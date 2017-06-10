Alexion Pharmaceuticals - Risks Continue To Create An Overhang

While I recognize the upside case as well, the current valuation looks largely fair given the risks and opportunities.

In the first week of this year, I looked at the prospects for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). I called it a rare long term biotech success that has delivered stellar returns for investors since it going public at $2 per share in 1996.

The company has benefited from the approval of Soliris, whose sales surpassed peak sale estimates, and it furthermore started marketing two other products in 2015 to diversify away from its lead product.

I applauded the company for the growth but acknowledged the challenges and real risks as well. Those included a high valuation and sales concentration on a single drug, as well as delayed reporting, management turnover and political risks related to the premium pricing of the drugs. These risks have continued to put pressure on the stock, which is now trading around the $100 mark, roughly half the valuation of the 2015 peak.

A Quick History Lesson

With exception of joining the dot-com bubble craze, shares of Alexion were long trading in the single digits. That changed in 2007 when the company received approval for Soliris (eculizumab) from both the FDA and European authorities. This made Soliris the only approved drug approved for patients with PNH, a rare genetic deficiency blood disorder in which red blood cells are destroyed. Patients who have this condition do not have an immune system, resulting in thromboses, liver dysfunction and kidney diseases.

Fortunately just 8,000-10,000 patients suffer from this condition in both North America and Europe. Note that this is the patient group alive with this condition; the number of new diagnoses each year is much lower. The small patient group makes the disease a so-called orphan condition, meaning Alexion can charge premium prices -although the $400k annual price tag has created a lot of outcry.

In January I looked at the cumulative revenues Alexion has posted over the past decade. They came in around $12 billion, and were almost entirely generated by Soliris. Given the patient group of 10,000 in the US and Europe, the costs per patient in the group (not even the patient group being treated) have surpassed a million for the decade long period.

These fat revenues have been used to invest into R&D that targets other areas. Total R&D investments have come in at $3 billion since Soliris has been approved, and R&D investments run at >$800 million a year at this point. Some successes have resulted. Strensiq was approved in 2015 to treat patients suffering from hypophosophatasia (NYSE:HPP), and the pipeline of the company includes some promising long term developments as well.

The money that the company made with Soliris furthermore allowed Alexion to buy Synageva in 2015. This $8.4 billion deal, at an incredible 140% premium, gave the company ownership of Kanuma. The company justified this $5 billion premium by pointing towards R&D synergies as well as potential peak sales of Kanuma of $1 billion. Unfortunately, Kanuma has not lived up to its expectations yet.

Diversification From Soliris Remains Challenging

In February, Alexion posted a 18% increase in full year sales for the 2016. Revenues came in at $3.08 billion, and volumes were up 22%. Soliris continues to comprise the vast majority of total sales, and its revenues were up 10% to $2.84 billion. Revenues of Strensiq rose from $12 million in 2015 to $210 million, and sales of Kanuma came in at $29 million. All in all, Soliris still made up 92% of overall sales.

This reliance on Soliris is falling slightly however: the top drug made up 90% of total sales in the fourth quarter. This is largely the result of emerging strength at Strensiq, whose sales came in at $71 million in the final quarter of the year, while revenues of Kanuma hit $11 million.

The company continues to be very profitable - operating earnings jumped to $667 million, for GAAP margins of 21-22% of sales. Actual cash flow generation is even better as this GAAP number included a $85 million non-cash impairment charge as well as amortization charges of another $322 million. These cash flows are needed, as the company is still paying off debt from the $8.4 billion deal in 2015. Net debt stood at roughly $1.7 billion at the end of 2016.

The company guided for solid growth in 2017, with sales seen at $3.4-$3.5 billion. GAAP earnings were seen at $2.55-$3.05 per share and non-GAAP earnings were seen at $5.00-$5.25 per share. This compares to GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share in 2016 and non-GAAP earnings of $4.62 per share.

The metabolic franchise, comprising Strensiq and Kanuma, is seen at $375-$400 million this year, up from $229 million in 2016. With this +63% growth, the businesses are projected to make up 11-12% of revenues in 2017. While their growth is spectacular, the diversification process away from Soliris remains painfully slow.

This was confirmed in the first quarter results, even as the company maintained the sales guidance and actually raised to earnings per share guidance. The pick-up in revenues from the metabolic franchise remains slow. Revenues from Kanuma rose by just a million on a sequential basis to $12 million, and sales of Strensiq rose by $3 million on sequential basis to $74 million.

This modest pick-up in sales and continued executive turnover continues to make investors cautious. Note that, for the second time in just six months, the company will lose its CFO again. This caution is understandable and warranted given reports about aggressive sales practices and late reporting last year. The good news is that expectations have come down quite a bit amid a roughly $22.6 billion valuation of the 226 million shares, which are trading around the $100 mark, and net debt reduced to $1.5 billion.

This $24 billion valuation remains pretty substantial nonetheless - it is equivalent to 7 times sales in a business that is growing sales at rates in the mid double digits. With true earnings power coming in somewhere between the GAAP and non-GAAP accounting methods, earnings multiples come in around 25 times. This is full for a business that relies very heavily on a single drug. This is especially given that the company carries along a modest debt load as well, and given that it has no real product candidates in the near term that might start contributing to revenues.

The pick-up in Strensiq sales is comforting, and is surpassing $300 million a year. But, notably, Kanuma is disappointing, with sales running at just $50 million a year. This in no way can justify the $8.4 billion price tag paid for the firm/drug, as current sales run at just 5% of the projected peak sales run rate.

Still Avoiding

While the 7 times sales multiples and 25 times average earnings multiple could perhaps be justified, there are still a lot of risks for equity investors. This is despite the fact that the franchise currently continues to grow at a healthy pace.

Perhaps the biggest risk is the pricing of Alexion drugs, which is approaching half a million per patient and is therefore simply very elevated; concentration of sales remains a big issue as well. The company continues to poor big money into R&D however, a big pro, with those ¨investments¨ running at $800-$900 million a year.

Given the challenges the company faces in terms of reliance on its top selling drug, pricing and fairly elevated multiples, I am not buying the stock yet, even as it has lagged the market by a huge degree. On the other hand, Alexion is a very dangerous short as well as Soliris continues to be a growing cash cow, and the pick-up in Strensiq continues to be satisfactory even as Kanuma continues to disappoint. Based on the near $3.5 billion sales guidance for 2017, which calls for a +$400 million increase in revenues compared to 2016, the $5 billion revenue scenario for 2020 remains in sight.

Assuming a 10% cost of goods sold, $1 billion in R&D and another billion in SG&A, pre-tax profits could come at $2.5 billion by 2020. If the company pays off its debt by then, that could yield after-tax profits of $1.75 billion, equivalent to $7-8 per share. That should in theory support a $150 per share valuation.

Any big upside to revenue numbers could drive positive earnings surprises as well, and easily support a +$150 valuation. Note however that such a +50% upside would only be achieved in 3 years' time. This creates decent potential but not spectacular returns, given the risks involved. Those risks are very real as well, and they include pressure on pricing, a slow pick-up in other sales and a lack of development success.

The truth of the matter is that Alexion still can go either way, as the outcome in terms of the valuation has a wide range to both the downside and upside. At these levels shares appear to be reasonably valued if you ask me, as the valuation does not create skewed potential to either the upside or downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.