Axon Enterprise: High-Quality, Broad-Based Growth With The Bear Case Already Priced Into Shares

I've organized the article such that the sections are titled and summarized as follows (in this order):

Investment Thesis Background/Context Investment Drivers Valuation Analysis Downside Risk Factors Bottom Line

Section 1 includes a brief overview of my investment thesis. Section 2 will then provide a backdrop for my analysis. Collectively, Section 3 will comprise the majority of the article's content, as it covers the main drivers of my investment thesis. The final three sections will then build upon Section 3 and eventually lead to a bottom line recommendation.

1. Investment Thesis

I have decided to break my investment thesis down into three overarching points of emphasis, each of which covers an important aspect of Axon Enterprise Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAXN) favorable prospects. These three components are outlined below and will be elaborated upon in the 3rd section:

TASER Weapons Segment: A Tale of Market Dominance, Profitability and Even Growth

Summary

The TASER Weapons segment continues to be both highly profitable and extremely sustainable, as there is a significant moat around this side of Axon's business. Even with EBIT margins hovering around the 35% range, the Weapons segment is still managing to achieve impressive growth rates in the 15-25% range.

Catalysts

The opportunity to increase utilization among existing domestic customers and gain market share internationally.

Payment plan offerings are driving the segment's evolution toward "TASER-as-a-service," which will drive recurring revenues as opposed to straight hardware purchases.

Average selling prices continue along a strong upward trend for the main contributors of total segment revenue.

Software & Sensors Segment: Rapid Growth Paired With Expansions in Profitability

Summary

The Axon (software & sensors) segment continues to maintain a steep growth trajectory as it continues to grow cumulative bookings along an exponential curve. In turn, we are seeing both gross margin % expand and operational profitability ascend at a fast pace.

Catalysts

As incremental seats booked are converted to paid seats, service revenues are comprising an increasing portion of the segment's net revenue, driving profit margins higher.

Operating leverage exists within the R&D portion of the segment's operating costs, which will drive the segment toward profitability as it continues grow at a rapid pace.

Economies of scale exist within the segment, driven by the slack within the SG&A portion of operating costs; once the market is approaching a state of maturity, SG&A costs will be the "low-hanging fruit" that will allow Axon to further shore up profitability.

The Big News: Why the Recently Announced Change in Company Name and Nationwide Axon Free Trial Offer are More than Just Noise

Summary

The Company changed its name from TASER International to Axon Enterprise. Further, it is now offering a free one-year trial program on its Axon platform to every officer in the U.S. as a means to further accelerate the market's adoption of Axon's full body camera solution.

Catalysts

Axon is effectively sidestepping the rigorous sales and procurement process via its free trial offering, which is hard for agencies to pass up given the high degree of cost consciousness associated with a municipality's allocating of taxpayer dollars.

The inability of Axon's competitors to match the Company's offer (both in terms of the inferior quality and breadth of their offerings as well as their lack of financial resources necessary to fund such an initiative) gives it a competitive edge as it seeks to further consolidate the market on the Axon platform.

Given an optimal LTV/CAC ratio of ~3x for the typical trial-to-contract conversion, the trial program will break even after only one year, given a 50% conversion rate; assuming current trial-to-conversion rates hold true, this offer is bound to produce straight financial ROI.

Based on the above, my valuation analysis and the consideration of potential downside risks, my recommendation on Axon is fairly simple: investors should go long the stock, as it is currently trading at a substantial discount to its intrinsic value, with the bear-case scenario already priced in to shares. This intrinsic value is based on assumptions and projections which are supported by the three main investment drivers and err on the side of conservatism.

2. Background/Context

This entire section will highlight information and key data points pertaining to Axon (solely on a factual basis). This information/data will serve as a backdrop and hopefully provide some color to the articulations/analyses in the ensuing sections.

