk is that not much matters, as seemingly every issue is being shrugged off. Complacency is everywhere. That view is based on the idea that the entire pro-business agenda has also come full circle. From thoughts of overnight changes to the reality that there is little achieved on healthcare, which stall the tax initiatives. No one knows where infrastructure stands. So anyone taking up that view sees the market going higher, while in their eyes everything is burning around them except the stock market, and to them, that doesn't add up.

Many are reacting to the noise, but what is being missed is what I have believed all along, the stock market was ready to move higher on the U.S. earnings and global economic rebound. The new mindset after the election added optimism, but as we have seen, the S&P has rallied to new highs once again despite the lack of positives out of Washington and the so-called Trump trade being dead.

Therefore, this isn't really a Teflon market at all. It's just another buzzword to make one rethink their strategy. As long as the positive change on the global and earnings front continues, the view on owning equities remains positive.

Michael Batnick notes that the S&P 500 hasn't had a 5% pullback since July 2016. He posted the chart below, which shows that the index gone 231 days without a 5% drawdown, which is the longest streak since 1996.

This streak isn't unprecedented, and the end of both the 1994 and 1996 streaks ended with pullbacks of less than 10%. Therefore, while one can conclude that the equity market is overdue for a pullback, one can also conclude that it doesn't necessarily have to be a large drawdown. Strength begets strength.

The month of May indicated that objects in motion tend to stay in motion and vice versa. The 50 stocks that were up the most year-to-date through April were up an average of 3.85% in May. The stocks that were performing the worst year-to-date through April were down an average of 6.57% in May.

I remain of the mindset that a 5% pullback can occur at any time. Any drawdown will be contained.

Economy

ISM Non Manufacturing index came in flat at 56.9 compared to the prior month read of 57.5.

Urban Carmel shows how retail sales are tracking in line with the rise in the S&P.

The NY Times comes to the conclusion after the May jobs report that we have hit full employment and the story isn't going to get better. I'd rather wait and see if a trend develops before I jump to that conclusion.

This month's JOLTS report was an eye opener. There has never been a report showing openings at 6 million, and that is exactly what the April report told us. The quits rate and the layoffs and discharges rate were little changed at 2.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

The new high in total job openings across the broader economy is a good sign that the cyclical expansion in hiring is not yet over despite weaker payrolls growth in recent months. Another takeaway, the skills gap is intensifying.

The Financial Times reported:

"Across the U.S., companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing and construction to healthcare and agriculture warn of a lack of qualified employees."

Global Economy

JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing and Service PMI remained steady in May. The index came in at 53.7 just ahead of the April read of 53.6.

The Financial Times reports:

"The consensus view among economists until recently was that the US would outstrip its advanced economy rivals this year, driven by the economic stimulus from Donald Trump in the White House and the Republican party in Congress. But the 'Trump bump' has so far proved surprisingly feeble. Instead the economic story of 2017 has been the euphoric eurozone."

OECD released its biannual growth forecasts for the current year and the next. The report summarizes each country. The U.S. is expected to pick up, growing slightly above 2%. China remains in a holding pattern around 6.5%. Japan moves up to 1.4%, and the eurozone is projected to be in the 1.75-1.85% range.

The services sector across Europe remained strong. Eurozone Composite final PMI continued to show results that are at six-year highs with the May reading of 56.8.

Germany Services PMI continued to show solid results in May. The 55.4 reading is a tick below the 15-month high of 55.6 recorded in March. German Manufacturing Orders month over month for April declined more than anticipated.

Services PMI for Italy continued robust as well, reading 55.1 in May.

France Services PMI rolled in at 57.2, up from the April read of 56.7.

Eurozone retail sales rose slightly in the latest report. Year on year, the volume of retail sales grew 2.5 percent, higher than the 2.3 percent rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Japan Services PMI showed the fastest growth since 2015 with a reading of 53. Japanese Leading Index remains at elevated levels while slipping slightly from the highest reading since 2015.

