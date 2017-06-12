Emerson Electric: A Mixed Outlook Likely To Provide A Better Entry Point

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been experiencing strong order trends and momentum as its multi-year restructuring efforts have begun to show positive results. As part of such restructuring, the company has been transforming its portfolio of businesses towards higher margin businesses in improved growth markets. Such transformation towards higher margin businesses was in response to it facing a depressed global economy where significantly depressed oil prices adversely effected its revenue and earnings results. In particular, EMR has become a more focused organization as it has divested three of its businesses, including network power, Leroy-Somer and control techniques. (Note, the company has also indicated that it plans to divest its ClosetMaid business by the end of 2017). With much of the company's transformation behind it, the company is positive about its immediate performance as it sees: 1) strong prospects for its commercial and residential solutions business due to improved trends in the U.S. and Asian construction markets; 2) strong growth in the heating ventilation and air-conditioning, and refrigeration markets also contributing to growth in its commercial and residential solutions business; and 3) growth in its automation solutions business due to favorable trends in power and life sciences, and improving maintenance, repair and operations spending by oil and gas customers.

EMR's sales for its most recent quarter were flat on both a net and an underlying basis. Such sales results reflected a continued improvement in its served markets. While the company's automation solutions business platform remained weak, power and life sciences markets remained favorable and trends in oil and glass maintenance, repairs and operations ("MRO") continued to strengthen. EMR recorded mid-single-digit growth in its commercial and residential solutions business due to favorable HVAC, refrigeration, and construction-related markets. All of the company's profitability measures increased for the quarter primarily due to restructuring savings. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased 2 percent to $0.58. The company noted that global demand conditions remained similar to the prior quarter as growth in the U.S., China, and Europe was offset by declines in Canada, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. EMR's automation solutions business sales decreased 3 percent as spending in its process automation business remained at lower levels but continued to improve. While general industrial markets were more favorable resulting in growth in the company's industrial solutions products, power and life sciences markets continued their positive momentum and are expected to support growth in the second half of 2017.

EMR's order rates continued to strengthen during its latest quarter. In addition, MRO spending in energy-related markets continued to improve particularly in North America due to shale and downstream customers. The company's commercial and residential solutions business sales increased 5 percent due to strong demand in global air conditioning and refrigeration markets and favorable conditions in construction-related markets. With such earnings highlights in mind, EMR raised its guidance and it now expects earnings per share to be from $2.55 to $2.65, up from prior estimates of $2.47 to $2.62 (excluding the impact of the recently completed valves and controls acquisition). EMR sees its North American business continuing to improve and also sees continued improvement in China and other parts of Asia. The company also sees solid momentum continuing in Western Europe, while Eastern Europe and Russia have not recovered. The company sees almost no recovery in Middle East/Africa and has concerns for Latin America. As for EMR's recently closed valves and controls acquisition, it sees some near-term earnings dilution from such acquisition and recognizes the acquisition as a very good fundamental deal for the company. The acquired valves and controls business will join its strengthening automation solutions business, and the company expects to realize growth, opportunity and cost reduction synergies

EMR's purchase of Pentair Inc.'s (NYSE:PNR) values and controls business will allow it to strengthen its presence in control, isolation, pressure relief valves and actuation business markets. In addition, the company's purchase of the leading non-intrusive corrosion monitoring technologies provider, Permasense Limited, will allow it to strengthen its presence in the integrity and corrosion management solutions market. Both of these acquisitions will drive revenue/earnings growth. Despite such positives, EMR continues to face adverse macroeconomic factors such as weak economic activity and adverse conditions in its end markets. In addition, a strong U.S. dollar, low industrial spending, and weakness in emerging and mature economies have also directly impacted EMR's operations. Further, continued softness in the oil and gas markets has affected both customer capital spending and operational expenditures. With such adversities in mind, the company's restructuring efforts and improving demand trends should drive growth. The company will also benefit significantly when oil markets recover. Finally, the company has been recognizing improved economic conditions and positive trends in capital spending. While we believe EMR has taken the correct steps towards higher margin and higher growth markets, we also believe investors should wait for an overall market sell-off to initiate a new position.

EMR's shares have recovered quite well from the low to mid $40 range in recent years, but with overall markets at all-time highs, we believe a better entry point into such shares will emerge on an overall market sell-off. As noted above, while the company's reshuffled business portfolio to exit lower margin businesses in favor of higher growth, higher margin businesses is a sound move, near-term macroeconomic issues remain. Such macroeconomic factors include weak economic activity and adverse conditions in its end markets. Also as noted, a strong U.S. dollar, low industrial spending, and weakness in emerging and mature economies have also adversely affected the company. Ongoing weakness in the oil and gas markets has affected both capital spending and operational expenditure. Longer term, however, EMR's restructuring efforts and improving demand trends should drive growth. The company will also benefit significantly when oil markets recover. Finally, the company's strategic acquisitions in growing markets that have higher margins will allow EMR to expand its presence in growing industries while decreasing its overall reliance on its oil-price-pressured process management division.

EMR expects adverse operating economic conditions to continue, but it will continue to benefit from its cost cutting and restructuring efforts, which will improve margins and cash flow. EMR's current price-to-earnings ratio is about 25.95, and the forward price to earnings ratio is 23.45 based on the company's fiscal 2017 earnings estimate of $2.59, and 21.00 based on the company's fiscal 2018 fiscal year earnings estimate of $2.89. We should note that analysts slightly increased earnings estimates for both years in recent months. We believe that investors should consider purchasing EMR shares at a price between $51.30 and $52.75 (price to earnings ratio of 17.75 to 18.25 based on 2018 earnings estimates). Over the long term, we believe EMR's transformation will reward investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases, and share price appreciation from revenue and earnings growth due to benefits from its higher margin business acquisitions, restructuring initiatives and its likely successful efforts to navigate past multiple macroeconomic adversities.

