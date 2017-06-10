Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Divergence Between Oil And Energy Stocks, Is This The Bottom?

Sentiment is near extremes as demonstrated by charts below, and reversion to the mean is more likely from here on out.

Despite the volatility seen this week, energy stocks have diverged from WTI again hinting at a possible bottom for oil prices here.

We believe this week's EIA crude storage report (6/14/17) will reflect much lower crude imports as EIA readjusts the over-reporting.

WTI finished the week lower by 3.84%.

WTI has given back most of its gains since late April/early May as EIA reported a surprise crude storage build which saw WTI drop by 5.13% in a day. As we noted in our OMD and to a premium report to HFI Research subscribers, we believe EIA overreported crude imports by 800k to 900k b/d. This will revert in next week’s report, and from what ClipperData is currently estimating, we expect a big drop-off in reported crude imports, which should bode very well for crude draws.

Despite the volatile week, after finishing at 52-week lows on Thursday, S&P oil and gas producer ETF (XOP) closed-up much higher on Friday at the expense of technology stocks. Relative to WTI, XOP saw its performance diverge from WTI by the largest percentage since early May.

Chart below: XOP vs WTI

As Pain Capital noted in his Friday Daily Pain, the surge in energy stocks came at the expense of the FAANG complex (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)). Is this the start of a new-trend or just short covering?

For all of 2017, the producer index has substantially underperformed WTI, and like the previous two sell-offs in WTI, XOP declined first and WTI followed.

With XOP finding some support here, will we also see WTI bottom here as well?

Here’s what we know. These ratio charts have predicted extreme sentiments in the past, and as they approach the extreme again, we believe reversion to the mean is more likely.

Chart below: Oil Index vs Oil Services Index ($XOI:$OSX)

Chart below: XOP vs S&P 500

Chart below: S&P Energy Sector vs S&P Technology Sector

(XLE:XLK)

As sentiment moves to extremes, it’s important to stay on track of the long-term fundamental outlook. For energy investors, there’s never been a time more important than today to cancel out the noise and consensus thinking. Focusing on what’s happening and taking place in the fundamentals will ultimately reward the patient investor. As quant funds and hedge funds pile into long tech and short energy, we believe 2017 will be a “tale of two halves.” Beware of attributing momentum to fundamentals.

We believe WTI has bottomed here, and energy stocks will recover from the extreme sentiment set-up.

