Uptrend Over, Or A Correction?

Last week, we said to "avoid the intra-day noise, the trend for silver remains up." The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) began the week strong on Monday and Tuesday, closing above its 200 day moving average for the first time since April 19th. Nevertheless, Wednesday through Friday were three straight down days which accelerated towards the end of the week. SLV finished the week below all key exponential and simple major moving averages. The question is now: have we begun a new downtrend, or was this a correction in the uptrend?

Mid-week, we saw a few signals that precious metals were over-bought (at least in the short run), and we therefore initiated a hedge on our overall precious metals position by purchasing puts on the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Barring other potential headline-grabbing events, next week will be dominated by the talk of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") meeting which concludes on June 14th at 2pm. It is difficult to predict the price action following the FOMC announcement. We anticipate low volatility in the early part of the week, followed by higher volatility after the FOMC announcement.

It is difficult to find a bullish view for silver next week, apart from the long-term fundamentals that it is highly under-valued due to long-term price suppression. From a short-term perspective, we expect continuing weakness for SLV, and hope that the support line and 100 week moving average provide solid support for silver if it falls below $16/share.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week.

We can envision a potentially wide trading range for next week. To the upside, SLV bulls will want to re-take the $16.50 resistance/support level on its way back towards $17/share, where it will find both the 50 week moving average and downtrend resistance. To the downside, SLV should have psychological and other support at the $16/share level, followed by more solid support at the 100 week moving average and a uptrend support line.

On a four hour chart below, we can see that silver nearby futures have broken below momentum trading moving averages, and also back below the 50 and 200 day moving averages.

Sentiment/optimism levels for SLV spiked last week, but then fell substantially after the price correction. Sentiment levels for silver futures, however, are neutral. We will call it even for sentiment.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. We are developing tools to make the COT reports more relevant and accessible to our readers.

Our first table shows that for the third consecutive week, the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position in gold. Even though the general level of short positions and open interest are not concerning, the pace at which these positions have increased does concern us enough to give a cautionary outlook for this factor. The changes in the gold COT have been more bearish than the changes in silver.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed several indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese yen). These indicators have been built with the assumption that GLD and SLV are correlated over time to safe haven investments, and any divergence between SLV and safe havens will mean-revert over time. Our current indicator for both GLD and SLV is neutral.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

