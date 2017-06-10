I Purchased This High Steady Dividend Yield

I have purchased shares of CMO-E and may be purchasing more since the price has been declining.

Stability

I recently purchased preferred shares from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and the price has only gotten more attractive. Over the last several weeks we have seen a decline in Treasury rates that increased the spread between Treasury yields and the yield on CMO-E. The preferred share CMO-E is exceptionally stable and can benefit more than most if Treasury yields continue to decline. The portfolio is filled with agency adjustable-rate mortgages which cause the portfolio value to be exceptionally stable. The agency guarantee removes what would otherwise be material credit risk. Normal residential mortgage back securities (known as RMBS) carry significant credit risk, but the agency securities are eliminating that risk factor.

If the yield curve is flattening, it correlates strongly with adjustable-rate mortgages being less appealing for home owners. This is an incentive to refinance out of the deals which lead to a loss for CMO because the bonds are purchased at premium to par.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation recently cut their common stock dividend. The yield is now at 7.77% which is far more sustainable compared to other preferred shares in the sector. One of the benefits to this is that with the more sustainable common stock dividend, the preferred share now has more protection. Preferred shares won't see a dividend cut unless the common stock dividend goes to zero. This is very unlikely to happen with CMO's current management.

Give me some numbers

The chart below will show the price points for CMO-E:

CMO-E is extremely close to a strong buy in my opinion. In this chart green is a buy and red is a sell. When I was purchasing shares of CMO-E it was May 22 between $24.88 and $24.90. The price has only gotten more attractive because Treasury yields have been falling.

Let's break down the prices to see just how stable this preferred share is:

Current price: $24.99

"Buy under price": $25.39

"Sell over price": $26.19

The price is a long ways away from a sell, making it one of the most sustainable preferred shares. It doesn't have one of the highest dividend yields in the market, but we're going for sustainability with this investment, not risky returns. The chart below will go into more depth on the preferred share:

Look at all that green!

The reason the dividend yield may seem low comparatively in the mREIT market is because it succeeds on almost every other scale. The market capitalization over preferred share liquidation is looking really good at 5.03. This means that there is materially more common equity than preferred equity.

The next call date is less than a year away at 5/13/2018, but there's still a worst cash to call of $2.12 which is a green metric - meaning good! Worst to call measures the combination of dividends due before the call date and the expected capital gain or loss if the shares were called. The price range from Q2 2015 to Q2 2016 (not a typo, I track the historical prices also) was one of the best in the sector at $3.36. It's also at the lower end of its range over the last 52 weeks. To top it all off, the preferred shares are very unlikely to be called anywhere near their current price. If the price does raise significantly before the call date then there is the possibility of selling the shares and coming out with gains from the price and the dividend yields.

Conclusion

CMO-E may not have the highest yield in the sector, but it's arguably the most sustainable one. There's call protection for 11 months, it's at the lower-end of its price range, the cash to call is good, and CMO is built with an intelligent design.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.