Oil, OPEC, High Yield And Qatar: Making Sense Of It

But what I do have (also as usual) are some opinions I'd like to share with you.

I've received some e-mails from some folks who are asking some questions about Qatar, oil, and high yield.

Yeah, so a couple of people sent me a couple of e-mails with a couple of questions.

Those questions revolved around whether the Qatar fiasco will impact the OPEC deal and in turn, whether that could have knock-on effects for high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) given that the space has demonstrated a propensity to become highly correlated with crude prices (NYSEARCA:USO) when oil takes a dive.

I wrote a quick take on this a few days ago which you can read here.

Quite honestly, I don't think anyone (with the possible exception of the royals in Doha and the folks in Tehran) is in a position to formulate a truly informed opinion about what impact the Qatar situation could have on the production cuts.

There's just too much going on and the geopolitical dynamics are complex, to say the least.

You've got Qatar being pushed into the arms of the Iranians which creates a kind of weird Sunni-Shiite dynamic that's made even more complicated by Doha's history with Tehran and more complicated still by the fact that Qatar backs Sunni rebels in Syria who are locked in a truly epic death match with Hezbollah.

If you want to get a good idea of just how truly absurd the situation is, I encourage you to read the backstory about the kidnapped Qatari falconry party. It's entertainment gold.

On top of all that, the list of sanctions leveled against Doha is long and convoluted. There's a full rundown available here, but I would challenge even an expert on Mideast affairs to read the list and then try to tell me with any degree of certainty what it portends for crude.

So I think the best way to think about it for now is simply to say that it's difficult to imagine that the turmoil, should it worsen, won't have some kind of impact on OPEC.

Of course the Saudis are going to tell you that's not true. Witness Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan on Saturday:

I don't expect the diplomatic and political issues that have surfaced with Qatar to have any impact whatsoever on the oil production agreement.

Sorry Khalid - not buying that on my end.

What we do know is that crude just fell for a third week, down nearly 4% through Friday. The big catalyst was of course Wednesday's EIA data which showed big builds in both crude and gasoline inventories. Specifically, this is what we got:

Crude +3,295k Bbl, Median Est. -3,250k Bbl

Cushing crude -1,444k

PADD 3 crude +3,398k

Gasoline +3,324k vs est. -50k

And then, to add insult to injury, the U.S. oil rig count rose (for the 21st consecutive week) to 741, the highest since April 2015.

"There has been a lot of hope that demand will expand more rapidly and that supplies will come in quickly," Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, told Bloomberg on Friday, before noting that "neither has been the case."

No, it hasn't, and since the OPEC "sell the news" moment, crude is now off something like 11%.

"We've gone down pretty much since the OPEC extension. That was kind of the game-changer," Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said by phone on Friday, adding that "obviously, the inventory draws haven't happened as quickly as the bulls would like."

Coming full circle to the question about high yield, I'm afraid I'm going to have to hit you with a familiar refrain: this will matter only to the extent the central bank bid for credit either evaporates or else the market thinks it's about to evaporate and tries to frontrun that evaporation.

I realize that sounds like pointing to central banks for everything, but it's the truth. This is Deutsche Bank's take out Friday evening on this exact same subject:

Credit markets remained stable over the past two weeks, with spreads closing roughly unchanged for the period. HY OAS is currently at 382bps, within its relatively narrow 370-390bp range established over the past few months. HY funds have registered a modest pickup in inflows during this period, averaging roughly $300mn/day. This is in contrast to virtually zero net flows for the global HY fund category YTD, and $7bn in withdrawals for the US HY segment. Dealers made little progress in rebuilding their HY inventories, which currently amount to $3bn, down from their recent peak of $7.4bn in March and a $5.0bn average since 2013. So what are we thinking here? Most models we employ to judge credit suggest that valuations are somewhat expensive across the board, which should not come as a surprise to most of our readers. They also point towards loans as being the most expensive segment in credit, followed by short duration HY, then long HY, and closing out with IG as being less expensive than others. And while credit valuations are somewhat tight here, in our opinion, they could get even tighter, before they normalize. This view rests primarily on our understanding of where we are in the credit cycle coupled with extremely low volatility levels across multiple assets, and primarily in credit itself and equities. Low volatility, in turn, is a byproduct of continued support from global central banks. And they continue to do their part in prolonging this arguably overextended credit cycle. All in all, the excess liquidity conditions driving global investors towards US credit will probably remain in place for a number of months to come. One volatile variable that could potentially upset this equilibrium is oil, which has experienced a 3.5x sigma drop on Wednesday, and is now 15% below its recent peak level registered in Feb. As we discussed previously, we continue to think this development is directly problematic to energy credit valuations here, as those remain stubbornly tight despite substantial weakness in energy equities. Energy HY OAS has only given back its YTD tightening in the last two days, while energy equities are down 14% since Jan 1.

On that last point, you'll recall that I've talked about the disconnect between energy credit and energy equities (NYSEARCA:XLE) before - specifically, in a post last month called "Apparently, Energy Is One Place Where Equities Are Smarter Than Credit." Here's a useful chart:

(Goldman)

In short, I don't like this setup at all for crude and I like it even less for high yield credit.

You've got the Qatar situation, an increasingly supply-ish (to use one of my favorite colloquialisms) supply-demand picture, and on top of it all, you've got HY energy credit saying something completely different than energy equities and this appears to be one time where equities are right.

I'm not sure whether that answers anyone's questions, but hey, it's a start.

