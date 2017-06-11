Bank Stocks Rallied On House Rollback Of Dodd-Frank, Go Ahead And Sell

The fundamentals of the bank stocks are more immediate before any relief can happen from the legislation.

The House of Representatives passed a measure that would roll back portions of Dodd-Frank. On that news, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF) shot up. I don’t buy into this move. While there are provisions that eventually may make banks more competitive, for right now there are indicators that are showing banks are about to have some financial issues with delinquencies. Given our current economic environment as well as how long the legislation will take to make it through the system, I would be a seller of the XLF.

Here are the most recent charts on XLF:

The first thing that astonishes me about this is simply how far away this process is compared to what is needed within the banking sector. Banks are facing a rise in delinquencies. Lenders are contracting their lending. And, there is still the Senate to go with this legislation. While it is news that could make being a bank profitable, the process of getting legislation through Congress is long and slow.

Many have said that the Senate will likely water down this legislation, if they even get it through committee. This legislation could get buried until January before anyone even really takes a look at it. That means there will be a considerable amount of time before this legislation could even get voted on by the Senate and a very long time before the President gets to sign anything.

In the meantime, the economy is right now. Delinquencies are on the rise. Some financial companies, such as Capital One Financial Group (NYSE: COF), missed earnings the last quarter; Capital One missed by 22%. The reason is that lenders lent out funds too excessively at the end of 2016. Now those loans, whether for credit cards, auto loans, student loans or home loans, are seeing rising delinquencies.

These financial institutions are having to bring in funds to protect themselves. Again, Dodd-Frank was legislation that made certain that banks would not overextend themselves to the point where they would need bailed out again. And, banks appear to have overextended themselves, if, but modestly. I keep thinking of the irony in this.

Capital One was not the only company that missed their earnings. There were other banks that missed their earnings because of issues with lending too much. Ally Financial missed earnings with a big slip in auto loan originations. Ally’s miss was their earnings compared to a year ago with lower loan originations. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) earning's were down some 30% from last quarter to this quarter. Their stock is down over 17% for the year whereas the SPX (CME: SPX) is up 5% for the year.

These lenders are a mix of lending quality to include sub-prime. These lenders may not be catering to the well-heeled and so delinquency rates may very well be moving higher. Still, there are issues that all the lenders are seeing regardless of the quality of the borrower.

I am seeing news feeds pop up saying that since the 10-year yield has rallied this is another reason for the buying in the bank stocks. Obviously, there are profits coming from higher interest rates. However, if you look at the chart below you will see that there has been a disproportionate amount of buying in the XLF based upon the current interest rates.

I am a big believer that interest rates are going to be coming down even more; there is something bigger happening in the financial markets. If that actually comes to fruition, then XLF has more reasons to move lower.

So, although the Republican party may be setting up financial companies in the United States to be more profitable, this profitability is off in the future. The more immediate concern is the slowing economy, overly expansive credit that happened in late 2016, and now the delinquency rate these lenders are facing. There is still a significant amount of time before these lenders see any kind of relief that can be used to their benefit. The fact that there is such a strong rally from this news makes me wonder if there is any smart money involved in this.

While I can see the bigger banks benefiting from this down the road, and these bigger financial institutions are not feeling the pinch of lending woes as much, due to diversification, the in-general move seems more of an opportunity to sell outright. There is a disconnect with the rise in the XLF: The reality of today’s economic landscape and how long the results - if this legislation even makes it into law - is that there likely will be selling in equities long before any relief makes its way into the markets.

There will likely be some additional buying into the next week. But, get ready to sell the XLF. Until this legislation makes its way into law, the economics are going to weigh on banks stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.