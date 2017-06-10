Digging Into Hudson's Bay's Action Plan

Hudson’s Bay (OTC:HBAYF), reported difficult earnings last week. It is not immune to the scourge retailers are facing. The market crashed the stock 10%, during what was actually a pretty good day for retail. I already put my thoughts on the operator as a whole here: Hudson’s Bay Is Ready To Thrive In A Retail Apocalypse, but today I'd like to dig into HBC's extensive cost savings plan. My thoughts towards the name remain as they did in that article; but there have been many new developments this quarter. Hudson’s Bay has laid out its vision to prepare itself for a continually weakening retail sector. Management is readying itself for a future that does not get better for retail operators. I am holding my shares, but investors must take a longer view than many (including myself) initially expected.

“We’re operating under the assumption that retail dynamics do not improve in the future”

Hudson’s Bay announced a number of initiatives to tighten up operations should apparel retailing remain challenged. The main parts of the shakeup involves 2000 job losses and a reorganization of management. Lord & Taylor will receive its own management team. The conference call also made mention of changing the way L&T is marketed; management believes the market has a perception that the brand is high-end when it is actually more affordable. I think both moves are the right ones. The majority of jobs losses will be in the challenging US markets. From what I gather, the majority of this will be in middle management, and management was quick to assure investors that the quality of customer service will not change with this move.

In addition, Lord & Taylor is HBC’s weakest banner by far. It has experienced much heavier comp declines than Saks (NYSE:SKS) or Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The chain’s positioning has been murky, and I’m happy management is addressing it.

Lord & Taylor is in an interesting section of the market. HBC considers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Target (NYSE:TGT) its peers, and both are performing quite well, yet Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Bloomingdale's (a Macy’s company) are feeling the heat. L&T should look to what Hudson’s Bay is doing right in Canada, and what Target and Dillard’s are doing in the US. They need to avoid gaining an image of being stodgy. The management split between Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor makes sense to me, they have very different brand images. HBC appeals to Canadian patriotism with timeless HBC Canadiana; take a look at their advertising! Lord and Taylor targets a very different Northeastern US market with different consumer tastes.

Saks Online Opportunity

I was encouraged to hear Saks’ online offering is performing very well. Management does not break down its department store banners, but it was part of a 13.2% increase in HBC’s online sales across its banners. Gerald Storch speaks to something very important about Saks online sales on the call:

And again what’s also great about the Saks Fifth Avenue website is that this is the one place we don't have a negative arbitrage in the profitability of the sale. So one of the big forces that’s working on our P&L and the P&L of our competitors right now is that the business shifts online. It's doing so to lower profitability and we’ve talked about this on past calls I know and it's a major factor in the industry right now and it help to drive what we did in our transformation work by the way. And so at Saks Fifth Avenue, fortunately there isn't that much difference in the profitability than online sales versus an in-store sale. And the reason why it's because the average ticket is so high at Saks Fifth Avenue where we're approaching for sake of discussion $500 that when you make -- again for sake of simple modeling, you would say you make 40% of $500, gets $200 of margin to deal with -- to handle the more expensive fulfillment and logistics for an online order. That's great. It means that the cost of doing a process in order, doesn’t really dilute the $200 very much. If you’re at a banner though that has a $150 or $100 average ticket and we are making that same 40%, then you’re gearing with a, let's say for sake of discussion, again a $50 margin pull [ph] or something like that, that you’re dealing with, then the cost of logistics and fulfillment are quite material to the overall profitability of the business. So we love the Saks Fifth Avenue digital business and we’re very focused on what we can do there.”

One reason I prefer the HBCs and Nordstroms to the Macy’s and JCPenneys (NYSE:JCP) of the world is the differentiator Mr. Storch spoke to. Increased online costs eat into margins much less at the high end than at the low. I am very encouraged that online sales continue to progress well for HBC. What I would like to see is Gilt begin to pick up some steam. HBC did not pay a huge amount for it, but as of yet it is probably operating at a loss. There is certainly opportunity to further integrate Gilt with Saks. When HBC bought it, they were clearly trying to emulate the success Nordstrom had with HauteLook, a similar entity. HauteLook is now a very successful and profitable entity for Nordstrom and there is no reason Gilt can’t be for Saks. Mr Storch attempted to rationalize the purchase by saying the technology and expertise it brought with it made it worth it :

Yes, absolutely -- you’re absolutely correct in terms of the Gilt business itself, it has been a drag. I want to highlight, however, that the technology we got from Gilt and the people we got from Gilt had been a fantastic part of our business. And our -- go visit -- if you haven't downloaded it, download the saks.com app from the Apple store. This app continues to fly and exceed expectations. As I mentioned, our Internet business on at Saks Fifth Avenue is very profitable, so we continue to -- that app is blowing by any expectations I’ve ever had for what a retail app should be able to do in business. And that’s because of the technology with Gilt and the ideas from the Gilt team and from the programmers from Gilt who have taken a hold to that app and turned it into something very popular. Last week it was for the second time, it was on the Apple homepage on the -- where you download apps on the App Store homepage as one of their favorite apps for the innovation that's there. It's really cool functionality, we just rolled out last week. So download that you will be very excited. So we’re thrilled with Gilt with regards to what we got there. The business itself is definitely struggling. It’s struggling before we bought it and it continue to struggle. And most of what we intended on doing with that business really want to take place until this fall and so we're certainly disappointed that we weren't able to move faster, but the technological changes to accomplish those things are taking longer than we thought."

