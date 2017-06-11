The Nightmare Behind The Rite Aid/Walgreens Merger

Shareholders are now at the mercy of the FTC.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has been a roller coaster ride over the past decade, with the company having faced a plethora of issues from a major economic downturn in the pharmacy space to internal issues with poor management.

In my last article, I highlighted some of the key management issues facing Rite Aid at that time. I also correctly surmised that Rite Aid would be a buyout target by Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

Shortly after my article published, Rite Aid and Walgreens announced a merger agreement in October 2015 where Walgreens would agree to pay $9 per share for Rite Aid. Many investors were overjoyed by this news, since the share price of Rite Aid had been deteriorating after a poor earnings report just weeks prior. At the time, it appeared that investors had finally reached the promised land after years of misery and dismal stock performance.

Finally, a suitor came in who could turn an underperforming company earning penny per share quarterly profits into the behemoth that it has the potential to become.

Rite Aid's Share Value Erosion

What was supposedly a landmark merger between two of the biggest pharmacy chains in the United States has resulted in a massive value erosion for shareholders of Rite Aid.

The company has been at the mercy of Walgreens, which has undoubtedly outsmarted Rite Aid by negotiating a lower deal price. Further, both companies are now at the mercy of the FTC which has been reluctant to make a decision on Rite Aid.

While there is no telling what the FTC's decision will be, it has certainly been a very unpleasant ride for shareholders. It is very unfortunate that shareholders have been held hostage during this entire merger saga, with the shares of Rite Aid falling steadily from the peak achieved prior to the merger. What shareholders have witnessed is a massive haircut, with shares losing over half of their value since the initial announcement.

Rite Aid's Poor Management Reveals Itself Once Again

Unfortunately, shareholders are feeling the wrath of what is a selfish and non-investor friendly management team at Rite Aid. In January 2017, the original deal which had been dragged on many months was once again extended.

The icing on the top of the cake was that the deal price was lowered to between $6.50-$7.00. As if the long wait wasn't enough, Rite Aid management made sure that the deal was most favorable to Walgreens with little to no regard to current shareholders of Rite Aid.

Perhaps the only saving grace for Rite Aid shareholders was Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) apparent willingness to purchase up to 1,200 stores from Rite Aid in the merger. They appear to have sufficient financial backing to make the purchase. The question is whether management can successfully run such a large bulk of stores. This is likely the #1 question keeping the FTC from approving the merger.

Perhaps investors wouldn't be in this predicament if the suitor was a larger and more established competitor such as Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Current Clues to the Merger Result

As investors in a publicly traded stock, research is key to increasing an investor's chances of making a sound decision on a trade.

This past week, Rite Aid CEO John Standley released a letter to his employees updating them on the merger situation. Unfortunately, there was nothing in the letter to incite any bullish sentiment either. If anything, it lacked any optimism that investors were so desperately looking for.

Just this week alone, Reuters confirmed an article stating that the FTC was preparing to block the merger. While this wasn't substantiated by any person by name, it is plausible that it comes from a credible source.

Many of the concerns that were raised were well known such as Fred's viability as a competitor in the pharmacy space and the possible impact of having Walgreens control too much pricing in the pharmacy space post merger.

Another hit to the bulls was a mediocre earnings report coming from Fred's. Investors were looking for an encouraging earnings report, but Fred's missed on many key metrics that would lend any additional credibility towards Fred's taking over such a large store base from Rite Aid.

Some bullish investors point to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) being a potential candidate in the pharmacy space. Being a player in nearly every business niche, Amazon can very well start a pharmacy business. I feel that such a business venture may be a long shot in helping the FTC approve this merger. The reason being that it would take years before Amazon could get a retail footprint sizable enough to be considered a true pharmacy competitor.

With the FTC decision looming, it is unlikely that this possibility makes much difference in advocating for a merger approval.

