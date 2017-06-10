Enbridge: What's Wrong With North America's Largest Energy Infrastructure Company? Answer: Nothing

That may not be surprising considering the volatility in oil prices and their tangential effect on the company, though minimal considering the fee-based business.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) held its mid-year investor update last week and it had some explaining to do. Since its mega-merger with Spectra Energy, shares have significantly underperformed the market and expectations. So what's wrong with Enbridge?

The chart below compares ENB with the S&P 500 and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) since the merger with Spectra was closed on February 27:

We can see that Enbridge has underperformed the S&P 500 by 9% but is relatively in line with the overall energy sector as measured by the XLE. That is interesting because the XLE is dominated by large integrated O&G companies that are exposed to weak commodity prices, whereas Enbridge is much more a fee-based company and better insulated against commodity price exposure.

In addition, part of the weakness in Enbridge is likely due to the fact that - post merger - analysts estimates are all over the map. But the fact is that Enbridge is now a much more diversified company - away from a liquids centric profile toward a more balanced portfolio that includes a significant portion of annual EBITDA coming from the fast growing natural gas sector:

Source: Mid-year Investor Update

And while the company continues to invest in crude oil pipelines, an increasing portion of the budget is being allocated to cleaner energy solutions like natural gas and renewable energy infrastructure like wind and solar. And this is evident from the number of secured growth projects that are coming online over the next couple of years, many of which will go into service this year:

On a longer term basis (2020-2024), the company plans to allocate the largest percentage of its capital spending toward natural gas pipelines. Interestingly enough, it appears the company's historically largest segment (liquids pipelines) will be allocated roughly the same amount of capital as the renewable power segment.

In Q1, the Green Power & Transmission segment contributed only $50 million in adjusted earnings out of $1.52 billion (3.3%). It is clear the company sees excellent growth potential in the renewable power market going forward - that will diversify the company even further away from crude oil pipelines. Management appears to acknowledge that oil, natural gas, wind, and solar will all be part of the energy mix and it wants a meaningful footprint in each sector.

Meantime, debt-to-EBITDA is quite high at 5.5x. Yet considering its fee-based assets and high quality count-parties, ENB is an investment grade outfit (S&P BBB+). The company reiterated guidance on distribution growth of 10-12% through 2024. While the Q1 EPS report may have been a disappointment, it is going to take some time for Enbridge to digest the Spectra merger and for analysts to get a grip on EPS estimates going forward. But ENB shareholders shouldn't be overly concerned. Just bank the dividend and wait until the market comes to grips with what a powerhouse Enbridge is now that it has the excellent natural gas pipeline and utility business of Spectra Energy under its belt.

The chart below shows the very wide variation in analyst EPS estimate for 2017 and 2018. This uncertainty is likely one reason for ENB's market underperformance. But it could be a great opportunity for investors to grab a company with a 4.6% yield and excellent dividend growth potential. ENB is a BUY.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.