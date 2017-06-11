Teekay Corporation: What To Do When Numbers Fail

Both appear to agree that Teekay Offshore has some challenges ahead, and both are more optimistic, to differing degrees about Teekay LNG.

Sometimes investors see two well respected people on opposite sides of the argument of a company that perks their interest. Teekay Corporation (TK) appears to be embroiled in an informal discussion that is garnering more attention than the investor would have dreamed of just a few weeks back.

A few weeks ago, things looked fairly simple. All that Teekay had to do was help a troubled subsidiary, Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) solve some challenges. Then investors could sit back and reap some above average returns. Just when it seemed like it was time to go to the family room to enjoy some television time, Morgan Stanley threw a monkey wrench into the whole pleasant scenario.

Morgan Stanley, through an analyst, Fotis Giannakoulis, issued a downgrade that shook the market. J Mintmzyer issued a very thorough point by point rebuttal. That puts two fairly well regarded analysts at loggerheads. But there is far more to this than just the numbers flying back and forth from the differing assumptions.

Morgan Stanley (MS), the employer of Giannakoulis, is very loath to give a sell signal ever. A quick review of most wall street firms reveals very few outright sell statements. Normally it is a "hold" with the implication that the investor needs to be either foolhardy, have a strong stomach, or sophisticated enough to make money off trades from a stock that is about to become very volatile. Of course none of those latter conditions are usually clearly stated after the "hold" part. So normally investors are stuck on "hold" until the situation becomes very critical and a lot of money has been lost. Then comes the final insult: reorganization.

Furthermore, a review of the comments section of several Teekay and Teekay Offshore Partners reveals some concern about the long term record of the analyst. But that also misses the larger picture. If Morgan Stanley is going to give out a sell signal, then that sell signal is going to be approved by a lot of important bosses on the all important sales side. Because the whole sales division is basically stating that they are willing to antagonize a potential customer to the point where that customer will no longer give them any business. That implied statement from Morgan Stanley, the company, is a very big statement that is not made often. It is a statement that is bigger than the analyst delivering the message. The market reaction as shown by the price declines of both Teekay Offshore and Teekay Corporation appears to demonstrate that the market got the message. Further votes on that message will be forthcoming in the future as the industry future unfolds.

Some ancillary information is also available from the Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) first quarter slides and conference call. In that first quarter conference call was the mention of a purchase of a vessel in lieu of an outstanding balance. That process solved the balance problem but also indicates some customer weakness in an industry experiencing a downturn. There was also a discussion about some other financially strained customers.

"Finally in April in lieu of receiving cash on a portion of the charter hire on six LPG carriers on charter to I.M. Skaugen, the Partnership took over Skaugen’s 35% ownership interest in a 2003-built ethylene carrier in Norgas Sonoma. This will continue straight in the Norgas pool. As part of this transaction, the Partnership also acquired the remaining 65% ownership in the vessel from the other shareholders for a total purchase price of approximately $13 million which includes Skaugen’s 35% ownership interest that was transferred to the Partnership."

This statement came from the conference call and can be definitely taken as not only a sign of distressed customer, but also an indicator of business softness or weakness.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners LP First Quarter, 2017, Conference Call Slides.

Here is another positive move for the company that may indicate some softness in current business conditions. But while the quote above is much more likely to involve customer distress, the slide shown above could have occurred for a number of business reasons. These examples are known as potential "straws in the wind".

The handling of the above announcement was a huge blow to the credibility of the Teekay Corporation management. The announcement was late and shareholders had to do their own research to learn the details of the implications of the announcement. If there was any one cause that can be attributed to the stock price reaction of later announcements, then the handling of the contract cancellation would be that main event.

"Well, the tollage market is quite challenging with relatively low utilization and low rates, and we expect that to last for sale sometime. The activity in this segment is, as you know, driven by the number of rig moves; so it can be new units; movement of existing units; and movement of units sold for scrap."

This information was pried out of Teekay management during the conference call. All three companies discussed the possibility of future leasing at lower rates due to the soft industry conditions in certain parts of the business. Sometimes it appeared to be implied, and other times actual examples were given. So some ships have already been leased at lower rates.

