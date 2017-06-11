Q2 2017 S&P 500 Earnings Will Likely See At Least 10%-12% Y/Y Growth

Thomson Reuters Data (by the numbers): (Source: This Week in Earnings, dated 6/9/17)

Fwd 4-qtr estimate: $134.82 vs. $134.82 from last week

$134.82 vs. $134.82 from last week PE ratio: 18(x)

18(x) PEG ratio: 1.93(x)

1.93(x) S&P 500 earnings yield: 5.54% vs. 5.53% last week

5.54% vs. 5.53% last week Year-over-year growth of the forward estimate: +9.35% vs. last week's 9.36%

Over the next few weeks, we'll start to hear from a number of companies with May 2017 quarter end, like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), etc. (Long all 3 in various weights).

My guess at this juncture just looking from the Q2 '17 Thomson data is that by mid-August 2017, Q2 '17 earnings growth for the S&P 500 should be north of 10%-12%, versus the 8.3% expected currently.

Q2 '16 was still weak thanks to the commodity price pressure and the weak bank earnings from last year, so the easier comp will make Q2 '17 growth look that much better.

FactSet supports this conclusion with this Q2 '17 earnings analysis published Friday, June 9, 2017.

FactSet's bar graph notes which sectors are driving the upside earnings surprises. Note this relative to the Friday, June 9th market action.