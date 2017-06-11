Gimme Shelter - Part 3: Strengthening A Portfolio With A Barbell Approach

In the previous two articles in our Gimme Shelter series we reviewed the different ways investors can manage risk in their portfolios. We continue the series in this article and focus on the so-called Barbell investment approach in which an investment with high volatility and high expected return is paired with one having low volatility and a low investment return.

There are many parallels in this approach with the Modern Portfolio Theory introduced by Harry Markowitz as well as the currently popular Risk Parity approach pioneered by funds like Bridgewater and AQR.

At its most basic, a barbell approach calls for investing in long-duration bonds alongside short-duration bonds, avoiding intermediate-duration bonds. The two positions work together to diversify overall market risk and increase returns per unit of risk. The barbell strategy can be extended to other markets by pairing a relatively safe cash or short-term Treasury Bill allocation with a more speculative investment.

In this article we focus specifically on closed-end funds and see whether a barbell approach can enhance absolute and relative returns. The intuition for employing the barbell strategy in the closed-end fund investment space is primarily to take advantage of the low correlation between high-income / high-volatility funds and less-volatile funds such as Muni or Treasury funds.

This low correlation between the two positions allows the investor to

suffer lower drawdowns on the overall portfolio,

control behavioral impulses such as selling the portfolio during periods of market weakness,

use the low-volatility allocation as a store of value and reallocate from it to the riskier position,

potentially leverage up the portfolio to enhance returns.

Specifically, we use a number of large and popular closed-end funds as case studies:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

EV Tax-Managed Global Fund (NYSE:EXG)

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

Kayne Anderson MLP Fund (NYSE:KYN)

For the low-volatility allocation in our strategy we use the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA). While this fund can exhibit high volatility as it did for example during the Financial Crisis, it has typically had low volatility and has been very well correlated to Treasuries over the last five years. This fund has a good balance of yield and diversification relative to high-income closed-end funds because it has little credit risk and is correlated to long-term Treasury rates which we would expect to fall in a risk-off environment. A more conservative allocation would be to a fund like TLT which has a lower yield but also avoids the issue of liquidity which can affect funds like NEA that trade at a discount or premium. Finally, the most conservative allocation would be to a government money market fund which has minimal yield but also minimal volatility.

The barbell portfolio is not a stranger to existing mutual funds such as the PIMCO Income Fund (MUTF:PIMIX) which has a sizable Treasury and Muni allocation alongside its non-agency mortgage position. The barbell portfolio will also look better in a taxable account as the low-volatility allocation will tend to be in tax-free assets such as Treasury or Municipal bonds.

In our case studies we use a 50% allocation to the closed-end fund in question and 50% to NEA. There is no particular reason to use 50% - we use that figure as it is fairly intuitive and avoids the sin of parameter backtesting.

PCI Case Study

PCI is a fund allocated primarily to non-agency mortgages and corporate bonds. The blue line shows the total gross return of PCI and the orange line shows the total gross return of the barbell portfolio of PCI and NEA. The grey line shows the yield differential between the two portfolios (the impact of distributions is already factored into the gross return lines in the chart).

From the chart and the table below we can see that PCI outperforms the barbell portfolio on a total return and a Sharpe Ratio basis even though the barbell portfolio has significantly lower volatility. This is somewhat surprising however we know that coming out of the Financial Crisis, non-agency mortgages were priced at distressed levels and funds like PCI were able to take advantage of this to drive high returns. Non-agency mortgages are also fairly illiquid and often floating-rate which minimizes their price volatility.

DSL Case Study

DSL is a large multi-sector global bond fund run by Jeffrey Gundlach. Here we see that the barbell portfolio ends up at the same point as DSL in terms of gross returns however it does that with much lower volatility and significantly lower drawdowns.

KYN Case Study

KYN is an MLP fund allocated to the public and private midstream energy space. The combined portfolio in this case outperforms KYN in absolute and relative terms. This is mostly due to the energy crash in 2015-2016. The combined portfolio has half the volatility of KYN and a still very high distribution rate compared to KYN.

EXG Case Study

EXG is a large covered call fond, mostly invested in US stocks. Apart from some volatility in 2016, the combined portfolio underperforms EXG by almost 4% although the Sharpe Ratio is slightly higher as volatility is significantly lower. The last 5-year period is one of very high equity returns which favors a fund like EXG and so it is expected to outperform a barbell portfolio.

Conclusion

It is clear that having a barbell portfolio is not always a recipe for absolute outperformance. However we find that in some market and allocation scenarios, having a barbell portfolio is very attractive.

This is particularly the case when there is an allocation to specific volatile and risky sectors (such as MLP) or low-rated and emerging market credits (such as the case of DSL above). A barbell approach can also protect in cases of some risk-off scenarios in which a fund like EXG has not yet been tested.

Investors of course do not have to use a 50% allocation as we did in our case study but can tailor it to their own market views and risk tolerance.

We have to be mindful that the next market downturn is unpredictable and a barbell portfolio is not a guarantee of outperformance. For example, a monetary policy mistake or concern with the US creditworthiness may drive US interest rates much higher which can cause the barbell portfolio to underperform. That said, a barbell portfolio is a technique that investors should consider as part of their risk management strategy.

Good Luck!