Caixin China services PMI remained steady at 51.5, a slight increase from the April read of 51.2, which was a 10-month low.

U.K. elections threw a monkey wrench into the government Theresa May was looking for. As a result, the Conservatives do not have the seats on their own to form a majority government in parliament, and will be forced into a coalition. With Brexit negotiation slated to start in 10 days, it leaves the U.K. in a tenuous position in dealing with the E.U. In the coming days/weeks, we will be hearing about soft Brexit versus hard Brexit as this story is just beginning.

UK CIPS Services PMI dropped to 53.8 in May, down from the April read of 55.8. The index has remained above 50 for the 10th consecutive month.

UK CIPS Construction PMI surprised to the upside with a reading of 56. That is the best report since February 2016.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research reports:

"During the first two months of the second quarter, analysts lowered earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the second quarter. The Q2 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the EPS estimates for all the companies in the index) dropped by 1.7% (to $31.58 from $32.13) during this period."

Putting that in context, it adds:

"During the past five years (20 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 3.5%. During the past ten years, (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 4.2%"

So, when the headlines read analysts are cutting EPS estimates, remember that the decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate recorded during the first two months of the second quarter was smaller than the 1-year, 5-year, and 10-year averages. It also marks the smallest decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate for the index for the first two months of a quarter since Q2 2014 (-1.0%).

FactSet Research then concludes:

"The estimated earnings growth rate for Q2 2017 is 6.6%. Nine sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Energy, Information Technology, and Financials sectors. Two sectors are projected to report a year over year decline in earnings, led by the Consumer Discretionary sectors." "The estimated revenue growth rate for Q2 2017 is 4.9%. Ten sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Energy sector. The only sector projected to report a decline in revenues is the Telecom Services sector."

The Political Scene

According to the latest from the administration, tax reform won't get to congress until after its August recess. If Treasury Secretary Mnuchin gets his way, there will be a debt limit increase, leaving the debt ceiling problem in the rear-view mirror.

According to some, there will be little or no resolution on healthcare during 2017, leaving those constituents in states that now offer no options under Obamacare in the same predicament for a while longer.

Raymond James Research put forth its view on how the recent U.S. exit from the Paris agreement correlates with equities. I'm a buyer of what that report is selling.

DNI Director Daniel Coats and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers dominated headlines on Wednesday, as they testified before Congress. The session had little to no effect on the markets during the day. I suspect it was because of what was publicly stated.

DNI Director Daniel Coats:

"I have never felt pressured to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way or intervene in an investigation."

NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers:

"I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate."

The recently fired FBI director, James Comey, then stole the media's attention on Thursday. Prior to that testimony, the Washington Post put the entire issue in perspective. The much anticipated show then took place and it was shrugged off by the markets.

Unfortunately, this will more than likely continue; investors can only hope that it doesn't sidetrack efforts to get something positive out of D.C.

The Fed

Scott Grannis shares his view on the effect of the Fed's program or raising interest rates.

Sentiment

According to the monthly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased from a very depressed level of 26.9%, up to a five-week high of 35.4%.

Crude Oil and the U.S. Dollar

The week started off on a shaky note, but the price of crude shrugged off the decision by GCC nations to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar to close marginally lower on that announcement.

A bearish report out of the EIA showed a build in inventories for the week, along with a build in gasoline inventories. WTI crumbled, dropping 5% on the day. That is the second 5% daily decline since May 25th.

The price of WTI closed on Friday at $45.83, down $1.81 for the week.

As the chart below indicates, the USD is oversold and a bounce may be in order.

However, until the downward trend channel is broken to the upside, the USD will remain well below the levels so many were predicting earlier in the year.

The Technical Picture

A view from 30,000 feet. Chris Ciovacco posted these charts on twitter recently. NYSE up/down volume recently cleared areas of past resistance.

The broad NYSE Composite Stock Index remains above a long-term consolidation box.

The Nasdaq has garnered a lot of headlines with new highs, but the advance has been very broad in nature. The NYSE composite has also broke out from a long basing pattern.

