After 2 Lean Years Philip Morris Is Likely To Offer A Decent Hike Again

Being shareholder friendly is widely touted as an important characteristic of a good management. In the shareholder-friendliness game, few companies have beaten Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) over time.

For decade after decade, this company, until 2008 together with Altria (NYSE:MO), has delivered consistent earnings growth and dividend growth. Through recessions and expansions, lawsuits and more tranquil times, investors have been handsomely rewarded over time.

PM data by YCharts

As the chart clearly lets us know, not all years are stellar for this company. As most people following the stock know, it has been haunted by the appreciating dollar for years now. As the company sells exclusively outside of the United States, a strong dollar can really impact its dollar-denominated earnings.

Lately, though, the trend seems finally to have abated. That's also a key factor in the rapid share price increase from late 2016 at approximately $87 to the current level of $120. Before that, though, investors had years and years of flat returns.

Over the last five years investors have had a price appreciation of 41% from $85 to $120 which translates into around 7% annually on average. Adding in the approximate yield of 4% during the period, investors have gotten around 11% average annual total returns. Most of this was achieved late in the period so it's safe to say that it hasn't been a stellar investment during this timeframe.

Historical Dividend Growth

After the spin-off in 2008, Philip Morris continued with the tradition of richly rewarding its investors with massive dividend hikes. Since becoming an independent company, the dividend is up an impressive 126%.

PM Dividend data by YCharts

Rising lines are usually nice -- and that is the case when it comes to the blue one. The only negative factor is the declining amplitude of the dividend hikes over time, but at least it's growing steadily every year.

The orange line is more worrying. The payout ratio used to be a conservative 59% back in late 2012. In late 2016 it reached a top just north of 96% before pulling back to the current 91.2%. It's definitely good that the trend has turned but the payout is still too high for comfort.

The really tiny increases started in September 2015 when the dividend was hiked from $1.00 to $1.02 per share per quarter. At that time the payout ratio was well below the current level. On the other hand, the trend was quite clear and it is likely that was what spooked the Board and made it decide to go for a token increase that year in order not to consume all the free cash flow of the company.

There is perhaps some hope, then, that this year might be the year when the dividend will finally start to be raised at a decent clip again.

September Dividend Hike

As we know by now, the high payout ratio puts a limit as to how high an increase can be. As exemplified by the last two years; when the payout ratio gets really high, the Board will be conservative and keep the increases at a low level, but there will be increases nonetheless. I am therefore confident that we have a floor for the September hike of $0.02.

If there is one thing the tobacco industry hasn't been known for, it is product innovation. The most profound innovation in the cigarette space after the introduction of the cigarette machine in the late 1800's was the introduction of the filtered cigarette. In other words -- not much innovative disruption in this space.

When you read the company's first quarter report, you'll see that its innovation initiatives are actually starting to make an impact. For years, it has poured money into new and less harmful tobacco products and demand seems to be quite robust out there. It reported cigarette shipment volume of 173.6 billion units and heated tobacco unit shipment of 4.4 billion units, up from 453 million units in 2016. These new products are not something that might become something one day, they are actually real moneymakers right now.

It also stated in the report that it guides for a full-year EPS of $4.84 to $4.99 which implies a projected increase of 9% to 12% from last year. If we assume it will get to $4.90 the current annual payout of $4.16 will give us a payout ratio of 85%. Still high, but much lower than in recent years. There's no room for a bumper increase but certainly the Board can go somewhat beyond the $0.02 hike of the last two years.

I do not think they will dare to use up much of the headroom but rather try to build it slowly up over time and leave the bumper increases for later. After all, most investors are probably not expecting much anyway given the low increases lately. However, they are likely to signal that things are improving and get new dividend growth investors excited about the future prospects of this stock.

Given an EPS growth target this year of 9-12% and that the payout ratio finally seems to get under control, conservatively speaking, there should be room for a 4-6% increase for a new dividend of $1.08 to $1.10. At the midpoint of the EPS forecast, that would get us to a new payout ratio of between 87.8% and 89.4%. Still high, for sure, but I think this would be a reasonable balance between signaling that better times are here and keeping the payout ratio in check.

Risk Factors

Currencies are the most prevalent risk factor for Philip Morris at the moment as it has been for the last 3-4 years. Selling exclusively outside of the United States but reporting in U.S. dollars is going to lead to periods of wild earnings swings in the reported currency. Of all things, innovation has lately become a new potential risk factor, as well as an opportunity. Its main rival, British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), is at it in the Japanese market. That said, it seems like Philip Morris is still in the lead when it comes to innovation. Declining smoking rates are a clear risk and have been so for many years already. It should be watched even more closely now as consumers might shift to reduced-risk products. If you don't offer compelling reduced risk products then, well -- you're going to suffer.

Current Valuation

As the stock has taken off during the last half year, it is especially important to check its current valuation to see if it's still a good buy or if we are too late to the party.

It's always prudent to look at the valuation of a few competitors as well, so I've chosen two other large international tobacco players, namely British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF).

Philip Morris British American Japan Tobacco Price/Sales 7.0x 7.0x 3.4x Price/Earnings 26.6x 22.1x 18.8x Yield 3.5% 3.1% 3.3%

Source: Morningstar

Philip Morris and British American are equally expensive on the Price/Sales ratio with Japan Tobacco with a multiple half that of the others. A clear winner in that category, in other words.

The same company wins the Price/Earnings category with British American as number two. Philip Morris is priced well above the others at a full 26.6x. I can't recall having seen such a high P/E ratio for a tobacco company before.

As for the yield, this is finally the place for Philip Morris to shine with its 3.5% yield. British American is the loser with a rather paltry 3.1%.

In all, Japan Tobacco seems to be the cheapest stock of the three. True, its yield is slightly below Philip Morris's but we know that the latter company has a very high payout ratio. Japan Tobacco is also the only one of the three priced below the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 21.2x.

The analysts on Wall Street expect Philip Morris to grow its EPS by an average annual rate of 11.0% over the next five years. Assuming no change to the multiple that would mean an average annual total shareholder return of 14.5%. Quite juicy for such a stable company. I would caution, though, that with the high multiple Philip Morris currently sports, one should leave some room for a multiple contraction. Even so, the prospect for double-digit annual total returns are there. Not bad in a market like this.

Philip Morris is certainly a company you should have on your watchlist if you're a dividend growth investor. It offers reasonable value but I would be patient and wait for a market correction before buying, given the huge run-up we've seen in recent months.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has been very good to portfolios of dividend growth investors for years -- even decades of you include the period before the spin in 2008. In recent years currencies have dragged down earnings and cash flow as measured in U.S. dollars. Consequently dividend capacity has also been slowing down. Aided by slowing currency headwinds and new, innovative products, things are looking better at this company. Unfortunately, the stock market has already noticed and sent the stock straight up. Even so, the stock offers decent value at this point. After an inevitable market correction, dividend growth investors should add some Philip Morris to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.