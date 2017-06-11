Cisco Systems: Good Income And Total Return For This Computer Network Provider

Cisco Systems Has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 3.6% which is well above average.

This article is about Cisco Systems (CSCO) and why it's a buy for the total return investor with interest also for the dividend growth investor. Cisco Systems develops a range of information technology products that provide integrated solutions to computer net work infrastructure in the United States and in foreign countries. I have had comments on previous articles about why I compare performance to the DOW average, so I will look at some other DOW companies and see how they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. The third to look at is Cisco Systems and it's a buy when forward growth gets better. I use the DOW because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the DOW and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times.

Fundamentals of Cisco Systems will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Cisco Systems passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a poor score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Cisco Systems passes my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has a good growing dividend over the last 7 years of with the dividend being safe. Cisco Systems is therefore a choice for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is average at 38%, a bit low. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and share buy backs.

Cisco Systems is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $161.9 Billion. The size of Cisco Systems plus its cash flow of $13.0 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 3.0% does not meet my requirement and for me is a reason not to buy shares at this time.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,400 (S&P Capital IQ) today. This makes Cisco Systems a good investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential as the need for more and more computer infrastructure is required.

Cisco Systems S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $35.0. Cisco Systems price is presently 9.5% below the target. CSCO is under the target price at the present and has a low PE of 13, making CSCO a fair buy at this entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no . The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes CSCO interesting is the steady increasing dividends and the possibility of information technology infrastructure spending increasing but I would wait until I see the revenues and bottom line increasing at a better rate before buying this company.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Cisco Systems total return over performs the Dow baseline in my 53 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 81.30% makes Cisco Systems a good investment for the total return investor looking back and does provide above average income as the dividend increases. Cisco Systems Has a steady increasing dividend for the last 7 years. CSCO presently has a yield of 3.6% which is above average for the income investor.

DOW's 53 month total return baseline is 62.34%

Company Name 53 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Cisco Systems +81.30% +18.96% 3.6%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Cisco Systems has a good showing going up and to the right but it's the forward growth that is not as sure .

CSCO data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 17 ,2017 Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.60 that beat expected by $0.02 and was higher compared to last year at $0.57. Total revenue was lower at $11.94 Billion less than a year ago by 0.5% year over year and beat expected by $40 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $0.61 compared to last year at $0.63 a slight decrease from last year.

As seen in the graphic below CSCO is not growing much comparing the 3rd quarter's earnings data to last years with margins down a bit.

Source : CSCO earnings call slides

Business Overview

Cisco Systems is a developer of information technology products that provide integrated solutions to computer net work infrastructure in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters "Cisco Systems designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC). The Company groups its products and technologies into various categories, such as Switching; Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routing; Collaboration; Data Center; Wireless; Service Provider Video; Security, and Other Products. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides a range of service offerings, including technical support services and advanced services. The Company delivers its technology and services to its customers as solutions for their priorities, including cloud, video, mobility, security, collaboration and analytics. The Company serves customers, including businesses of all sizes, public institutions, governments and service providers."

Over all Cisco Systems is a fair business with CAGR projected growth low but could grow strongly as the need for more information technology products grows with the projected infrastructure growth.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 17, 2017 earnings call Charles Robbins (Chief Executive Officer and Director) said

" Our results this quarter demonstrated that we're delivering against our strategic priorities and realizing the benefits of our investments to transform our business and drive long term shareholder value. We delivered a solid quarter, with total revenue of $11.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.60. We had strong margins yet again and great operating cash flow, up 10%. We're managing the business well through a multiyear transformation of the company while remaining focused on delivering customers unparalleled value through highly secure, software-defined automated and intelligent infrastructure. We're on a journey which as we consistently stated, will take a number of years, but we're pleased with the progress we're making. As our customers add billions of new connections in the years ahead, the network will become more critical than ever. They will be looking for intelligent networks that deliver automation, security and analytics that help them derive meaningful business value from these connections. These will be delivered through a combination of new platforms as well as software and subscription-based services which we've been focused on accelerating over the last 18 months."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Cisco business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the tools available from the company to manage and control large computer networks.

Source: Cisco Systems Earnings call slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Cisco Systems is an investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its well above average total return, growing dividends and low PE . The company revenues and earnings are not growing much right now but past experience shows they will pull out of this slow growth period. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider CSCO as an investment for the portfolio until forward CAGR is increase above my 5.1% requirement. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.7%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.8% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, MO, IR, TXN, DLR, PEP, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.