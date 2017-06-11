Valeant Is Risking $250m Revenue To Save $55m Interest Expense

Source: Estimize (actual revenue vs forecast)

Investment Thesis

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) debt reduction progress is getting better now. The total revenue is expected to decline continuously as a result of asset sales, patent expiration and generic competition. The question is whether or not this rate of asset sales will leave any equity for the investors. The company provided investors revenue guidance for the fiscal 2017. The company expects to generate a total revenue of $8.9 - $9.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAPP) of $3.6 - $3.75 billion. I expect the company will miss its revenue guidance.

Source: Valeant IR (Q1 17 Earnings Presentation)

Asset Sales

It seems to me that the company cannot reduce its debt without selling its assets and refinancing. If the company manages to generate enough net income, it will not have to sell its revenue generating assets. This tells us that the company can't or failed to improve its operation performance and assets sales are the only option to survive. I am aware that many of the longs will not agree with me. If Valeant faces only one problem, it can be fixed. However, they are facing dozens of problems ranging from sluggish revenue growth, debt issues, SEC investigation, Senate investigation (criminal probe on drug price hikes), and possible slashing of its revenue guidance and class action lawsuits. They have more than dozen pending court cases. The company has to set aside a large amount of cash to deal with issues (court cases).

The fundamentals (ex. book value per share) may look impressive but other issues may warn the investors, as Valeant is no longer a good investment. It is fair assume that Valeant is selling its good assets as any buyer would buy good assets only. The exit of two largest shareholders of the company shows us that Valeant is unfixable at its current strategy. In my view, there are better options to fix its issues such as taking it to private, secondary offering, selling whole company instead of parts.

Source: Valeant IR (Q1 17 Earnings Presentation)

In Q1 2017, the company generated total revenue of about $2.1 billion. Revenue loss from the assets sales (Dendreon, iNova, Armoxindo and other assets) will force Valeant to slash its revenue guidance or Valeant may likely to miss its guidance when posting their 2017 fiscal earnings.

Dendreon: annual revenue about $300 million (SEC filing).

iNova: annual revenue about $250 million according to financial post.

Armonxindo: no information is available.

According to Financial Post, iNova deal will not make much of a dent in Valeant's debt loads.

The analysts said the deal would only reduce annual interest payments by roughly US$55 million, at the expense of nearly US$250 million in foregone revenue.

Conclusion

The revenue guidance provided by the company is meaningless unless Valeant slashes its revenue guidance to reflect their true story. One of the reasons the stock had a massive Bull Run at Q1 2017 earnings was they slightly raised their adjusted EBITDA (operating income) guidance. If the company slashes its guidance, the stock will take a beat. Will they do that? The company's balance sheet shows that their intangible assets and goodwill worth about $34 billion versus total assets worth only about $42 billion. My fellow contributor Shock Exchange argues that "Goodwill write-offs for Sprout and Salix alone could potentially exceed Valeant's $4 billion book value, and create negative equity." Based on the numbers, I expect the company will miss its revenue guidance. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

