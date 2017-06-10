DryShips: Massive Dilution - Share Count More Than Doubled Since Latest Reverse Split

It is the fourth consecutive Friday that the company provided investors with an update on the Kalani deal.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ: DRYS)

On Friday, June 09, 2017, the company provided investors with an update on the Kalani deal. Since the fourth round of the Kalani deal ($226.4 million worth of new shares), the stock has fallen by about 96% (from $47 to $2). The share price of $47 is an adjusted price caused by the reverse splits of 1-for-4 and 1-for-7. The share dilution is only 43% complete. I expect two more voluntary reverse splits at minimum. In addition, I expect the stock will touch below $1 prior to voluntary reverse splits.

Bottomless Stock (Kalani Deal update as of June 9, 2017)

The company provided investors a current update on the Kalani deal as of June 9, 2017. The share dilution is not competed yet. The company sold Kalani about 15 million shares for $96.4 million at an average price of $6.49. As I mentioned in my previous article, I expect the average cost for Kalani will likely go down to $1 by the time the remaining $129 million worth of shares to be sold.

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 9, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 14,996,874 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $6.49 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $97.4 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $96.4 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 20,566,235 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $129.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

As we can see from the above chart, the share price has spiked on more than a few occasions but it didn't hold its gain for a long, as it must have been destroyed by share dilution (pumping new shares into the market). It is now evident that the company dumped about 4.7 million new shares on the general public.

Conclusion

One thing we should notice that the company has been constantly issuing positive press releases during the share dilution (i.e. vessels purchase). The company takes advantage of share spikes and dumps new shares into the market. Overall, the stock price has been down trending (one year high of $23,000 a share- adjusted price and low of $1.76 a share). Once the company announces a voluntary reverse split, the stock price will collapse (below $1). DRYS is one of the stocks that does not have a bottom. My recommendation is to short DRYS after the reverse split. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