2.1 About the Business

The Company's business is broken down into two segments: TASER Weapons and Axon. The TASER Weapons segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and selling of CEWs, accessories and other related products and services. The Axon (also referred to as "Software & Sensors") segment is focused on developing and selling connected wearable on-officer cameras and related services. The Axon hardware products are connected via Evidence.com, Axon's cloud-based end-to-end solution.

2.2 Breakdown of Axon by Business Segment and Geography

Below is a graphical breakdown of the revenue categories within the TASER Weapons segment for the most recent quarter:

(Source: Author, Using Data from Q1 2017 Form 10-Q)

Below is a graphical breakdown of the revenue categories within the Axon segment:

(Source: Author, Using Data from Q1 2017 Form 10-Q)

Although Axon is historically known solely for CEW products and services, the Company's revenue mix is becoming increasingly diversified as a result of the success of its Software & Sensors - or Axon - segment:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Axon segment revenues accounted for 24% of total revenue in 2016 compared to 18% in 2015.

For the most recent quarter, the Axon segment accounted for 27% of total revenue.

Although Axon's revenue mix is becoming increasingly diversified from a line-of-business standpoint, revenue composition from a geographical standpoint remains relatively stable. The graph below shows International revenue as a % of total revenue, as well as y/y growth rates in International revenue:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

International revenue as a % of Company revenue continues to hover around the Company's historical average of 19%.

International revenue, although volatile with respect to y/y growth on a quarterly basis, grew at a CAGR of 21% from Q1 '15 to Q1 '17.

2.3 Business Performance and Key Data

Regarding business performance, in Q1 2017, the Company achieved the following:

TASER Weapons segment revenues increased 26% to $57.7M.

Axon segment revenues increased 122% to $21.6M.

Net Sales increased 43% YoY to $79.2M.

International Sales increased 11% YoY $14.5M.

(Source: Q1 2017 Form 8-K)

2.4 Stock Performance

Axon stock has seen some major volatility over the past 2-3 years; the stock reached a high of $35.95 in June 2015, then precipitously fell to a low of $14.19 in January 2016. However, since its January 2016 low, the stock price has staged a rebound of over 100% to its August 2016 high of ~$30/share. Since then, it has been somewhat range-bound between $28 and $22. Currently, the stock is near the middle of this range, trading at $24.26/share:

AAXN data by YCharts

52-week Price Range: $21.18-30.15

2016 to Current Price Range: $14.19-35.95

This translates into somewhat flat returns for the stock as of late, resulting in its substantial underperformance relative to both the S&P 500 and Axon's industry peers:

(Source: Morningstar)

Having established a sufficient backdrop, I will now move on to my discussion of investment drivers.

3. Investment Drivers

3.1 TASER Weapons Segment: A Tale of Market Dominance, Profitability, and Even Growth

Within the domestic CEW market, the TASER franchise continues to sustain its position as the leader in terms of market share. Although Axon controls the lion's share of the U.S. market, there are still opportunities for the Company to drive further penetration:

(Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

Given that approximately 17,000 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. are current TASER customers (94% penetration), there is hardly any upside to be achieved from growing the number of agencies that are TASER customers. The center component of the slide above shows that only three-fourths of eligible officers in the U.S. currently use a TASER weapon. In other words, within agencies that are current TASER customers, at least one in every five officers are potential CEW users but are not currently equipped with a TASER weapon. This means there's much more opportunity for the Company to achieve growth within the U.S. market by driving incremental uptake and utilization of its Weapons segment among agencies that already do business with Axon, rather than by trying to add new agencies to its customer base.

Although we can see that there remains upside (albeit limited) potential within the domestic CEW market solely on the basis of same-agency sales (comps, if you will), I am yet to discuss the international CEW market. While the Company dominates the U.S. CEW market, this is far from true with respect to its market presence internationally. Nearly two-thirds of eligible US officers carry a TASER CEW, but internationally, that figure is just one of every fifty eligible officers. So, to generalize a bit, the future growth prospects for the Weapons segment (aside from incremental revenue derived from its existing customer base) are going to fall within the international realm, where there is more opportunity for the Company to gain market share through gaining new customers.