Getting back down to earth reveals that the S&P rose to a new high this week. So that has me wondering if the melt-up will continue to the 2,450-2,460 level, or will we see a small crack and drop back to say the 50-day moving average at 2,380 or perhaps a bit lower. A 5% drop from the highs takes the S&P down to 2,317.

It was perfectly clear that the action on Friday afternoon brought many reversals, new highs, then a clear sell-off. That action could signal a change in the short-term trend.

While I was contemplating that I also reminded myself that what I envision on any downside move is a mere blip in the long-term trend. Either way I'm not planning on any major changes in positioning. Given that scenario, there simply is no need to try and outthink the short-term market.

The concerns over divergences being formed when the Russell was consolidating its gains should be relieved this week as the index traded up to a new high. The Nasdaq rolled along adding yet another new high as well. The across the board strength continues, leaving only the Dow Transports to put to rest any bear arguments about a narrow advance.

The S&P stopped very near the 2,444 resistance level, then reversed sharply. So I will remain with the same pivot levels as last week. Short-term support is at the 2,428 and 2,411 pivots, with resistance at the 2,444 and 2,479 pivots.

Market Skeptics

In keeping with the search for a market drawdown, Pimco gives its view in its recently published 2017 Secular Outlook. Among other factors, it notes a 70% chance of a recession in the next five years. If one is bent on making changes on that tid-bit, they shouldn't be managing money. I present this view to allow investors to see all sides of the investment picture, Now, I may have missed it when I read the report, but I do not recall seeing the words corporate earnings mentioned in the article.

Pimco also warns investors to start raising cash as it sees too much complacency in the markets. I disagree on the complacency issue and presented facts on that last week.

Urban Carmel adds to the evidence on the impact of historical volatility and the associated complacency that some believe will take the stock market down.

"Periods of low volatility have been a feature the stock market for more than 50 years. Pre-dates QE, ETFs, and algos."

Societe Generale says the failure of tax cuts are the biggest black swan risk to the markets. I don't agree. The global growth story and the rebound in corporate earnings here in the U.S. have propelled this market to new highs. Tax cuts are the cherry on top of the cake. Earnings estimates for 2017 do NOT include the benefit of tax reform.

Now I don't dismiss the idea that any market pullback will be attributed to their claim. The reality that there hasn't been a 5% pullback for so long while the S&P has made new high after new high since 2016. I believe that the latter will have something to do with any future market weakness.

Finally, if the next drawdown is contained as I believe it will be, then it will be the first black swan that has come and gone and left the market without a meaningful decline.

Remember the scary stories that were tossed around in early 2016? Many centered around how the junk bond market was predicting a market drop and a recession.

Now that the junk bond market has found its footing and moved higher, it's funny how nobody mentions that. Its simple, scary stories are seductive, they mesh with an investor's fears, and most important, they sell ads and page clicks.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

On May 27th, a cautionary tone was mentioned here regarding the technology sector:

"What this information does suggest is that there could be a reversion to the mean and a pullback in the sector with money rotating into the sectors that have been left behind."

I realize this chart is hard to read, but the picture is quite clear. The graphic is that of the Technology Select Sector (IXT).

The technology index has now hit the upper end of its trading range going back since the start of the bull market. In the past, it has provided tough resistance, and this time could be no different. I don't expect any dramatic reversal; however, the late day selloff on Friday may have set the stage for that to now occur. The moving average line (orange) is about a 10% drawdown. The lower end of the channel (green line) is about 20% from the present price.

The takeaway on the chart below is not intended to once again point out how well Tech is doing. Instead it shows that four other sectors are also outperforming the S&P.

The argument that technology is solely responsible for the market strength isn't quite true.

Energy lagged this week on the drop in WTI while the Financials steadied and remain above a key, short-term support level, partly due to a positive report concerning Dodd-Frank legislation.

The Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has bounced nicely off of the support level mentioned last week and has retaken its 50-day moving average. Lo and behold while the tech sector saw much needed profit taking, the Financials roared higher on Friday. A continuance of this move would be a big positive for the overall market.