While HBC banners do have very good websites, everyone does now. I would like to see HBC address further how they plan to turn around Gilt. HBC did not break down Gilt individually, but sales growth across HBC banners drops from 13.2% to 5.4% once Gilt is factored in, so things must be pretty terrible. I don’t like that Storch wrote it off as “we bought it and it was performing badly, we have it now and it's doing badly, not our problem”. It would be excellent if HBC could develop Gilt to target high end apparel markets that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cannot get their greedy fingers on.

Canadian operations

Canadian operations remain the crown jewel of HBC. I agree with management that this banner (Hudson’s Bay) has far and away the most love and brand loyalty of any company in Canada. Not only are sales declines not particularly bad in Canada, but there are future tailwinds the banner could see. Sears Canada (SCC), their biggest competitor, is really close to dying.

As I spoke to in my previous article, Hudson’s Bay has, bar none, the best online offering in Canada. Its shipping times are one-third that of Amazon in my experience. Hudson’s Bay invested a lot in deploying a first of its kind robotic fulfillment centre, and it appears to be paying off. Online sales ran up another 13% YOY (and I’d assume Hudson's Bay is closer to 20%).

Here are my ideas to strengthen the Hudson’s Bay brand:

1. Expand appliance offerings at Hudson’s Bay and introduce them to Home Outfitters. This has been a huge market of growth for Best Buy and Home Depot; HBC would be wise to jump into this market more wholeheartedly.

2. Reduce the number of promotional events. Macy’s is moving to this model and the perennial promotional activity devalues the brand and loses customer interest.

3. Consolidate Home Outfitters under the Hudson’s Bay Home banner. I follow HBC closely as an investor (and to a lesser degree a consumer) and having to banners that offer the same products is redundant. HBC has converted roughly half of their Home Outfitters into Hudson’s Bay Home locations, somewhat arbitrarily as it appears. Focus your marketing efforts!

Europe is a Q4 story

Europe experienced flat comps for the year, the best showing across HBC companies. The German Galeria stores appear to be meeting expectations, and this should be a relief for many investors worried about the hard to crack German department store market. The more interesting discussion is the Netherlands. The stores will be opening this summer and the store base has been heavily renovated for HBC by its leasers. As I spoke to in my previous article on HBC, Canada has a very positive image in the hearts and minds of the Dutch populace. An upper mid end Canadian department store with a brand new storebase has the opportunity to do very well. Should the Dutch rollout perform well, this will likely be HBC’s centre of store growth in the future.

REIT IPO?

During the conference call an analyst asked about a REIT IPO of real estate assets. Last quarter management was very gung ho and said there would be something to talk about in the second half of 2017. Today’s conference call was different. Richard Baker, executive chairman of HBC, when asked today paused for a solid three seconds, and now speaks of the REIT IPO as something that would be very difficult to make happen. To quote Richard Baker after he was asked about monetization:

Okay, okay. So we can't really comment on that, but the opportunity for us to be able to monetize our real estate is very strong. So the real estate market notwithstanding what’s going on in retail, the real estate market in the United States and in Europe and in Canada is very strong, especially for the types of location that we own. So that opportunity exists if we choose to go down that road. And as far as our opportunity to do an IPO it's still available, but obviously I think that’s a tougher situation today than it was six months ago.."

He then got defensive when someone asked follow up and he responded with:

That’s not what I said. So, I do not say -- I don’t want to -- I do not say that there was not an option to go ahead and do the IPO like you just said.”

This leads me to believe management has shifted its real estate strategy. I’d guess management is of the view with shares as low as they are now, they have been given all the time in the world to execute how they think will be best for HBC in the long game. The company is no longer worrying about satisfying shareholders and is instead interested in building out its long term plan for value creation. With all this said, the real estate is not worthless while this happens; in fact it gives HBC significant financial flexibility. I do not think investors can pin their hopes on a REIT IPO coming in the near future.

Conclusion

I am still a firm believer that HBC is the best deep-value play in Canada. The company trades well below the value of its real estate assets. It has a solid brand portfolio and is well positioned for a thinning of the herd in retail. Its management is taking steps that make the company much better equipped to ride out the storm. The stock is dirt cheap, and I am keeping my shares, but if you are looking to open a new position I’d wait for the cost cutting plans to begin bearing fruit… The real returns for shareholders come when the store base returns to profitability and the real estate is monetized. Management can only allow that coveted REIT IPO to materialize when the stores are healthy enough to cover rent. That may be a little while.