Conclusion

Management has seriously damaged its credibility with Mr. Market. Investors have every right to assume that the credibility with the lending industry has also been damaged. The Teekay Offshore partners subsidiary has a cancelled contract, project cost overruns, a potential upgrade project, and some weak areas that will require lower future leasing rates.

The Teekay LNG Partners LP subsidiary is far healthier, but Mr. Market can discern some weaknesses in actions taken by the market. Like the offshore partnership, the LNG partners is expecting stronger cash flow in the future. But management with damaged credibility combined with credible market weaknesses is a very dangerous combination.

In fact all three companies predict far better cash flows in the future. But right now cash flows are weak for a number of reasons, and bankers tend to deal with the present. The company message is becoming complicated. Some would say confusing. "A confused mind always says no" is a considerable hurdle for this company. The lenders may just want out so they can make their money in a far more straightforward fashion. Complication and the resulting confusion equate with increased risk for many.

It is also possible that Teekay management has enough answers to satisfy the lenders. Then a satisfactory solution could be worked out. But there is considerable danger of a lot of dilution as well as a small potential for reorganization. However, the continued handling of the Teekay Offshore situation could provide fodder for growth of the reorganization possibility unless management quickly changes their ways.

As noted before Teekay Offshore has a lot of challenges. These challenges have clearly spilled to Teekay Corporation. But Teekay Corporation and its subsidiaries tried to expand too much as the commodity prices collapsed. Even though a lot of work and verification was required before these projects began, rapid expansion carries its own risk. In this case, right when the company's cash flow was the lowest (according to projections), some unexpected challenges occurred.

Bankers will challenge the bright future income assumptions based upon current industry softness. Expect those bankers to have a list of financially struggling customers as well as appropriate questions. Also expect those bankers to not accept many answers about those customers when Teekay and its subsidiaries are financially stretched. No matter what guarantees are out there, the bankers simply do not want the risk. Instead they will want out of the deal. To assume otherwise risks doing serious damage to the wallet of Mr. Market.

Sometimes even "obvious" gifts do not help because the company is too far gone. Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI) purchased a big chunk of bonds for $1 from the Templeton funds before it reorganized. Yet that "gift" was not sufficient for the company to avoid reorganization. The company needed much more from its lenders then the lenders and the bond market were willing to give. So even with some major help from one lender (intentional or not), the company had to reorganize.

Sometimes rapid growth turns the market sour on a company' future prospects. Rapidly growing Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) is experiencing a price decline because gas prices have weakened despite (or maybe made worse by) the forecast of large growth and an acquisition assimilation in the current fiscal year. This company does not appear to have a lot of debt for its cash flow, but the market does not appear to like the acquisition and the rapid expansion at the current time.

In many ways, bankers think along the same lines as Mr. Market in the above examples. They want to get paid first and foremost. So even though they hate to repossess assets and run businesses they know nothing about, that could be preferable to some very conservative or even negative future forecasts.

Since management has damaged its credibility, there is a very real possibility that the lenders want a simple message or they want out. Both Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) and Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) have been through that type of situation. Both rapidly sold assets to get the lenders off their backs. Pengrowth is at the end of that process. Management would probably state that the pressure to pay back loans has maintained itself despite company progress. Bellatrix now has a relatively unused credit line because the experience is still fresh in the mind of management.

So for a number of reasons besides the quantitative ones, Teekay Corporation may have some serious problems ahead. The financial challenges of Teekay Offshore are only part of the problem. But they may be the problem that starts a snowball effect when it comes to loan problems. Potential problems can lead to very different cash flow needs and valuations. Therefore only investors who can stomach a lot of risk and who can interpret the unfolding financial events should consider any of the Teekay stocks for investment. Teekay LNG Partners may be relatively safe. But the stock will probably not be going anywhere until things settle down at Teekay Corporation. Clearly Teekay management has shot itself in the foot. Only time will tell if gangrene or worse develops.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.