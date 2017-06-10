General Mills Beats Out J.M. Smucker And Kellogg

I feel the choice should really just be between GIS and SJM, with GIS as my pick.

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and Kellogg (NYSE:K). These three companies should be easily recognizable to the general population and investors alike.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first batch of metrics I rank will be based on the dividend. I value commitment to the dividend displayed by paying increasing dividends year in and year out. SJM has the longest streak at 19 consecutive years to take first place. In second is GIS at 13 years followed closely by K at 12 years.

In order to incorporate the current yield and projected DGR into one metric, I use the 5-year payback to estimate the future income from a stock. GIS is estimated to payback 20.3% of its share price over the next 5 years, followed by K at 17.8%, and finally SJM at 13.4%.

To get a feel for the direction the DGR may be headed, I look at the ratio of the 5- and 10-year DGR. GIS again takes the 3 points with a 5-year DGR showing the least slowdown from its 10-year average with a ratio of 0.93. SJM is right behind with 0.92. K brings up the rear with the lowest ratio of 0.68. As the table shows, GIS is off to an early lead.

Next, I will rank the stocks based on their fundamental data. The Graham number is a method of arriving at a "fair value" for any given stock. To score this metric, I use the distance from the Graham number as measured by percentage. SJM is nearest to its fair value at 42.5%. GIS is a ways off in second at 175.2% over its Graham number. K sits at a distant third at 324.6% over fair value.

Debt to equity is an important measure of the financial health of a company. SJM has the lowest D/E at 0.7. Both GIS and K have ratios over one, 2.39 and 3.98, respectively. Having more debt than equity isn't necessarily a reason to avoid a stock, but it's definitely a metric worthy of noting.

While only an estimate, I do score the stocks based on their 5-year estimated growth. GIS is projected to have the highest growth at 6.2%. Next is K at 5.7%. Lastly, SJM is expected to grow at 4.9%.

The price to earnings ratio can be misleading when comparing stocks across sectors, but with three similar companies, I do find it useful. GIS has the lowest P/E at 21.01 for the 3 points. SJM is right behind in second at 22.27. K looks overvalued based on a P/E of 32.4.

The PEG ratio is the price to earnings divided by the 5-year growth estimate. Therefore, this metric combines the last two pieces of data. Not surprisingly, GIS wins with a PEG of 3.39. In second is SJM with a PEG of 4.54. Last place goes to K and its PEG of 5.73. GIS also takes the fundamental category to extend its lead.

The last several metrics are miscellaneous data points that I incorporate into my research. Stability is important in my portfolio so I rank the stocks based on their beta where a 1.00 beta equals the volatility of the S&P 500. K is the most stable at 0.50. SJM takes second with a 0.57. While the most volatile of the 3, GIS is still rather stable with a beta of 0.60.

I don't attempt to time the market, but I'd like to avoid buying a stock near its peak. In order to score this, I use the percentage from the stock's 52-week low. K is nearest to its low as it's 17.9% higher than it. SJM follows with a share price 18.7% off its low. GIS has rallied the most from its low and is 22.2% higher.

The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number, coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder, which combines the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. GIS sports the best Chowder number at 13.1. SJM takes second with 11.4. K falls to third with a 7.0. Despite that, K does win this category of metrics.

As the table below shows, GIS is the overall winner carried by strong dividend and fundamental data. SJM was not too far off and has the best history, valuation, and debt level. Based on these scores, K does not look like a good investment, at least at its current price, even if it is the nearest of the three to its 52-week low. As I feel GIS is the most worthy investment at this time, I'll analyze its dividend prospects a little more.

GIS is currently a Dividend Contender with its aforementioned streak of 13 years of paying increasing dividends. GIS has a current EPS payout ratio of 71.1%, so it does seem to me that future dividend growth could be limited by earnings. Based on the high payout, I think 6% is a reasonable DGR for the next 5 years. That would be a drop from its recent DGRs, but with that level of EPS payout and the D/E of 2.39, I believe a slowdown is inevitable. Based on 6% raises, each share would generate $11.44 over the next 5 years. This comes out to a 5-year payback of 20%, which is consistent with the 20.3% payback found in the CCC spreadsheet. I recently wrote a deeper analysis of GIS in General Mills In The Garden Portfolio for anyone interested.

GIS certainly looks to be the best investment in the current market; however, SJM wouldn't be a poor choice. Any further research I do will be focused on the two of them as I would have a hard time making the case that K is worthy of investment dollars anytime soon. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.