3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 11, 2017

Welcome to another Sunday edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of news from the pharma and biotech worlds designed to help you identify new targets for your personal due diligence.

XBiotech demonstrates the risk of the microcap biotech

Microcap play XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) has its hands in multiple pies across a variety of disease areas. Until recently, this included oncology, a "true human" anti-IL-1a antibody, Xilonix, is being assessed for colorectal cancer.

Unfortunately, the company announced a few days ago that an independent data monitoring committee has recommended the termination of Xilonix in colorectal cancer due to lack of efficacy. This follows on recent news that the EMA rejected the drug on the grounds of a lack of clear efficacy, safety, and manufacturing controls.

In all, this likely does not bode well for the continued development of Xilonix in this setting.

Looking forward: If you see me issue warnings about microcaps, this is a sterling reason why. Throughout the years, they have touted their results, but it can always come crashing down. Caveat emptor, as always. Thankfully, this isn't necessarily the end for XBIT, as it is continuing to study other treatments outside of the oncology space.

A Johnson & Johnson partner makes progress in off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy

Mega-pharma company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is no stranger to the oncology space, but one can't be blamed for not recognizing it as an immunotherapy company.

However, a non-public partner of JNJ, Poseida Therapeutics, presented findings at ASCO 2017, detailing the feasibility of using a CRISPR-Cas9-based system to edit chimeric antigen receptors into T cells.

Poseida hopes to address a few extant challenges in the CAR-T cell space with this technology. First, autologous CAR-T cells require heavy manufacturing burden, which may lead to unacceptably high costs. Furthermore, while CAR-T cells that come from a patient's own cells have been shown to be effective for blood cancers, solid tumors have been more elusive due to strong immunosuppressive microenvironments.

At ASCO, Poseida detailed that its method was able to strongly reduce the expression of checkpoint molecules on the surface of these T cells, making them less receptive to the "brakes" placed on them by the tumor.

Looking forward: These are VERY early days for this kind of technology, but it's still exciting. The potential ability to create off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy would be a major boon, assuming it's safe and effective. However, I would be particularly concerned with safety, as allogeneic transplantation of immune cells can lead to serious complications. Furthermore, it is unclear what kind of impact shutting down the natural defense against immune hyperactivation will have. However, this will be a field well worth watching!

Bristol-Myers had a presentation you may have missed at ASCO

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has had a somewhat rough time building on the early success of its flagship immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab. Merck (NYSE:MRK) has taken the lead in a number of tumor areas, and the PD-1/PD-L1 space has grown crowded with no less than five inhibitors.

In an effort to reclaim dominion over MRK, BMY has undertaken a wide range of combination studies with other agents; in many cases, with treatment platforms from other companies.

But at ASCO 2017, BMY also detailed early-stage results of a new immune checkpoint inhibitor, this one targeting LAG-3. Combining the LAG-3 inhibitor with nivolumab in patients with prior exposure to an immune checkpoint inhibitor was tolerated well, and 45% experienced disease control, with further efficacy results pending further follow-up.

Looking forward: This was an easy study to miss amid the crushing wave of big trials at ASCO. But one of the numerous next steps for immunotherapy is the exploration of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors, perhaps combining them with established therapies. And when you compare the LAG-3/PD-1 inhibitor cocktail to ipilimumab/nivolumab combo therapy, the new stuff appears to be much more well tolerated. But, of course, these are all glimmers of hope that need to be validated. However, it's interesting to see promising early signs of life for alternative immune checkpoint combinations.

