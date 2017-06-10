DryShips End Game Rewards Long Investors

But even with remaining dilution, value of shares will be close to $4.00.

SA Author Research and Investment's latest article on DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) deserves a comment. This excellent author estimates that DryShips stock will trade down to $1 and over 100 million new shares will be issued to take up the remaining $137 million of equity available from the Kalani deal.

Suppose he is right. If DryShips issues another 137 million shares and lands with about 150 million shares outstanding, the shares will be worth something like $4.00 a share based on the latest balance sheet adjusted for the $137 million of new capital.

On May 12, 2017 DryShips disclosed that it had $269 million cash and $359 million book value of ships offset by $200 million Sifnos loan facility. Add another $137 million from the equity issue assumed by Research and Investment in its article, and cash grows to $406 million. Net asset value adding the value of the ships and deducting the Sifnos loan and the total is more than $600 million or about $4.00 a share.

The massive dilution of the past year or so is coming to an end. The shares issued giving rise to the dilution have rebuilt a shaky balance sheet into a rock solid one, and the residual value of the shares is now substantially higher than the trading value.

It is sensible to fear massive dilution given the history, but the time has come where fear of dilution seems misplaced. Sure, another consolidation of the shares and further equity issues can have short-term negative consequences for the trading price of the shares, but the time has come where the potential gain far outweighs that risk.

One wonders why Kalani does not simply bid to take the company private. A bid double the current trading price may be well received by the market but will be a bargain purchase for Kalani. Is that the end game? I don't know but I will keep a small long position while we find out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.