U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Small IPOs Price, As ShotSpotter Gains 12%

Two micro-cap companies priced US IPOs this past week, raising a combined $86 million. Investors were again eager to bet on growth and technology, with ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI) up 31% on its first day, before trailing off to a 12% gain.

One small IPO also launched; three more sub-$75 million deals are on the IPO calendar for the week ahead.

2 IPOs During the Week of June 5th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 6/9 ShotSpotter (SSTI) $31 $118 0% +31% +12% Provides law enforcement with a sensor-based service for detecting gunshots. Plymouth Industrial REIT (Pending:PLYM) $55 $69 -5% -4% -4% REIT owning interests in 20 industrial buildings in the Midwest and Eastern US.

Hotshot: ShotSpotter Pops

ShotSpotter priced its $31 million IPO at the midpoint, and finished the week up 12%. The company's gunshot detection sensors represent a new solution for police departments looking to combat gun violence, and it has already seen adoption in major cities like New York and Chicago. It grew sales by 50% in 1Q17, but is still early stage, with just $19 million in trailing 12-month sales and high capex requirements.

Plymouth Sinks 4%

Plymouth Industrial REIT priced its $55 million IPO at $19, the low end of the range, giving it a market cap of $69 million and a proposed annual yield of 7.9%. The stock fell 4% on its debut. Investors were likely turned off by its high post-IPO debt and relatively low FFO.

IPO Pipeline Update

Just one company joined the IPO pipeline this past week: Chemicals manufacturer PQ Group (PQG) is back, after withdrawing a $450 million IPO in 2014 when it was acquired by CCMP. This past week's low filing activity is due to the prior week's rush of seven filings, which aim to price before the July 4th weekend.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 21.8% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, up 8.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.1% year-to-date while ACWX is up 14.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY) and ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY).