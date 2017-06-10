Energy Transfer Partners: Don't Lose The Forest For The Trees

The MLP will likely turn around this year by growing earnings and DCF, and looks well positioned to grow distributions in the near term.

It has been a double whammy for Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP). The master limited partnership has been hurt by the weakness in energy prices and operational issues that threaten to delay the start-up of a major project. But this could be a great time to invest in Energy Transfer Partners, which is offering a double-digit yield of more than 10%.

Oil prices have fallen in recent weeks even though OPEC and its partners have shown their commitment to rebalance the market by extending the production freeze agreement by nine months. At the time of this writing, the price of WTI crude oil (Nymex) was at $45.50 a barrel, down almost 12% from $51.47 seen in late-May. Meanwhile, the price of natural gas (Nymex) has also fallen by almost 9% in the same period to $3.03 per million Btu on the back of a growing rig count, expected uptake in production, and ample level of gas stocks. The dip in oil and gas prices has taken a toll on the energy and MLP sentiment. The S&P 500 energy companies have seen their share decline 4.7% since May 23 while the MLP space, as measured by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), has tumbled 4.6% in the same period.

Energy Transfer Partners on the other hand has performed far worse. The MLP's units have plunged almost 11% in the corresponding period, driven in large part by concerns regarding the company's ability to bring the first phase of the Rover Pipeline online in July as it initially promised.

Rover is a 500-mile pipeline which comes with a price tag of $4.2 billion and will help natural gas producers operating in the prolific Marcellus and Utica Shale basins ship 3.32 billion cubic feet of the fuel daily to key markets in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Canada. The first phase of the pipeline is slated to come online within weeks while the second by November. However, earlier in April, Energy Transfer Partners spilled almost 50,000 barrels of drilling fluids into Ohio wetlands while installing the pipe. Subsequently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered the MLP to halt new work in some areas until the agency completes its review. This was followed by the update that FERC was "troubled" to hear that Ohio Environmental Protection Agency found small amounts of diesel fluid near the spill.

However, Energy Transfer Partners has said that it is working with the FERC and Ohio EPA to resolve the problem while clarifying that there was no evidence to link the source of diesel fluid with its development work. The MLP has reiterated that it will meet the project's timeline, which I think seems likely. So far, we haven't heard anything from FERC that would indicate a major delay. The Ohio EPA, however, may substantially increase the fine from $431,000 slapped in May, which was related to water and air pollution violations, to account for the discovery of diesel fuel.

Although these issues have weighed heavily on Energy Transfer Partners' units, it's important to not lose the forest for the trees. For an energy transportation MLP which does not have direct exposure to oil and gas prices, the business environment is still pretty good.

The US oil production climbed to 9.31 million barrels per day for the week ended June 2, up more than 10% from 8.43 million barrels per day in mid-2016. At this pace, consulting firm Rystad Energy believes that the US production could climb to the record level of 10 million barrels per day by the end of 2017. The US Energy Information Administration has predicted that the US production will average around 10 million barrels a day in 2018, which will be an all-time high. As for natural gas, it is important to remember that despite the recent decline, prices are still almost 20% higher from the year-ago period. As per EIA's projections presented in the agency's latest short-term energy outlook, the average natural gas price will increase from $2.51 per million Btu in 2016 to $3.16 in 2017 and $3.41 in 2018. This will fuel an increase in production by 1.8% in 2017 to 78.68 billion cubic feet per day and 4.8% in 2018 to 82.43 billion cubic feet per day.

In this environment of rising oil and gas production, many midstream energy MLPs will report an increase in volumes, but few are as well positioned as Energy Transfer Partners. The company has been working on a number of major growth projects that have started to come online. Most notable of these is the $4.78 billion Bakken Pipeline project, which includes the 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline, and the 754-mile ETCO pipeline, which was placed into service at the start of this month. The project will help Bakken oil producers in transporting more than 520,000 barrels crude oil daily to Patoka, Illinois, Nederland, Texas and the Gulf Coast. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer Partners also placed the Panther processing plant, Trans-Pecos Pipeline, Comanche Trail Pipeline, and the WAHA Header in service earlier this year. Moreover, the company also plans to bring five other projects online by the end of 2017, excluding the Rover Pipeline and including the completion of the Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline's final segment and the first phase of the Permian Express 3 crude oil pipeline in 4Q17.

Thanks to the above-mentioned project backlog, Energy Transfer Partners will likely post strong volume, earnings and distributable cash flow growth in 2017, even in the unlikely event that Rover Pipeline faces major delays. The MLP's adjusted EBITDA and DCF dropped 1.9% and 9.7% to $5.61 billion and $3.08 billion, respectively, in 2016. But in 2017, it will likely post a turnaround by growing earnings and DCF.

Remember, Energy Transfer Partners' coverage ratio has also improved considerably after it completed its merger with its smaller, sister entity Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL) earlier this year. ETP has struggled due to persistently weak coverage ratio (less than 1x) in 2015 and 2016 and faced a total DCF deficit of $510 million in this period. A weak coverage ratio threatened the sustainability of dividends since it showed that the MLP was finding it difficult to fund distributions with DCF.

But in 1Q17, its coverage ratio improved to a comfortable level of 1.13x, which translated into a DCF surplus of $101 million. With a strong coverage ratio, the current distribution looks sustainable. Add the expected uptake in earnings and DCF to this equation, and the MLP looks all set to deliver on its target of growing distributions by "low double digits" in the "near term."

Due to the latest dip, Energy Transfer Partners' units settled at $20.85 when the markets closed on Friday, slightly above the 52-week lows of $20.68. At this level, the MLP offers a yield of 10.3%, which is higher than the average yield of 7.8% available in the MLP space, and its units are priced at just 3.55x DCF, which makes it one of the cheapest oil and gas midstream MLPs. Although Energy Transfer Partners has come under pressure recently, its future is still looking bright. I believe this might be a good time to buy this MLP while the shares are still cheap and it is offering a double-digit yield.

