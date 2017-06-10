Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Making Sense Of The Latest Price Action

Traders do not expect the recovery to be V shaped given money manager positioning indicate further position liquidation.

We share in this article what the traders have been saying since 6/2.

Welcome to the weekly recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 1.33%.

July contracts dipped below $3/MMBtu briefly earlier in the week before recovering. We will highlight to readers what our premium reports have said since 6/2 to 6/7. The highlights below are from a section called, "What are the traders saying?”

From 6/2:

July contracts are stabilizing at $3/MMBtu as traders we talk to are piling on bullish positions. The latest set-back via higher injection estimates is not to take away the broader bullish picture as one trader told us. The market gets easily carried over thinking summer is over, and we haven't even started yet. Traders have now taken up on average 70% of their desired long exposure. Traders are going long here.

Prices on June 2nd closed at $2.99/MMBtu.

From 6/5:

July contracts are down less than 1% today trading around $2.97/MMBtu. Traders we spoke to today were mildly surprised by the lackluster trading action. Weather models over the weekend were bullish with warmth coming back, but speculators saw this bullish news as an opportunity to liquidate more positioning. Traders we talk to don't expect a V shaped like recovery. US gas production is on the rise which will give pause to some traders that are thinking about catching a bottom here. Traders on average loaded up on long positions again today taking overall desired long position to 80% up from 70% last Friday. Traders think there could potentially be another sell-off to $2.90/MMBtu. That's where they will take the remainder of the long positions.

From 6/6:

July contracts are up 6 cents and trading over $3.04/MMBtu. The traders we have been talking to are on a hot streak getting the last 3-month trading action spot-on. They resisted the temptation to go long when spec positioning showed exhaustion on the long-side and repeatedly warned us that going long at $3.30+ was going to be a costly mistake. The floor was $3/MMBtu, and that was the time to pick at the long position again. Traders hurried back into the long side last Thursday and built up close to 80% of their desired long positions as of yesterday. With prices recovering now, traders are excited to see price action respond to more bullish weather. "Weather revisions weren't that bullish, but positioning was getting liquidated in mass, and $3/MMBtu was a tough support to break convincingly. I think the other traders saw what I saw, a buying opportunity."

From 6/7:

July contracts are basically flat today sitting just below $3.05/MMBtu. Traders we spoke to today find that the natural gas complex is getting some of the negative price action taking place in the crude oil complex. "There's definitely some spillage from the oil sell-off." One trader told us as he looked at the EIA crude report. "That report looked pretty off from exports to imports from what I can tell." Natural gas traders are remaining long here, but the road up won't be a swift one they tell us. It will be more of a gradual grind as the previous specs sell down positions while more bullish ones build into the latest sell-off.

Traders remain long.

As our “What are the traders saying” section details, traders don’t expect a V shaped recovery in prices. US gas production has been steadily increasing and averaging over 71.5 Bcf/d last week. Injection estimates have been lower than what the EIA reported, and money managers remain too long for the market to move materially higher.

If you found our “What are the traders saying” helpful, we think you should give HFI Research a try as our daily premium reports will contain everything you need to know about what’s going on in the natural gas market from weather to daily fundamental flows. You can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.