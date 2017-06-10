Oil Market In Flux: Qatar And The Paris Climate Accord

Gulf countries recently cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, and President Trump exited the Paris Climate Accord. Thomas George, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks to Kim Parlee about the possible ripple effects on an already shaky oil market.
Summary
How could cutting ties with Qatar impact the energy industry?
What could America pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord mean for oil markets?
What is the outlook for oil and energy?
