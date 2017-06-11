As I look at a wide variety of subjects this morning "messy" is the word that comes to mind. Whether it is the election in Britain or the Comey testimony or the situation in the Middle East with Qatar or the House Bill centering on Dodd-Frank or Municipal Pension Obligations; just one big frigging mess.

Well, here is another fine mess that you've gotten us into. -Abbott and Costello

The election in Britain borders on disaster. Prime Minister May was hoping to strengthen her hand and, instead, the British voters whacked her ambitions and provided her with a limp wrist. This will give the European Union countless opportunities to run about the countryside and encourage the United Kingdom not to leave. A gaping opening has been provided for mischief. Some will threaten and some will plead but the door is wide open now for a change of course.

For the markets, uncertainty will explode concerning European credits as the entire construct of the European Union is once again up for grabs. Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY) and what took place with CoCo bonds is bad enough but this pales when considered against the British plight. By the way, CoCo bonds as a sector did not back up significantly after the Banco Popular implosion but then I didn't think that they would.

Some months out I would not be surprised to find that the ECB had stepped in, and in size, to support this market. Regardless, I will not touch them and I think the there is nowhere close to enough yield in these bonds to justify the risk, or perhaps "clear and present danger" is a better description. When you can go from 100 cents to 0 cents in six months you know you are gambling and not investing!

Forget "Caveat Emptor" and replace it with "Let the buyer shudder."

The Comey testimony, well, another fine kettle of fish. Purposefully leaked documents and meetings on the Tarmac and requests for loyalty and it became quite obvious that Mr. Comey and the FBI, under his leadership, was political to a degree that was, frankly, shocking. There was nothing there, in my opinion, that supported some call for Mr. Trump's impeachment and if there was any impeachment reality at all, I would say that it involved the FBI and its crumbling reputation. We certainly cannot view them as being "above the law" any longer.

As an American citizen, having no involvement with any of this stuff, listening to all of this was quite disheartening. I have always been a believer in the "Rule of Law," and that no one was above it, and I was reminded, once again, of my own naïve perception. America is clearly better than most but, unfortunately, it is not as good as hoped for when all things are considered.

The Middle East is, once again, becoming scary. This would be my political take on what is going on there. Qatar's plight is quite serious and military intervention has a real possibility to ensue at any time. The consequence for OPEC and the price of oil are also at center stage.

It is my belief that Qatar, and then other nations, are going to begin pumping at full capacity soon. It will take some time before it is realized but this is my expectation. I think the production cuts agreed to by OPEC have already come undone and it will be just a matter of weeks before the data proves this reality. It is now every nation for itself as OPEC becomes undone at the seams.

I think oil is headed down to the support/resistance line of $45.00 and then that will be broken as the facts become known. If a military action does take place then the situation may grow far worse. "Messy" may be the least of it.

In a partisan vote, the House passed the Financial Creating Hope and Opportunity for Investors, Consumers and Entrepreneurs Act. This is a highly controversial measure that probably has no chance to pass in the Senate. Among the most significant provisions are measures that allow banks to escape Dodd-Frank's heightened regulatory requirements and cut stress tests back from their current annual schedule. The Bill also eviscerates the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Here is one more decent piece of legislation that will not be enacted any time soon. I keep saying that the timeline for Mr. Trump's agenda is going to be a lot longer than thought and my opinion has not changed. There is a resemblance to Treasury yields. "Lower for longer and lingering."

Finally, this morning, I turn my attention to the Municipal Bond Market. I see a mess coming in this arena too. First, we had Puerto Rico and the mess, judicially, just seems to be getting messier. Almost no winners, lots of losers, and a tremendous number of idiots that kept saying it would never happen; and then it did, as I said it would.

I now point to Municipal Pension Fund Bonds, once again. I have said for about two years that these were credits in trouble. We now have countless examples of this. The Hoover Institute projects that Connecticut has $65 billion of underfunded pension liabilities and that is just one state. You may expect more unpleasant headlines forthcoming for these bonds and I want nothing to do with the ones that aren't fully funded.

Yet, like the TV ads, there is more. Most people's thinking has not gone far enough, in my estimation. It is not just the Municipal Pension Bonds that are in trouble but the entities that back them. I advised one very large money manager last week about this. I suggested some serious homework for them to study, which bonds they might own and then to not only consider if they want to own them but also to consider if they should take action on the underlying credits that issued them.

In other words, they might not own the pension credits but if the General Obligations of a Municipal entity or the essential service obligations of a Municipal entity had issued these pension bonds then the Municipality itself may be in trouble as the pension obligations overwhelm the issuer. You have to drill one level down from the obvious. Perhaps you do not own the pension bonds but if some city issued them or some water and sewer district issued them, then the pension bonds may cause serious credit negatives for the underlying credit.

I suggest starting your homework assignment today!