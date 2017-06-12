Advisor Talking Points - May 2017 - Looking Outside The U.S.

Every month I send our Advisor Talking Points to current and prospective clients. It is a one-page brief designed to generate discussion among clients and their advisors. It helps answer several simple questions that should be addressed on a regular basis: How did my portfolio do relative to the market? What asset classes do we currently like and dislike? How does X affect my portfolio? (Where X is a topic often mentioned in the media) and how is the economy doing?

The feedback I've received is generally positive and I get many requests to answer additional questions in future issues. Feel free to pass those along if you'd like.

Beating the S&P 500

International equities (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging market equities (NYSEARCA:EEM) both outperformed the S&P 500 in May. Finally, some international exposure helped portfolio performance and although the S&P was up this past month, markets outside the US surged. So portfolios with overweights to either international developed markets or emerging markets should have performed well.

On the other hand, US small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) were the worst performing major asset class so portfolios with an overweight to small caps may have underperformed the S&P 500.

Source: Morningstar, Orenda Partners

If You Don't Like It, Change It

Like it - Emerging market debt provides a decent yield relative to US investment grade and is likely to hold up well if the dollar remains relatively stable or appreciates only slowly. Flows into the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Market Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) accelerated as of late.

Change it - There are opportunities in REITs but to find them, investors have to look at sub-sectors. The broad category has suffered due to the potential increase in rates and the struggles of brick and mortar retail malls. We would reduce broad exposure and focus on sectors like Data Centers, Manufactured Housing, and Industrial properties.

The X-Factor

Tax reforms - In November, as the Trump administration touted tax reform as the way to boost the US economy and small businesses in general, small cap stocks soared 11% in a month. But now that economic reforms could be delayed, altered, or shelved, the windfall expected is highly uncertain and the enthusiasm around small caps has waned. Since November, small caps have underperformed large caps (NYSEARCA:IVV) by about 6%.

The Economy

GDP - The revision to GDP showed more robust growth than the original estimate but it is still too low to worry the FED or drive inflation. This could be one of those metrics where 'not so good' is good for investments as rate hikes could potentially be slower than expected.

