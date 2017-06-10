Tesla: A Year Early, $180 Short

Despite the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) slowing its ascent the past few months, there have been a few stocks that have just begun to turn on their engines. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 60% the past 3 months, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is up 50% the past 3 months, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) comes in at a close 3rd with a 48% gain. Despite the fact that Tesla has been in a bull market for all of 2017, this has not stopped the bears from leaning on the stock with their bearish theses. Several authors seem to want to be heroes and the ones that called the Tesla top, but they don't seem to realize they're fighting a stampede of momentum by doing so. I applaud the bulls that have managed to stay long Tesla and wade through the mountain of drivel coming from the shorts, as I imagine it certainly hasn't been easy. Tesla is making new all-time highs, is bullish on every single time frame, and until this changes, there is zero reason to be short.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Last year, I wrote a couple of articles on Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) discussing why fighting the market was a terrible idea. These articles were met with lots of hostility from the Valeant bulls who were convinced that the bottom was in at $15.00. The stock endured a 50% draw-down shortly after and is still down 20% from when the bulls were pounding the table. What is the moral of this story? There is no need to be long in bear markets. The market will tell you when it is ready to turn around, and that is the only time to bottom-fish that puts the probabilities in your favor. Could you be right by bottom-fishing and catching a massive winner? Sure. But long term, it is a losing strategy. I've left a few exhibits below of examples where bottom-fishing crippled the accounts of investors.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

I wrote the Valeant article to hopefully help out some investors on Seeking Alpha as I myself learned in my early years the issues with being long in bear markets. Rather than have other investors suffer these pitfalls through personal experience, I hoped my own anecdotes could help them avoid this. The only very minor silver lining to being long in a bear market and wrong is that at least you can only lose what you have invested. While it's a poor choice to be aggressively long when a stock is in a bear market, it is not even comparable to being short in a bull market. Shorting a bull market is an infinitely worse strategy that has blown up thousands of accounts over the past decade. Just ask the shorts in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) how they're faring from this article calling the stock the "best company to short right now" as it traded at $180 in 2012.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So why is shorting a bull market so much worse than being long in a bear market? The answer lies in simple math and is best explained by this quote by fellow trader Larry Tentarelli:

(Source: Twitter.com)

When you are shorting a stock, you have finite profit potential as the most you can make on your position is 100% if the stock does eventually go to zero. The issue with shorting stocks in uptrends is that the dips tend to get bought on any violent corrections, so your profit potential is typically 20-30% to where dip buyers step in vs. unlimited risk as there is no limit to how high a stock can go. While many shorts will argue that "stocks can only go so high", I'd be curious how many people polled in 2015 thought Nvidia would be 700% higher with the S&P 500 up 22% over the same time period. For every $50,000 short Nvidia in the summer of 2015, those shorts now owe $350,000 if they've decided to stay the course.

Meanwhile, when you are long a stock, you have unlimited profit potential and a finite amount of risk. This is because stocks can go up thousands of times and there is no ceiling on price, while the most you can ever lose is 100%. Again, critics of this will say that "stocks can only go so high", and I will direct them to Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), National Beverage Corp. and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

(Source: TC2000.com)

For the reasons laid out above, I rarely ever short individual stocks. If I am going to short an individual stock, I pick one in a downtrend where the momentum is working with me. I don't go out and short a stock that's blasting out a 3-year base and in a clear bull market like Tesla. This is an absolute recipe for disaster, and one of the best ways to be sure you make it as hard as possible for yourself to be successful in long-term trading. The strategy is the equivalent of trying to pick up pennies in front of a steamroller and typically has lasting consequences both financially and emotionally. Not only does one's portfolio suffer losses that are tough to come bounce back from, the trader must try to restore their confidence after a trade like this (which is easier said than done).

If a trader is so inclined to short stocks in a bull market, the one piece of advice I would give is to use stops. Find a point where you believe your thesis to be invalidated technically and stick to that level. The biggest issue I see with traders that short a stock on fundamentals is that the higher the stock goes, the better their fundamental thesis becomes - as it's now more and more "overvalued".

(Source: TC2000.com)

I'll admit I was naive enough to think that the amount of traders shorting stocks in bull markets without stops was a dying breed, but apparently, there's still quite a few out there. I guess some traders still believe the insane fallacy that they can be right and the market is wrong even when the market moves hundreds of points against them. I've seen these same perma-bears come and go in droves discussing why the S&P 500 was due for a crash since 2011, and unfortunately, they're now becoming an endangered species. The only solace for the S&P 500 perma-bears is that even if they are wrong, the worst loss they'll experience is 20-25% a year as that's the pace the market has been climbing at. While the S&P 500 bears are like grizzlies that have gone a few years without a good meal but are getting by, the Tesla bears are like polar bears that don't have any prey to grasp at due to sea ice loss.

The most amazing part about the bears in Tesla is that they still do not admit to being wrong. They are absolutely convinced that the jury is still out on their thesis even though the market has moved more than 100% against them now. The funny thing about the stock market is that it is the harshest and most brutal teacher in the world. You are either making money and you are right, or you are losing money and you are wrong. Sure, some positions go against us by 10-15% before they move in our favor, but when one is down over 100% on their thesis, the jury is no longer out on whether the trader was right or wrong. You cannot be down more than 100% on a trade and state that you are still correct. This is the most egotistical and insane argument in the world.

