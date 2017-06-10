Genuine Parts In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why GPC will certainly continue to raise its dividend at what I believe will be high single-digit percentages.

GPC is what I call a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations. For this reason, I label an investment a green bean with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1- to 10-year DGRs ranging from 5% to 10%. GPC has a current yield of 2.97% and shows an incredible commitment to increasing its dividend by giving shareholders raises for 61 consecutive years.

GPC has DGRs of 6.9% 1 year, 6.4% 3 year, 7.5% 5 year, and 6.9% 10 year. I like to compare these DGRs to one another to get a feel for any acceleration or deceleration that's been occurring. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is 1.09, meaning the dividend grew 9% faster over the last 5 years than it had over the last 10 years. I'm normally more interested in troubling slowdowns in the DGRs, so any acceleration is a welcome sign. The 1- and 3-year DGRs fell back to be more in line with the 10 year; however, they do not concern me.

I find the current yield to be one measure of valuation when it is compared to the 5-year average yield. As previously mentioned, the current yield is 2.97% while the 5-year average yield is 2.68%. For the yield to fall to this historical average, the share price would have to climb to $100.75 for a gain of just under 10%. This metric displays moderate undervaluation for GPC at today's level.

The second metric I compare to its historic average is the payout ratio. GPC has a current EPS payout of 58.4% and the 10-year average ratio is 53.1%. So the current ratio is a bit higher than it has been, but still well within a safe range. I give GPC even more leeway with the payout ratio because of its incredible streak of dividend raises.

Earnings growth is necessary in order to grow a dividend without adding debt, so I look at the past 5 years' growth as well as the estimated upcoming 5 years' growth. GPC grew at 5.1% over the past 5 years with an estimated growth of 7.6% going forward. As evidenced by the 7.5% 5-year DGR, earnings were not the hard limit on dividend growth that one may expect. I will keep that in mind as I work out my estimated dividends.

One last metric that I look at before building my projections is the debt to equity ratio. GPC has a relatively low D/E of 0.32. With such minimal debt, I anticipate the debt level not being a hindrance to future dividend growth. Taking all of this information into account, I believe a 7% DGR over the next 5 years is quite reasonable. If earnings do indeed grow at 7.6%, my estimate may end up being conservative. I calculate 5 years of dividend payments to total $15.72, for a payback of 17%. This equates to a "bonus" share generated through reinvested dividends by June 2022 for every 6 shares held today.

I view GPC as I view green beans in my garden. Like my green bean crop, its dividend never disappoints but also rarely exceeds expectations. Based on what I believe is a slight undervaluation paired with low debt and solid earnings estimates, GPC is a stock that I will be doing more research on. From the data in this article, I expect anyone buying today would be happy with the investment over the next decade. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, TGT, T, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.