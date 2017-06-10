An Overview Of Citigroup At Bernstein's 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

On June 1, Michael Corbat spoke at the Bernstein 2017 Strategic Decisions Conference. While good portions of the questions he was asked by John McDonald were simply a review of the past year or the re-hashing of old questions, there are many areas that provided some key insight into the next few years for Citigroup (NYSE:C). Although there is too much info to adequately cover in one article, hopefully the key points can be produced. While pieces of the discussion were backwards looking, they provide important context for the future of the company.

All quotes come from Micheal Corbat at the Bernstein 2017 Strategic Decisions Conference.

The Past Year in Summary

Corbat characterized the past year in two halves: "One of a fairly volatile economic first half, and a year that had a fairly volatile political second half." This volatility arose out of events such as Brexit and the Trump election, but in light of this volatility, Citi has been resilient. Their FICC franchise was up 15% year over year. Rates and Currencies was up by 22%. In late last June, they brought on 11 million cardholders, with another 1.5 million new cardholders following that up. From these cardholders, they have seen good usage and utilization. Although Citi's expansion of credit cards has yet to pay off, it is expected to very shortly. After passing their CCAR last June, they returned $12.2 million through buybacks and dividends.

Breaking Down the Efficiency Ratio

Back in 2013, Citi put forward a goal of having an efficiency ratio in the mid-50s. A bank's efficiency ratio is a quick way to measure their ability to turn resources into revenue. The equation is: Bank Efficiency Ratio = Expenses (excluding interest expense)/Revenue. If a bank had a ratio of 60%, then it costs the bank $0.60 to make a dollar of revenue. As a rule of thumb, 50% is usually considered the optimal number. Citi had set a goal for the mid-50s, but they believe over time they can do even better than that. In 2016, they were at 59%. This year they have said that they will run at 58%

In order reach that mid-50s number though, it is important to identify the key drivers. In their institutional business, they run basically best in class with an efficiency ratio in the mid to high 50s. Looking to the Consumer side of the business though, the story is slightly different. It is currently also in the mid to high 50s, but that needs to be much lower in the low 50s or even at 50%. In order to get it down to this point, Corbat guides that Citi will employ a "combination of revenue growth… expense discipline, continuing to use technology, [and] digital." If Consumer gets down around 50%, ICG somewhere in the mid-50s, and some drag from Corporate/Other, the ratio should get into the 53-57% range. As to the exact steps to reach that destination, I will be looking to the upcoming Investor Day for further guidance.

Drivers to ROTCE Target of 10%

For the last couple years, Citi's ROTCE has been in the high single digits. Citi currently has a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.8%. They believe they only require a ratio around 11.5% to run the business today. That is 130 basis points of excess capital on over $1.2 trillion of assets, so that is $16 billion of excess capital. When the disallowed deferred tax assets (DTA) of $29 billion are added in, the total goes to $45 billion. That is $45 billion, or 25% of Citi's capital, earning nothing. Between return on capital and the shrinking denominator, returns should be driven up. With the future of the DTAs in 2018 and 2019, the path to a higher ROTCE looks good.

Credit Card Business

Over the past few years, Citi has made a few big investments into the credit card space. Currently, Citi is the largest issuer of cards in the world. A key piece to their strategy is the balance of their portfolio between proprietary products, co-brand products, and their partner products but also a good geographic distribution. Given this distribution, Citi has been investing in a number of different platforms, including the renewing of relationships with Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), along with the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) deal. When looking at some of the metrics to see how the Costco cards are doing, a few key elements are present. Firstly, it is about more than what happens inside of Costco. The 12.5 million cardholders will spend over $100 billion on their cards with over 70% outside of Costco. What is important is not only number of cards, but the utilization on those cards which remain strong. The cards being used outside of Costco because when it is used in store, it skews very much in favor of the store, but out of store purchases skew very much towards Citi. Also, these cards are just beginning to tick into having revolving balances, which is occurring ahead of what was expected.

When looking at the quality of Citi's credit card business, they operate slightly different than many card specialists. 85% of their cards have FICO scores of 650 or higher, and 60% have FICOs of 720 or higher. Corbat describes the prime, super prime end of the spectrum as "That's our spot, post-crisis. That's where we operate."

Returns to Shareholders

Over the past three years, Citi has returned $1, $7, and $12 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and the returns need to be sustained at a prolonged high level. If Citi is unable to do that due to CCAR, the denominator problem, previously touched upon, for ROTCE will not go away. Citi must get into a position of capital returns greater than net income generation sooner rather than later.

With the stock currently trading at a discount to tangible book, Corporate Finance 101 says "buy every share you can. Any time you can buy a dollar for less than a dollar, you should go do it." Corbat and the team realize, though, that there must be a balance between buybacks and yield. Investors need to be paid. Personally, though, I would be okay with higher buybacks at the expense of current yield. Citi is trying to walk the dividend amount up, but while the stock continues to trade at a discount to tangible book, they will continue to take advantage of that.

Conclusion

While a lot was covered fairly quickly, and a lot more could be covered, Citi appears to be in a solid position going forward. While there are some major concerns in the consumer business, given their high efficiency ratio, and the DTAs, the key question is whether Citi can give large amounts of capital back. Given that there are still some questions in this area, I will be looking critically at the stress test results coming later this month, their second-quarter results, and the upcoming investor day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.