Cautionary For Gold With Eyes On FOMC

Last week, we suggested that it might be better for gold bulls for GLD to "take a water break" on its upward trend. The first two days, GLD rallied higher, only to be sold off aggressively the next three days, finishing the week down 0.9%. Mid-week, we saw a few signals that indicated that the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) was over-bought (at least in the short run), and we therefore initiated a hedge on our overall precious metals position by purchasing puts on GLD.

Barring other potential headline-grabbing events, next week will be dominated by the talk of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") meeting which concludes on June 14th at 2pm. It is possible that gold and silver will be quiet ahead of the expected fed rate hike announcement. It is difficult to predict the price action that might follow the FOMC announcement. We see the $1,300 price level for gold (roughly $124 for GLD) to be important price resistance. With current momentum moving towards the downside, we see $120 and $118 GLD as an important support zones that bulls will want to hold.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week. We can envision a potentially wide trading range for next week.

To the upside, GLD bulls will want to re-take the prior downtrend line near 121.50, then overtake the recent highs on a path towards 124. If GLD exceeds 125 next week, we could see significant momentum buying and possible short covering as well.

GLD has nearby solid support in the 120 range, with both historical horizontal support, as well as the 50 week moving average.

On a four hour chart below, we can see that gold nearby futures have broken below momentum trading moving averages. However, the 50-day moving average is ready to provide support at $1260, and the 200 day moving average sits near $1244/oz (near 118.40 in GLD).

Sentiment/optimism levels for GLD spiked last week, but then fell substantially after the price correction. Sentiment levels for gold futures, however, are nearer to excessive optimism. We will call it even for sentiment.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. We are developing tools to make the COT reports more relevant and accessible to our readers.

Our first table shows that for the third consecutive week, the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position in gold. Even though the general level of short positions and open interest are not concerning, the pace at which these positions have increased does concern us enough to give a cautionary outlook for this factor. The changes in the gold COT have been more significant than for silver.

Our focus on the net short position of the commercial banks in a "game theory" analysis that has been highly predictive in the past. To quickly summarize, the commercial banks create new "paper" precious metals to satisfy demand. When the net commercial short interest peaks, it has very regularly preceded sharp sell-offs in the price of gold and silver. We wrote one background article on this entitled: Alchemists (Finally) Create Gold, and we have written weekly updates that used this game theory to predict a sell-off.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed several indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese Yen). These indicators have been built with the assumption that GLD and SLV are correlated over time to safe haven investments, and any divergence between SLV and safe havens will mean-revert over time. Our current indicator for both GLD and SLV is neutral.

On Wednesday, we sent out an alert to our Seeking Alpha subscribers and Twitter followers that the Viking Gold Indicator was nearing both a long- and short-term divergence over-valued signal. That is when we initiated our put position to protect potential downside in our precious metal holdings.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are net positive long precious metals by owning SLV, PSLV, GDXJ and other mining shares. We have hedged some of our exposure with GLD puts.