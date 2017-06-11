ConocoPhillips: Why I Am Finally Upgrading My Rating

Meantime, as a result of its low decline rate production profile, COP has one of the lowest capital requirements to maintain flat production in the entire independent peer group.

That is roughly 3x the drop in value of the 208 million CVE shares the company now owns, and is in spite of the $10.6 billion in cash the company

Despite the 4% pop in the share price Friday, COP's market cap has dropped some $2 billion since the close of the oil sands deal with Cenovus.

If you count the years I owned Phillips Petroleum - old ticker "P" - I have held ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock for over 30 years. It certainly has had its ups and downs. But it has also split 2:1 since I bought it and spun-off its downstream operations into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) - which unleashed tremendous shareholder value. I've had a HOLD on the shares for quite some time now. However, after the recent and auspicious asset dispositions combined with a significant downward move in the share price, I now find the shares attractive and am therefore upgrading COP to ACCUMULATE. That's not an outright "buy", but it means investors should consider taking advantage of oil and market volatility to step in and accumulate shares as the opportunity presents itself. Under $46 looks pretty good to me. This is very much a contrarian call given that the stock is unloved and still in investors' doghouse following the dramatic dividend cut in early 2016. But therein lies the opportunity.

I say that because an 8x multiple on estimated full-year 2017 cash flow equates to a ~$55 share price for COP. Meantime, the asset sales will boost cash flow, accelerate debt reduction, and have increased the pace and amount of share buybacks.

On the downside, as of the close of the big oil sands deal with Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) on May 17, COP is now the proud owner of 208 million common shares of Cenovus. Note that CVE shares are down 33% since the deal with COP closed:

And why shouldn't it be? You've got two major headwinds:

Oil price volatility (lately more to the down-side) leading to terrible investor sentiment for O&G producers.

COP management publicly told investors that they plan to sell the CVE shares.

For the life of me I cannot understand why COP management would come right out and say they are going to sell the CVE shares in a timeframe that implied sooner-rather-than-later. As a result, what investor would be willing to pay a reasonable price for CVE stock today when it knows a company that holds 16.9% of the outstanding share count could be selling at any moment after the 6-month lock-up period (on or around November 17th)? Why not just wait until later? That is especially the acse since WTI has been weak since the deal was closed:

Source: MacroTrends

To put it all into perspective: COP's 208 million CVE shares have declined in value by an estimated $659 million dollars since the close of the deal on May 17th.

All Is Not Lost

Meantime, COP's own stock has dropped an estimated $1.60/share since the close of the Cenovus deal. So, despite being on the receiving end of $10.6 billion in cash by Cenovus to COP on May 17th (not to mention the 208 million Cenovus shares ..), and Friday's 4% pop, COP's market cap has declined by an estimated $2 billion since the closed. That is based on the Q1 outstanding share count of 1.249 billion shares. That's roughly 3x the drop in the value of the CVE shares it holds.

That is an irrational market response in my opinion, especially since full-year 2017 & 2018 EPS estimates are rising. The average EPS estimate for 2017 and 2018 show an estimated quadrupling of yoy per share earnings:

Summary & Conclusion

It's been a long road through the commodity price down-turn for Conoco Phillips. And although my followers know I am very much in the camp of "much lower for much longer" when it comes to the price of oil, I think COP's unloved and doghouse status gives investors an opportunity here. According to Wood MacKenzie study (see below), COP has one of the lowest capital requirements to maintain flat production across its entire peer group. Note that includes better loved companies like Pioneer Resource (NYSE:PXD), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Apache (NYSE:APA). That will be a major advantage no matter what the price of oil does.

As a result, my rating on COP goes from HOLD to ACCUMULATE.

Source: June Investor Update

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.