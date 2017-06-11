Pennsylvania REIT: WACC Is Way Out Of Whack

To be successful as a REIT investor abandon growth at any price model.

At any single time point WACC gives you the herd's opinion.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a widely used measure to evaluate the competitiveness of REITs. It calculates the average rate of return expected by investors (equity & debt) in the firm. The logic is that lower the cost of capital, the higher the competitive advantage. I am here to show you that while this methodology has its tiny merits, following it blindly can result in Buying High and Selling Low. I am going illustrate my point using Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI).

A dive into WACC:

For a quick primer on WACC, let's look at an imaginary REIT that has no debt and trades at 20 times Funds from Operations (FFO).

The WACC in this case is really simple:

Now let's assume this same firm has a different capital structure and has 50% debt and 50% equity. It now trades at 16 times FFO. The average cost on it's debt is 4%. This creates a WACC of 5.125%.

We can progressively incorporate any additional classes of funding including mortgage debt and preferred shares to arrive the WACC. Since REITs do not pay any taxes, the debt component cost does not have to be adjusted further.

What does WACC tell us:

All other things being equal, a firm should purchase properties that have a Higher Cap Rate, than its own WACC. This is best illustrated with looking at what happens when the firm does not do this.

Assume a REIT with no debt and a WACC of 5% as shown in the first example.

Now assume this REIT acquires another property in an all equity transaction at a 3% cap rate.

Post transaction all other things being equal, and assuming the shares trade at the same multiple, the share prices should fall 20%. Shareholder value destroyed.

At least that is the theory of WACC and REITs. So WACC acts as a limiter on the quality of properties that REITs can acquire. A REIT with a 5% WACC should acquire properties at Cap Rates higher than 5%. When WACC gets too high, all good properties will be out of reach for the REIT (Dane Bowler recently did an excellent analysis on Wheeler WHLR) using this) and hence you should stay away from the REIT. That makes sense.

WACC is out of whack:

While the above logic is sound and works always in theory, in practice using this blindly can often result in disaster.

Source: Imgflip

The reasons for this are as follows:

1) WACC makes an implicit assumption that properties will be acquired

I know there is a legion of investors obsessed with "growth" while I am in the camp (it's more like one tiny tent) that believes that "chasing growth" results in disaster more often than a management who is happy to manage the portfolio and allow opportunities to come to them. General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) at the height of 2007 is a prime example of this foolhardiness.

2) Using WACC means always having to say you are sorry

Below is a chart of Pennsylvania REIT. I have identified 6 points on the chart.

Source: Stockcharts

Assume you use WACC to tell you whether PEI is a buy.

I have estimated what an approximate market debt cost for PEI would be at those points. I have used the estimated FFO at the time to approximate the cost of equity. From these two, assuming a 50:50 split, I have derived the cost of capital. I have ignored preferred shares as they are a very small part of the capital structure.

You use the following criteria.

Under 8% WACC is a Buy.

Over 8% WACC is a Sell.

How would that turn out?

Source: Author's calculations & PEI reports

As you can see WACC gives you incredible signals.... if you want to bankrupt yourself.

3) A high WACC just means management has to abandon the usual Wall Street Madness

When WACC is getting stratospheric it often (not always) means the herd is blindly running for the exits. All it means is that management cannot and should not pursue "growth". Management needs to function in the reverse at that point. It can liquidate properties that are trading at substantial premiums in the private market and buy back shares. It can focus on growth of value and NAV per share rather than empire building. Had PEI sold malls in the private market at Point 2 and Point 6 and bought back shares I estimate the NAV per share would be more than double where it actually is today. I have written about this before and I think it is the single best strategy PEI's management can pursue.

Conclusion:

Pennsylvania REIT is a strong buy at current levels, regardless of the nonsense spewed from the WACC model. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are two others which are good purchases here regardless of their WACCs. WACC is one tool in evaluating a firm. Similar to my dissection of Sales per Sq Ft, I consider this somewhere between "occasionally useful" to "borderline useless" in evaluating REITs. Unless you want to blindly Buy High and Sell Low, in which case this one is priceless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, WPG, GNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is routinely amused and sometimes bemused by Wall Street's obsession with "growth".