Rotation also occurred with the energy sector getting a bid as some of the money taken out of tech has now found a home in that beaten-down sector. A reversion to the mean there suggests a decent rally that more active managers can take advantage of.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) hit a nine-year high this week, and some of the regional banks rose nicely as well. The Regional Bank Index (KBW) is now back above its 50-day moving average. The bank stocks may now be ready to move the market higher.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been mentioned here from time to time, and this past week, the company announced news at an investor conference that shareholders cheered. Future guidance from the company suggested that gross merchandise will close to double from the 2016 levels of 547 billion to 1 trillion by 2020. That is 1 trillion with a "T". Revenue growth of 45-49% is now forecast for 2018.

I have often called Alibaba the Amazon of China because of its growth and cash flow. Based on this new information, the stock is undervalued despite the 13% jump in the share price on this announcement.

In the context of investing, there are two retail stocks on the planet, Alibaba and Amazon (Amazon), and both are core holdings for any LT investor.

My view on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) on May 27th:

"The stock deserves a look when it trades back down to the lower end of the range. That stands at around the low 60's level."

Shares fell with the overall tech sector on Friday. Here is an opportunity. There was no need to chase as the stock was at the upper end of the trading channel. The shares now sit in the middle of that channel, and if weakness persists, the 50-day moving average is around $57, the bottom end of that range. I don't know if it will get there, but if it does, I will be an aggressive buyer once again.

First it was FANG; now it's expanded to the sexy six. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). Their popularity is now considered a negative by some because of the overwhelming gains achieved compared to the overall market.

How many times have we heard this argument before? It was pointed out here in April how this exact scenario has played out over time, and it is not the negative that some make it out to be.

From that missive:

"Just 20% of stocks accounted for ALL of the market's gains from 1989-2015 while the other 80% contributed nothing. The S&P was up 1200% in that time frame." "In 2015 84% of the profits of all publicly traded U.S. companies came from the top 100 firms. That number was 53% in 1995 and 49% in 1975, which means that the most profitable companies keep taking a bigger and bigger chunk of the earnings pie."

Finally, Liz Ann Sonders weighs in with her thoughts on this subject during a recent interview:

"This obsession over these stocks as if their the sole drivers of the markets, suggests that you're simply not looking at the details. I don't think the market is as narrow as maybe some of the headlines suggest."

I couldn't agree more.

If one doesn't wish to believe that this has been an across the board rally, then please explain how the S&P 500 equal-weight index in which every stock counts equally towards performance hit a new all-time high recently.

Funny how some economists are still selling the narrative that we are about to see annual wage growth jumping to 4% in the next few months. The Fed will tighten more quickly, and the expansion will enter into the late stages and ultimately recession.

It's time to resurface one of the theories I put forth early in this bull market. Equities have been propelled higher by a Goldilocks economy, not too hot, not too cold. Wage growth has remained around 2-2.5%, 10-year Treasury yields have been stuck in the 2-2.5% range, and core inflation has yet to hit and sticks at the Fed's 2% target.

Plenty of commentary on how disappointing the most recent jobs report was. Really? This fits with what we all have seen in the past. The economy is in a long period of slow growth, low inflation and sluggish wage growth. Low and slow are the buzzwords to describe the situation; perhaps that is why volatility is also low.

What we have today is an accommodative Fed in the absence of troublesome inflation with core PCE at its lowest point since December 2015. Growth continuing to be steady if unspectacular. A continuation of the earnings improvement seen in the first quarter looks on track. A synchronized global improvement story continues, and many scratch their heads, worry about a headline out of D.C., and seemed surprised that stocks are making new highs. It is no secret at the moment this remains a Goldilocks environment for stocks. Any positives out of D.C. is the cherry on top of the cake.

Not much has changed; we are in a secular bull market. The long-term trend remains positive and the surprises will be to the upside. At this time, any pullbacks should be contained and bought, and that is the way I am positioned.

