Macy's: Investor Meeting News Wasn't All Bad

While Macy's facing some challenges, its situation is not as gloomy as the market response may indicate.

Macy's (M) stock was slammed after its Investor Meeting, as reports focused on its gross margin challenges. However, it appears that Macy's comparable store sale performance has improved compared to previous months and it looks quite capable of reaching its sales guidance for the full year. I believe that the market is now viewing Macy's too negatively, putting too much weight on a weak February (which was likely influenced by delayed tax refunds) that made its Q1 comps quite weak and also temporarily affected its gross margins.

Comparable Store Sales Trends

Macy's indicated that its May YTD (February to May) comparable store sales (owned plus licensed) improved by around 1% from its Q1 comparable store sales. As May has historically represented around 24% to 25% of Macy's sales in the first four months, this means that May's comps need to be approximately 4% better than Q1 comps to improve May YTD comps by 1%.

Thus, May's comps (owned plus licensed) are estimated to be -0.6%. Based on Macy's comments about how March/April performed a bit over 1% better than Q1's average, we can also estimate that Macy's owned plus licensed comps were around -7.4% in February and -3.4% in March/April. This leads to an estimate of -2.5% comps for the March to May period.

Feb Mar/Apr Q1 2017 May May YTD Mar/Apr/May -7.4% -3.4% -4.6% -0.6% -3.6% -2.5%

If Macy's comps trend continues at -2.5% for the rest of the year, it would end up with approximately -2.8% on the year.

Macy's estimates that its digital growth will have around an additional 1% positive impact in the second half of the year, while its various initiatives and the impact of retention from closed stores should have a bit over 1% impact from Q2 to Q4 (see its Investor Meeting slides).

While there is the risk that those items may not have as much of a positive impact on sales as Macy's expects, the improvement in comps trends after a dismal February (affected by delayed tax refunds) indicates that Macy's reaffirmed expectations for -2% to -3% comps appears quite reasonable. This is especially true given the potential impact of its various initiatives, and the retention of some sales from closed stores starting in Q2.

The information from apparel retailers that report monthly sales also confirms that February has been an outlier, and that May comps are in the ballpark of March/April sales.

Gross Margin Challenges

Macy's did not previously specify numbers for its 2017 gross margin guidance, but did mention that its gross margin was "expected to decline for the year as a whole and in each quarter". It mentioned that its merchandise margins were assumed to be approximately flat, but that online sales growth and increased free shipping would push margins down year-over-year. Based on that information, I would estimate that Macy's initially assumed that its gross margin would fall around 20 to 30 basis points in 2017.

Macy's guidance for 2017's gross margin is now for a 60 to 80 basis point decline. While this 45 basis point (at guidance midpoint) decline versus expectations is still significant, some of it (perhaps around 25 basis points for the full year) can also be attributed to the continued impact of weak February sales resulting in a temporary inventory hangover that lasted into Q2.

With the first half of 2017 coming in around 100 basis points below last year, that means that Macy's expects second half gross margins to be approximately 45 basis points below last year at the midpoint of its guidance, which represents the gross margin pressure that is unrelated to the temporary inventory hangover.

Gross margins will likely continue to be challenging going forward due to increasing online sales, but I'd expect the rate of decline to be modest. It appears the market is assuming that Macy's gross margins will instead decline by a significant amount per year over a multiple year time span.

Effect On Earnings

The 45 basis point decrease in gross margins versus initial expectations results in a negative impact of approximately $110 million to Macy's EBITDA. This is equivalent to an approximately 1.1% change in net sales.

I expect Macy's comparable store sales to at least fall within its guidance range. If Macy's comparable store sales are in the middle of its guidance range, it will probably need to make up around $60 million EBITDA via further SG&A cuts or asset sales in order to meet the low end of its earnings guidance range. Making the top end of its sales guidance range would mean that Macy's could hit the low end of its earnings guidance range with only minor additional SG&A cuts.

Generally I would be more alarmed about a significant miss versus sales expectations than a miss versus gross margin expectations. In this case, part of the gross margin miss is due to temporary issues caused by poor February sales. The improvement in sales trends indicates that Macy's business is not declining too rapidly to be managed though, and a sharper decline trend in sales would have more severe implications for future EBITDA.

Conclusion

The news from Macy's has been fairly dismal recently, with weak Q1 2017 sales, followed by a downward revision to its gross margin expectations for the full year. The comparable store sales trends after February appear to be significantly improved though, and should put Macy's on track to meet its full year sales guidance. As well, some of Macy's gross margin issues appear to be temporary. As a result, Macy's maintenance of full year earnings guidance appears reasonable, and I think that its value has only diminished modestly from the roughly $32 it was at when it issued its full year guidance in February.

I have started a long position in Macy's after the Investor Meeting fallout and believe that it could be worth around $27 to $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.