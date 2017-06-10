3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 10, 2017

Aveo is moving on and on in renal cancer, now with Bristol-Myers in tow!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today." Yours truly is currently mired in post-ASCO craziness, with lots of news finally coalescing and being interpreted. Like did you know that in colorectal cancer it looks like we might be attacking with chemotherapy too aggressively? There were all kinds of major updates there that we will be mulling for years.

But let's talk about some more recent news!

Lexicon has positive results in Type 1 diabetes

Though our ability to control Type 1 diabetes mellitus has improved dramatically thanks to new technologies and fast-acting insulin, a substantial number of patients are still at risk for serious sequelae, such as loss of consciousness or seizure, due to low blood sugar.

A key therapeutic target that has emerged in recent years is the sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) class of molecules. SGLTs 1 and 2 control various organ systems' abilities to pull glucose from fluid, and inhibition of these molecules can help regulate the spikes and dips in blood glucose associated with feeding and fasting.

With that said, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), in partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), has been developing sotagliflozin, a dual inhibitor of SGLT 1 and 2 for patients with type 1 diabetes. And recently LXRX and SNY announced top-line results of the inTandem3 study, which was designed to assess efficacy and safety of sotagliflozin compared with placebo for control of A1C levels.

The inTandem3 results showed that the study met its primary endpoint of proportion of patients with A1C less than 7% (corresponding with pre-diabetic or normal levels) at 24 weeks without an episode of severe hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis. No new safety signals were observed.

Looking forward: These findings represent a crucial milestone for LXRX and SNY as they seek to push forward the development of an SGLT inhibitor. Competitors like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and Boehringer Ingelheim are likely to be quick on the draw with their own SGLT inhibitors in development. However, these findings appear to hold promise for the continued long-term control of hypoglycemia in these patients, which represents an unmet need.

Actelion's pivotal results for C. diff infection are a mixed bag

Clostridium difficile infection can be a life-threatening complication of antibiotic use, especially in hospitals and nursing homes. Furthermore, treatment options are severely limited, with only 3 approved agents at this time.

This is why Actelion Pharmaceuticals (ATLN) is developing cadazolid, and the late-stage data are beginning to mature. Recently, ATLN announced an update to the results of IMPACT1 and IMPACT2, which are randomized, phase 3 trials designed to assess the efficacy of cadazolid compared with vancomycin.

Unfortunately, the results of these studies were mixed. IMPACT1 met its primary endpoint, defined as resolution of diarrhea associated with C. diff infection at the end of treatment. IMPACT2, however, did not meet this same endpoint.

Further details are pending from the company.

Looking forward: The thin details here sure do paint a confusing picture. Two studies with similar designs (same dosing, same comparator arm, same endpoint) yielded differential impact on C. diff infection? This is a setback, and it may mean the FDA will ask for a third pivotal trial to attempt to get to the bottom of efficacy for this agent. We'll need to wait and see, but ATLN could represent a surprise play if their mixed results end up having a reasonable explanation that points to cadazolid having more clear-cut efficacy.

Aveo is moving on and on in renal cancer, now with Bristol-Myers in tow!

I think it's no secret that I'm not the most optimistic viewer of Aveo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and their lead program, tivozanib, which is pinning its fortunes on a multikinase inhibitor in a heavily crowded tumor space (kidney cancer) where novel agents are starting to take over the standard of care.

But they march on regardless of the opinion of a small-time blogger! AVEO has announced that they are moving on to the phase 2 portion of their TiNivo trial, which is assessing the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab and tivozanib. The recommended dose for tivozanib in this setting has been established, and now the study can turn more toward looking for efficacy signals.

Looking forward: Again, my opinion of what I've seen so far from AVEO is clearly a bit pessimistic. But that's not to say I've become a zealot against AVEO or anything, and I think this development is promising. With BMY in the loop, AVEO has access to a highly effective agent in renal cell cancer, and BMY has been increasingly interested in exploring combination approaches to various tumor types. The lack of dose-limiting toxicities in the phase 1 portion of TiNivo is similarly promising, as addressing toxicity of immune checkpoint inhibitor/TKI combos is a major first step in this brave new world of cancer therapy. I'm excited to keep watching as this story develops!

Conclusions

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this edition of the digest. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Regardless, I very much appreciate your readership! Have a great day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.