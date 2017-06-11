S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 6/12

Last weekend, we had this to say:

If you can sell your S&P 500 exposure, sell it. If you can't, then hedge it.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has topped out, it definitely means that any subsequent gains from holding SPY won't be worth the underlying risk that we're seeing right now.

But we'll talk about that risk in a minute. First, here's what happened this week.

SPY Price data by YCharts

A return of -0.29% is, you'd probably agree, really boring, but it's pretty much what we were expecting to see. Last week's five-day forecast had a mean return of -0.04%, after all.

Here's exactly where this week's returns put us on last week's forecasted distribution.

Again, not exciting. But here's something that is:

GEX just dropped

As regular readers know by now, Gamma Exposure, or "GEX," is the way we generate these five-day probability distributions every week. GEX is an awesome amalgamation of oodles of option market data, and you can read all about it here if you're still unclear on it.

What regular readers may not know yet, though, is that on Friday, GEX dropped quite a bit. Take a look at the chart here:

This drop will have the effect of freeing up prices to move a bit more (up or down) in the coming week. That is, there's a chance for more realized volatility than there was last week.

And here's the associated five-day return plot - the probability distribution for the next five trading days.

Yeah. Not a joke. Scroll up and compare this distribution with last week's. To put the disparity in numbers:

Last week featured a mean return of -0.04% , a median return of 0.06% , and a standard deviation of 1.16% .

, a median return of , and a standard deviation of . This week features a mean return of 0.53%, a median return of 0.99%, and a standard deviation of 3.40%.

A huge difference. The potential variance for this coming week is pretty wide. And the best part?

Well, let's save the best part for the end. First, let's revisit the DIX.

DIX is still soft

Last weekend, we exposed the DIX (Dark Index) as a big part of our reasoning to be bearish on SPY. That's because the numbers had gotten pretty soft, with what appears to be persistent net selling in dark pools across the underlying S&P 500 components.

See how the DIX took that dip recently? We still think that's an ongoing theme, although the readings have reverted somewhat toward their mean in the past couple days.

We'll see where this goes, but for now, this still informs our current bearish opinion.

Oh, and for the sake of monitoring market sentiment, we do encourage readers to keep up with these numbers daily (updated around 6:00pm) at dix.sqzme.co. But even that won't tell you what to do on Monday...

Alas! Whatever shall I do?

At the start of this last trading week, we kicked things off by selling some SPY calls, and eventually hedging our existing long put position by selling lower-strike puts. All in all, our moves were short volatility.

Fortunately, most of the week was amenable to this sort of strategy, and so we were pretty pleased. So you can see why short volatility worked (even on mean-reverting Friday); here's last week's chart again:

SPY Price data by YCharts

This week starts off on a totally different foot, though. While option prices are nearly the same as they were last week at this time, real volatility prospects are totally different.

In other words, option prices are wrong.

Which means we'll start this week off by buying volatility (at-the-money SPY straddles/strangles), which look pretty underpriced compared to the movement that we think could happen in the near future. Since we like short-term contracts (personal taste), we'll probably shoot for the SPY Wednesday expiration and adjust from there (seriously, this volatility is cheap).

The takeaway? There could be a lot more movement this week than option prices imply.

But if you can't take a true long volatility position like we're suggesting, then just sit tight, because this definitely isn't the time to move stock - unless, of course, you haven't reduced or hedged your SPY long exposure yet, in which case, puts are still nice and cheap!

Regardless of what you do with your week - good luck, and we'll see you next weekend!

SqueezeMetrics thinks that less is more. I.e., less garbage information means more returns. That's why we talk about the same two things every... single... week. Because it works. We also think that less is more when it comes to comments, but go ahead and leave one below anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.