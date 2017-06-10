Sears Is Done, Traditional Retail Is Dying

When a company sues its long-time suppliers because of its own mistakes, that company will not have a fighting chance, especially when those suppliers combined have bigger war chest. As Eddie Lampert prepares for that last battle, the Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) saga on the verge of ending.

Let's look at the events that have put Sears in the tough spot it is in today and find out how long can the company stay afloat before going bankrupt. If you follow Sears story, then you know that Eddie Lampert, the famous hedge fund manager, has officially run the company since 2013, when he was appointed CEO. However, rumor on the street was that he was calling all the shots from as far back as 2005, when he acquired the initial stake in the company. And if we look at Sears' performance over the last 10 years, we see that the retailer's stock has failed to return to its pre-recession levels and has been constantly depreciating in value since 2010:

Chart: Seeking Alpha

While Eddie Lampert and another hedge fund manager, Bruce Berkowitz, together hold 85% of the stock, we do not believe there's a chance that they can turn things around. At the moment, the overall traditional retail industry is dying as other companies continue to close their stores quarter after quarter, and it's getting harder to compete for better margins with e-commerce giants. Right now, the majority of traditional retailers do not offer unique in-store experiences that might increase their customer numbers. In addition, a lot of them do not offer same-day shipping, which causes buyers to choose online retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) over them. And the bigger the retailer, the harder it is to create an efficient environment that produces innovation - the logistics are going to be overwhelming, especially if the company lacks the right infrastructure. If you google the outlook for the traditional retail industry, you find studies and reports that tell you e-commerce market share is going to grow, and traditional stores of the big chains are going to be closed, at a higher rate for the foreseeable future.

Image: dbTechno

Going back to Sears, you don't need to be a financial expert to see that the company is in deep trouble, and not only because of the death of the traditional retail, but because due to its poor performance in the recent years. Back in 2005, Warren Buffett told a group of students that he didn't believe Eddie Lampert would be able to turn around the company - and as we can see, he was right.

Due to the depressing historical data, the company's returns on assets, equity and capital are negative. In fact, its ROIC alone is -151%, which gives you the idea how bad the situation really is. Shrinking margins and declining revenue have caused Sears to overleverage its balance sheet, and if it had to cover its outstanding debt in the foreseeable future, it would fail to do so. Despite the cash injection of a total of around $800 million from Eddie Lampert himself, the situation hasn't changed much and the long-term picture looks devastating. And while we see that the company is slowly divesting its assets, like real estate, this process will stop at some point and there will be no one to help the company as the solvency issues arise.

As we said in the beginning, Sears saga is about to end and, as the new debt coverage time comes by the end of this quarter, we believe that bankruptcy would provide the only chance for an end to this depressing story. We shorted the stock in the $11 to $12 range back in April and are planning to hold the position until the company's assets become so toxic that Chapter 11 will be the only option. If you think that you have enough margin of safety to short the stock at the current levels, and if you believe in our bearish thesis, don't wait too long to open the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.