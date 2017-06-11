Point Of View: Mayday!

Prime Minister Theresa May's Decision To Call A Snap Election Dramatically Backfires

Theresa May's decision to call an early election to capitalize on the Conservative Party's polling lead in April has backfired. Instead of achieving the sought-after "stronger mandate" to deliver Brexit and achieve "a period of stability," she has plunged the country into a state of political confusion and put her own role as prime minister in serious doubt.

Bad Timing For Brexit Negotiations

As the polls currently stand, the most likely short-term outcome is that the Conservative Party will form a minority government with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. However, the frailty of the government's position means that a change in leadership of the Conservative Party seems almost certain and another election in the months ahead is now a serious prospect.

With the formal phase of Brexit negotiations due to start on June 19, the election's outcome is doubly significant. Going forward, it is hard to see how the UK government - without an effective majority - will be able to put together a coherent set of policies to form the basis of a negotiation strategy. Although it is possible that the UK government will request a delay to the start of the talks, doing so would be a formidable challenge. Extending the March 2019 exit deadline requires unanimous support from all 27 European Union (NYSEARCA:EU) nations. It is far from obvious that EU members will have any appetite for this, given how resource-intensive the whole process will be and the fact that European Parliamentary elections are scheduled for May or June 2019.

A Shift In Stance?

According to Stephen Peak, Head of International Equities, the election outcome should probably be interpreted as representing a shift in the UK's stance away from the sort of "hard Brexit" that Theresa May was pursuing toward softer outcomes. However, the risk of a "no deal" scenario is now probably greater, given the chaotic state of UK politics and the challenging Brexit timetable. George Maris, global equity portfolio manager, agrees. Mr. Maris also adds that this may be positive for the EU as the UK is clearly not unified in terms of support for Brexit. These results, coupled with French President Emmanuel Macron's win in May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech in a Munich beer hall, in which she said Europe has to "take our fate into our own hands," make the EU a more stable entity than was the case just a few weeks ago. Mr. Maris therefore believes the election results may be positive for EU risk assets and likely immaterial for the rest of the world.

Mr. Peak adds that the general rise in uncertainty emanating from this inconclusive election outcome is clearly a negative for UK business and consumer confidence and ultimately growth. However, any effect here might be counterbalanced by the fact that the vote is likely to lead to an easier fiscal stance. He retains his core view that the UK economy is set for a low (1% to 2% gross domestic product) growth trajectory for a few years until uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process can be decisively dispelled.

Ryan Myerberg, portfolio manager on our global fundamental fixed income strategies, expects a period of stasis for UK markets given the uncertainty around governmental formation and what the new government will eventually do with regard to Brexit terms and fiscal policy. Given that it's not difficult to come up with plausible scenarios for a "hard Brexit" or "no deal," as well as a much softer Brexit, the market is going to look for cues from Ms. May or whoever ends up as the next prime minister before making a material shift in positioning. From his fixed income perspective, Mr. Myerberg views the election result as potentially positive for UK risk assets as fiscal policy should be looser and Brexit softer. He may even look to buy on dips in sterling but will continue to sit underweight UK duration, with a bias towards curve steepening.

Wary Of UK Exposure

Against this backdrop, Mr. Maris and Mr. Peak remain wary of exposure to the UK economy and Mr. Peak retains a cautious view on sterling. Although the currency has already fallen a long way, it is likely to retain a negative bias until macro momentum has stabilized and political uncertainly has eased. Perceptions of the Brexit process will remain the key driver of sentiment on the currency. The possibility of a "soft Brexit" holds the promise of a more constructive view on sterling, but the fog of domestic political uncertainly will need to clear before much faith can be placed in that scenario.

Disclosure: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

ETFs distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson.

Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.