Rite Aid Is Now a Binary Option

Similar to many biotech companies, Rite Aid is nothing more than a binary options trade. In other words, a buyer of Rite Aid can flip a coin. Heads would earn them $6.50, and tails could result in a short-term loss of 50% or more in principal.

Binary investments are very risky and not suitable for most investors because the law of percentages doesn't favor a winning result.

Rite Aid's Limited Enterprise Value

Most investors prefer to look at a company's enterprise value to determine the value of the stock. Unfortunately, Rite Aid has limited value as a standalone company because of poor management as well as declining business fundamentals. Imperial Capital analysts believe Rite Aid's value may be around $1.50 or in the $2-3 range (with Wellness store improvement) by itself without the merger.

Rite Aid's business has deteriorated since the merger, presumably due to management not making every effort possible to maintain or grow key fundamental areas in the business. Same-store sales are once again deep in the negative, with Rite Aid reporting -3% SSS in their latest quarter.

This is contrast to prior to the merger where they were reporting flat to slightly positive SSS. Clearly, management was setting up the company for the sale - but has been unable to garner regulatory approval thus far.

A Bleak Technical Picture

To make matters worse, the technicals behind Rite Aid's stock do not paint a rosy picture either. The stock has been on a steady downtrend since the initial merger announcement.

Source: Finviz.com

As of this writing, the stock has even broke below the classic downtrend pattern - which is an even worse pattern.

Some investors will argue against using technicals due to Rite Aid's binary situation. While it is true that a yes or no answer from the FTC will easily trump technicals, investors are slowly losing money on paper due to the downtrend from lack of solid news coming from either party.

It is clear that the July FTC deadline could not come soon enough, as investors await a decision that will either combine the 1st and 4th biggest players in the pharmacy space or leave Rite Aid stranded in the dust as a standalone company.

Rite Aid Stock is No Longer Investment Quality

I strongly believe that with only 2 individuals in charge of the FTC (one Republican and one Democrat), no one can predict with 100% accuracy whether or not the merger will happen.

As a result, many speculators and gamblers have entered this trade with hopes of making quick money. These are the same speculators that most seasoned investors avoid, as it is a sign of a volatile stock which is not of investment quality.

The old investment adage of "only invest what you can afford to lose" applies here. Perhaps with Rite Aid's history, one should be prepared to lose most, if not all of their original investment.

Get Ready for the FTC Decision

I would stay on the sidelines for now until the smoke clears. At some point, if the merger fails - I would expect the share price to drop into the low $2 range or even lower intraday. This may be a decent entry point long term if you think activist involvement may help bolster the share price.

Long term, it would be extremely difficult for Rite Aid to perform well as a standalone company. I don't see any further growth opportunities from within and unless the management team gets a complete overhaul, investors are stuck in the mud.

Even if a standalone Rite Aid gets a new management team, it will take time and additional capital to bring the company to consistent and strong profitability. The stigma of a failed merger will be a huge overhang on the share price for quite some time until the company can regain footing from the breakup.

Alternatively, Walgreens may choose to file suit against the FTC decision which may earn them the merger approval. Either way, these options are going to take time. This means another extension, as well as continued speculation and rumors. Even then, there is no guarantee that Walgreens could win in court.

The time and money involved in such an action could put Rite Aid shareholders at risk. What's to say that Rite Aid management won't once again consider a lower acquisition price to allow Walgreens to stay interested in the deal?

Of course, there may still be a distant possibility that the FTC gives a green light to Walgreens - garnering shareholders an unexpected 100% gain from current levels. This would be an outlier, but current price action suggests the deal is going to court.

Final Thoughts

With Rite Aid's recent share price drop, this suggests that market participants are pricing in a likely merger failure. At some point, shares may get so cheap that it may become valued only at enterprise value. If this happens, then it may be worth a speculative long position.

Depending on an investor's appetite for risk, I do not believe that this investment is good for anything but a lottery ticket. Everything about this company has been a nightmare thus far, and investors' only hope of a distant merger is what is keeping this stock above water for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.