That being said, I will now move on to discussing other aspects of the TASER Weapons segment, starting with an in-depth analysis of recurring revenue streams. Recurring revenue streams stemming from cartridge sales, warranty plans and battery replacements accounted for around 33% of total revenues within the Weapons segment in 2016. This was up about 300 basis points year over year from 30% in 2015.

(Source: Q4 2016 Investor Presentation)

Along with achieving growth in recurring revenue streams within the TASER Weapons segment, the Company has also been taking steps toward shortening the typical length of upgrade cycles. This is being driven by programs such as TASER 60 (as mentioned earlier) and the Officer Safety Plan (OSP), which are increasingly resonating with customers (20% of domestic unit volume in Q1 '17 was accounted for by TASER 60 customers, 15% OSP):

(Source: 2016 Analyst Day Slides)

These recurring revenues provide for a persistent, sustainable and predictable line of business. Moreover, these programs are an integral part of the Company's various strategic initiatives, both domestically and abroad. By offering these cost-saving programs and bundles, Axon is effectively incentivizing incremental uptake and ultimately driving increases in CEW market penetration regarding both existing and non-existing customers.

Similarly, in conjunction with TASER 60 and OSP, management's long-term plan is to have the majority of Weapons segment revenues being generated in a manner similar to that of a subscription-based model. This model, if achieved, will suppress revenue lumpiness and uncertainty surrounding the Weapons segment, as less than 25% of sales will be derived from straight purchases. The slide below displays this shift in Weapons segment revenue composition from the current state to management's goal, whereby more than half of revenues generated from straight purchases are subsumed by "TASER-as-a-service":

(Source: Q4 2016 Investor Presentation)

While the aforementioned initiative is still in the early makings, the Company's latest results show that this shift is already beginning to materialize. Whereas arrangements without multiple elements are considered straight purchases, arrangements with multiple elements are defined as contracts or agreements whereby a customer will make multiple purchases over a determined length of time (as in TASER 60 or the OSP). The table below shows the Company's breakdown of arrangements within the Weapons segment:

Composition of Revenue Arrangements Within the TASER Weapons Segment (%'s reflect portions of overall arrangements within the segment)

Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Arrangements with Multiple Elements $4.10M (8.9%) $13.94M (24.2%) Arrangements w/o Multiple Elements $41.74M (91.1%) $43.73M (75.8%) Total Arrangements $45.83M $57.67M

(Source: Q1 2017 Form 10-Q)

As we can see, there has been a strong shift away from customers' straight purchases and toward having arrangements with multiple contracts. This is evidence that the Company's recurring revenue model is beginning to gain traction.

Having established both market penetration and the Company's shift toward a recurring revenue model as key drivers of growth within the TASER Weapons segment, I will now transition into the discussion of an additional key driver: domestic market power. Being the beneficiary of a high degree of domestic market concentration (67% market share for CEWs in the U.S.), the Company has substantial pricing power on its devices and weapons. This pricing power is also being driven by competitive edges on the basis of superior quality, technological barriers to entry, switching costs and the synergistic effects of connecting to the Axon network. These advantages are reflected in the chart below:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Although ASPs are somewhat flat with respect to X2 sales, we have seen consistent growth in ASPs related to both X26P and cartridge sales. Coupled with these rising ASPs, unit sales of both the Company's weapons (X2 and X26P unit volume combined) and cartridges have seen substantial growth:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

The above has led to overall revenue growth within the Weapons segment. The graph below summarizes this growth on the basis of $ Sales and y/y growth rate:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

While the above represents only the main product lines within the Weapons segment, the overall segment continues to grow revenues in the double-digit percentage range as well. Furthermore, this segment remains the profit center and cash flow generator for the Company as a whole, with EBIT margins in the ~35% range:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

As we can see from the graph above, as a result of the growth within the Weapons segment, EBIT has doubled from Q1 2014 to Q1 2017. This is an especially impressive feat for a hardware/device business (especially one that is growing at a double-digit percentage rate YoY). With the expected continuation of both domestic and international market penetration and the leveraging of domestic pricing power, this duo of growth and profitability is expected to continue as we move forward.

