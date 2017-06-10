6 Reasons IBM Is Worth The Gamble

IBM has consistently returned capital back to its shareholders through quarterly dividends (3.97% annual yield) and stock repurchases (a whopping $47.6 billion spent over the last five years).

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) stock price continues to slump and trades approximately 15% off of their 52-week highs. This is mostly a result of sales that continue to deteriorate and uncertainty on when the bleeding will stop. I love a good turnaround story and IBM is just that. It's been a long process for IBM to change their business and I still believe they have a few more years to go, but I think their stock is now worth the gamble based on the following 6 reasons:

1. Strategic Imperatives

IBM's "strategic imperatives" involving analytics, cloud, mobile, social and security finally appear to be reaching a turning point. According to IBM's 2016 annual report:

Our strategic imperatives have reached critical mass. At $33 billion, they now contribute 41 percent of IBM's revenue. With double-digit growth, we're on pace to achieve our goal of growing these businesses to $40 billion by 2018."

This is transforming IBM's business as they continue to move away from their legacy hardware, software and service businesses. I still expect revenue and EPS to be down in 2017, but I believe these strategic initiatives will put IBM back on a growth curve in 2018.

2. Profit Margins Have Improved

Despite IBM's slumping sales, profit margins have increased as a result of cost cutting and transitioning to higher margin business segments (i.e. cloud and analytics). The pressure that's been exerted on IBM has caused them to operate more efficiently than ever before, which will be very beneficial once IBM gets back on a growth curve.

3. A Sizzling Dividend - 3.97% Yield

My favorite quality of IBM is their quarterly dividend, which has been delivered to shareholders uninterrupted since 1916. IBM also is close to being a dividend aristocrat given the dividend has increased every year for more than 20 years in a row. Best of all, IBM's slumping price means you get more yield than ever before.

When a company has a yield greater than 3% I always like to check their payout ratio to make sure the dividend payments are sustainable. Even with a 3.97% yield, their dividend payout ratio is still at only 41% based on free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures). This is very low, but IBM has always been a cash flow machine. Even if IBM experiences flat sales growth, there's still enough free cash flow to maintain or even increase the dividend going forward.

4. Share Repurchases

IBM also has a history of returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases because it increases EPS even when earnings remain flat. IBM repurchased approximately $3.5 billion worth of stock in 2016 and $47.6 billion over the previous five years, which is significant. This is considerably more than dividend payments over that same period, which amounted to $22.2 billion in capital. In October 2016, IBM approved an additional $3 billion to be added to the stock repurchase program (brings the total available to $6 billion), so I'd expect share repurchases to continue.

5. Reasonable Valuation

For comparables, I used mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. IBM currently trades at discounts according to trailing P/E, forward P/E, and price/sales. These discounts are largely driven by IBM's recent performance and their projected future growth.

According to the chart below, IBM's trailing P/E has been between 9 and 18 over the last 10 years. At 12.67, their current level is within their historic average and seems reasonable. IBM is also much closer to achieving a turnaround than they were 5 years ago when there was considerably more uncertainty in the stock.

6. Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 6 out of 27 analysts recommend IBM as a 'buy' (5 recommend it as a 'sell') while the majority recommend a 'hold'. The average target price is $164.86 per share. Given the current stock price of $154.10, that's 7% upside.

Conclusion

IBM is still a bit of a wild card right now. They are still at least a year or two from returning to growth, but that's precisely why I think now is a good time to buy their stock. This uncertainty is keeping their forward P/E at a rock-bottom price of 11.07, which is lower than any other large-cap technology company. However, IBM's strategic imperatives are showing nice growth, so there is visibility to improving performance in the future. I also believe that IBM's strong cash flow provides downside protection. Consider that IBM has returned $69.8 billion in capital to shareholders over the last 5 fiscal years (their market cap is only $146 billion). I expect that to continue, which helps protect investors even if IBM's performance continues to slump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.