Tractor Supply Company Seeks To Reassure Investors

Tractor Supply Company's (NASDAQ:TSCO) share prices have experienced considerable recent volatility, including several 3%-5% gyrations over the past week as bulls and bears clearly have strongly diverging views of the company's valuation. A few days ago CEO Greg Sandfort tried to reassure investors at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference by reiterating the company's competitive advantages and advertising it as a value-creating long-term investment. He also sought to answer concerns about the company's subpar performance in recent months as well as the effect that technology and ecommerce are having on the sector and company.

Mission and Values: These are very important to the company. Mr. Sandfort emphasized that they are more than just words: they carry them with them, talk about them, and use them in training their people how to run the business. The company helps sustain its values by hiring customers. These people help keep the business focused on their target lifestyle and understanding and meeting the customers' expectations.

Customers: As hobby farmers (not production farmers), these customers love convenience and expect high quality. As conservative people who take pride in their work, they will not purchase products that are not high quality and will not buy products on debt: typically using only cash, check, or debit. This factor makes customer demand sustainable since they tend to not purchase beyond their means. Mr. Sandfort described how TSCO is building long-term relationships with these customers via initiatives like Neighbors Club, which tracks individual purchases and needs in order to provide personalized advice, customer service, and marketing. Additionally, the company hosts farmers markets and pet vet clinics in order to build local bonds and personal relationships. He also mentioned that this type of focused customer service, delivered in accordance with the lifestyle's culture and values by experienced, knowledgeable fellow "hobby farmers" who have taken a demonstrated interest in their communities, causes many customers to refer to their Tractor Supply as "my store."

Website: Their website is "robust" and growing rapidly. It is enhancing the business by attracting customers and increasing sales through more thoroughly displaying TSCO's vast selection of national brands along with exclusive brands. This creates a broad, one-stop, consolidated shopping trip. When asked if his company was late to the game in ecommerice, Mr. Sandfort replied that they have actually been heavily investing in IT infrastructure for several years time and are now ready to start flexing their ecommerce muscle. He believes they have been moving at the same pace as their customers, who like to shop around online, but still want to come to the stores for the valuable in-store experience. The role of the website will be to help them determine what exactly they want and to make sure that the products are currently in-store at the quantity that they need in order to make the 20-30 minute trip efficient and worthwhile. The mobile app and website exist to enhance the customer experience and enable the company to track search and sales data in order to more effectively target and market products to customers.

Stores Remain Key To Growth: Though the IT initiatives are certainly vital to company performance, Sandfort emphasized that stores remain at the heart of the company's drive to grow and take market share. Stores are located close to customers and built to a small size to enable an easy in and out experience. They are also important to enable the company to deploy its competitive edge in customer service by personalizing relationships with customers and localizing products (~25% of the store is localized). The goal is to offer a very different shopping environment than just acquiring things at a price so that customers will come away asking "why shop anywhere else?" An added benefit is that the company uses stores to constantly methodically testing new products and pushing them into stores to maximize efficiency and profitability. Recent areas where their research has identified opportunities for growing and profitable niche businesses are in pet supplies (hence, the Petsense acquisition) and bee-keeping.

Recent Challenges: In response to recent underperformance over the past few months, the CEO cited deflation in some products, energy market challenges, and weather patterns that harmed sales. He emphasized that energy markets and deflation have stabilized, and urged investors to evaluate their business in halves rather than quarters. He also mentioned that they are constructing distribution infrastructure in the Northeast and seeking improvements throughout their national supply chain network with the goal of being able to push products to customers within 48 hours of their order. He also reiterated that long-term growth prospects remain strong with the goal of reaching 2500 stores:

Despite recent share price volatility and company underperformance, TSCO's leadership is projecting confidence moving forward. By writing off recent struggles as a mere bump in the road due to short-term external factors beyond their control, management is leaving the company's business model and capital allocation strategies remain unchanged. Though nothing significantly new was shared, in the wake of a cratering share price, it was significant to hear sustained confidence in the business straight from the CEO. Particularly interesting was Mr. Sandfort's emphasis on the optimistic outlooks for their recently launched IT-driven initiatives, the niche growth pet and bee-keeping businesses, and their improving supply chain capabilities. Tractor Supply remains a great company and a buy at present prices and its new initiatives should give its profitability a boost.

