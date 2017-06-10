Weekly Fund Wrap: The Inoculated Market

We keep an eye on the flattening Treasury curve and gold price to see whether these are passing fancies or canaries in the coal mine.

We currently like a barbell investment approach, preferring the MLP sector and the more defensive fixed-income sectors.

News

Former FBI director James Comey testified at a Senate hearing, offering a blunt view of events in which he described the president's attempts to influence the investigation into Russia's involvement in the administration. Comey's prepared comments were disseminated a day earlier, which brought down the volatility in the markets with stocks finishing little changed after the testimony.

UK held elections, in which the Conservative Party lost its majority in parliament. The result was a surprise over earlier expectations of a Conservative landslide in the face of hapless opposition by the Labour Party. Sterling fell 2% as the chance of a hung parliament increases the uncertainty around Brexit; however, the broader markets took it in stride.

Saudi Arabia blocked transport routes to Qatar, accusing the country of financing extremist groups and escalating tensions in the region. Local markets sold off sharply with little impact on the global stage.

Macro

Fundamental data remains strong. Initial jobless claims fell 10k to 245k last week, and the four-week average ticked higher to 242k. NFIB Small Business Optimism index remained at an elevated rate.

Markets

Overall risk sentiment remains very high with volatility metrics low. However, certain market indicators are flashing amber. For example, the 2s10s Treasury Curve is close to a 10-year low, which is unusual for this stage in the Fed hiking cycle. The USD is close to an eight-month low and gold at a seven-month high, both of which are indicative of some anxiety in the markets.

Volatility remains low although that is more a function of the low level of economic surprises. To the extent the Fed remains accommodative of the economy and in charge of the markets, we don't expect volatility to rise strongly absent unexpected political events.

There was little change in the broader markets outside of oil which fell 4% on the week due to higher-than-expected US stockpile data.

CEF Market

We update year-to-date returns below for select closed-end fund sectors:

Equity sector returns are typically in the double digits, mirroring the US and global equity markets, with high-beta EM markets outperforming.

Fixed-income sector returns are positive but in the single digits, boosted by both spread tightening as well as a rally in Treasuries since the start of the year.

The MLP sector stands out as the lone underperformer with negative YTD return.

We continue to like MLP funds as we think the oil price action should stabilize in the summer due to seasonal impacts as well as further rebalancing of inventories. We also prefer defensive fixed-income funds such as limited duration and senior loan funds which have good carry-to-risk (Yield/Volatility).

Below we show the top funds in our senior loan sector screen. The screen collates 11 pieces of data across five broad metrics below into an equally-weighted score with the best funds at the top of the table:

Yield: 12-month distribution rate

Price Risk: Trading volume, discount and Z-score

Alpha: Three-year gross NAV returns divided by leverage and volatility

Beta: One-year drawdown, return skew and NAV volatility

Dividend Sustainability: Excess NII and NAV trend

The top loan funds in our screen are:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:AFT)

Invesco Credit Opportunities (NYSE:VTA)

EV Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (NYSE:ARDC)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Activist Actions

City of London disposed of Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares - a fund trading at 11% discount.

Bulldog picked up shares of the JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC) and Korea Equity Fund - funds which are planning to liquidate.

Bulldog sold shares in the Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM) which has tightened to a 5.5% discount.

This week we also introduce an activist consensus screen which collates data across the biggest closed-end fund activists and ranks closed-end funds in order of activist holdings.

Conclusion

The broader risk markets remain resilient and apparently inoculated from the external political noise at home and abroad. The Fed remains firmly in charge of the economy and markets, which is keeping a lid on the volatility. A few discordant notes like the flattening Treasury curve, falling USD and rising gold are disturbing the overall harmony; however, it remains to be seen if these are passing moments or canaries in the coal mine. We believe it is prudent for investors to have a plan for when volatility rises such as increasing allocations to defensive sectors or keeping a separate cash allocation in the portfolio, which can be used profitably when the cycle turns.

Good Luck!