Let's imagine for a second that Ackman called his clients after enduring a $160 loss in Valeant from $180 to $20 and stated that he was right, but the market was wrong. He would have been the laughing stock of the financial sector and his clients likely would have pulled there money immediately from his management. There's no question that Ackman made a terrible trade on Valeant and it was due to him fighting the market, but at least he had the decency to come out and admit how wrong he was. I cannot say the same for Tesla bears here who are in complete denial and believe their thesis is still correct.

The thing that makes the stock market so tricky is that not only do you have to be right about which way a stock is going, you also have to get the timing correct. There were many people that tried to buy the dip in 2008 and were correct that the S&P 500 would go back to new highs, but many did so far too early and got wiped out. Did they turn to their wives in 2013 when we made new highs and say "You see honey, I was right about the market, even though we lost our retirement funds". For their sake, I certainly hope not.

It doesn't matter if you were right about the market if you jumped in too early and got wiped out. At the end of the day, those traders were too insolvent to profit from their thesis and paid the ultimate price for it. Hence, the age-long quote by John Maynard Keynes:

"The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent".

The absolute last thing that I want to see is other investors lose money which is why this article may come off as brutal and harsh, but it's done for a reason. The market is going to go wherever it wants to go, and it does not care where one is short or long from, what their average price is, or how much they have invested in that trade. I have outlined the importance of not fighting the market and using stops in this article as it is paramount to being a successful trader. This article is not preaching to those with income portfolios buying Dividend Aristocrats and dripping each month while using their yield to live off. This article is to those that are playing momentum stocks that do have high beta and trying to trade against the dominant trend.

So how does this all tie back into Tesla?

Over the past 6 months, Tesla has shown absolutely no signs that there was weakness in the stock, and it's actually been making higher lows since Christmas. In early 2017, the stock reclaimed its 40-week moving average which told me that the stock was back in "bull-mode" and it was time to get long. A weekly close above the 40-week moving average tells me that the trend is up, and a close back below the 40-week moving average tells me that it's time to step aside. As we can see, there were several choppy trades on Tesla over the past 3 years as it was stuck in a range, and most of them trades would have broken even or been small losses using this system. This would not be an issue for a trader using this system as the 2013 to late 2014 trade netted a 550% gain before stopping out. This is the beauty of a trend-following approach to trading. The signals are black and white, and the losses stay small as you know immediately when you are wrong.

While the close back above the 40-week moving average was a clear sign that it was time to look at Tesla from the long side, we were still stuck in a long base that began in 2014. The confirmation that this was a bull market in Tesla came the week ending March 31st when Tesla made a new 1-year weekly closing high. This was the nail in the coffin for any short theses and bears had this opportunity to close out their positions. While there were a couple that conceded to their poor positioning and closed out shorts, the majority were loud as ever and got even more bearish by doubling down. Since that time the stock has been one of the strongest performers in the large-cap space and has tacked on another $80.00 from the breakout level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what would tell me that the bull market in Tesla may be over?

The fact that Tesla broke out of a 3-year base tells me that this resistance level near $270.00 should become strong support going forward. The fact that this resistance held for 3 years and has now been blown through means that buyers should now step up at this level if this breakout was for real. A weekly close back below $270.00 on Tesla would be a red flag, but the bulls would still have a line of defense at the rising 40-week moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As long as the 40-week moving average on Tesla at $247.00 holds, I see no reason to be bearish. If the stock's uptrend is in jeopardy and the stock is ready to break down, it will send a loud, clear signal to investors of this. This means that it will break down below its 40-week moving average first and give investors warning that it may be time to step aside. The good news for bulls is that the 40-week moving average is rising at a pace of $4.00 a week, so they are locking in $4.00 each week that the stock stays above $300.00. Per my system, I would have taken profits at $345.00 and would be holding the core against the 40-week moving average.

In summary, I would not be a buyer of Tesla here, but I would certainly not be a seller. The stock is in a bull market on every single time frame, is above a rising 40-week moving average, and is showing no bearish signs here yet. It's very possible that the stock pulls back a little to unwind its slightly overbought condition, but this would not be a reason for me to sell. My goal is to catch the big swings in a market so I could care less for corrections within a bull market. Those that have been following me the past year know that I am long Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet, and if I worried about every 5% pullback, I would have missed the past 30% move in these stocks.

There are thousands of ways to make money in the market, but a trader's first goal should be putting themselves in positions where the risk/reward is in their favor. Shorting stocks in bull markets like Tesla fails immediately using this test as the trade has finite profit potential and unlimited risk. It fails miserably if traders are unwilling to place a stop on their trade, and gets even worse when they are doubling down on their shorts as the stock breaks out. Traders should instead be looking to trade in the direction of the market with stop losses in place that invalidate the technical setup for that position. This gives them unlimited profit potential if the stock continues in its uptrend, and finite risk if the trend rolls over and bends once they get in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, AAPL, GOOG, FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.