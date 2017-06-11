Alnylam Still Has A Lot Of Upside: Bhavneesh Sharma's Idea Of The Month
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma continues the series with his idea of the month: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
Alnylam uses cutting edge technology and has several upcoming trials which Dr. Sharma hopes will help boost the stock to his target of $109.