3.2 Software & Sensors Segment: Rapid Growth Paired With Expansions in Profitability

Without the cash cow that is the TASER Weapons segment, Axon would likely not be able to fund its current growth initiatives, most of which are related to the Axon segment. Before looking into the Axon segment from a profitability standpoint, we must examine these growth dynamics. Following a record quarter (Q4 2016) in terms of both Axon & Evidence.com bookings and new seats booked, it was expected that these metrics would be down sequentially, especially given the historical trend of Q1 softness. Although this was indeed the case, Axon & Evidence.com bookings ($ millions) were up some 15% YoY, with new seats booked growing comparatively at a rate of 4%:

(Source: Q1 2017 Key Metrics)

Although the YoY growth rates in the above key metrics weren't terribly high, $ bookings did outpace new seats booked, indicating an increase in the $ amount per new seat booked.

With respect to the international portion of this segment, management stated that Q1 2017 international Axon bookings accounted for less than 10% of total Axon bookings for the quarter, as the majority of international sales were attributable to the TASER Weapons segment. However, CFO Jawad Ahsan followed up by stating that the management team expects the international business to contribute to Axon bookings more meaningfully as we progress into 2017 and beyond.

Furthermore, ARR and cumulative seats booked continue to make new highs, as both metrics continue to grow along a steep curve:

(Source: Q1 2017 Key Metrics)

As these bookings are recognized and ARRs begin to materialize, we are seeing extremely high YoY growth rates across the entire Axon segment:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

While it is clear that there continues to be ample opportunity for growth within the Software & Sensors segment, the market continues to be cluttered with competition and is rapidly developing and evolving. Unlike the opportunity to shore up operational efficiency at any moment in time, opportunities to capture market share can come and go rapidly. Therefore, it is imperative that Axon continue to invest in its sales channel.

Domestically, the Company is investing in its sales channel by increasing the size of its sales force. From an operational standpoint, these investments will continue to make sense so long as the short-term ROI is in positive territory. That is, if growth in bookings and/or future contracted revenue continues to outpace the costs associated with executing on an aggressive growth strategy, which is indeed the case:

Y/Y Growth %

Q1 '16 Q2 '16 Q3 '16 Q4 '16 Q1 '17 Fwd Contracted Revenue 185% 177% 147% 121% 93% Axon SG&A Expense 146% 111% 98% 75% 42%

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Judging from the above, it is reasonable to believe that management should continue to invest now (at the expense of operating profits) and reap the benefits later, when they convert the bookings to paid seats that provide stable, profitable and recurring revenues.

Internationally, the Company has been optimizing its international sales channel over the past two years by investing in a direct sales channel via its acquiring of former distributors in the UK, Australia and Canada. While these investments require the Company to bear up-front costs, management expects to begin reaping the benefits in the second half of 2017. In the long term, these investments will lead to better margins and more reliable relationships with key beachhead accounts.

As management's aggressive growth strategy continues to roll on, we are naturally beginning to see a transformation in the revenue mix within the Axon segment. As booked seats convert to paid seats, service revenues are comprising an increasing portion of segment revenues. Further, service margins are expanding rapidly; from the 12 months ending Q4 '14 to the twelve months ending Q1 '17, service revenues grew from $4.3M to $36.6M (159% CAGR), while service gross margin % simultaneously expanded from 53% to 77%. As a result, within the Axon segment we are seeing an expansionary trend in overall profitability at the gross margin level (overall Axon segment gross margin % was 43% for the period Q1 '17, up from 19% in the period Q4 '14). The graph below shows this as well as Axon service/hardware revenue as a % of total Company revenue (white %'s at the bottom):

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Q1 2017 quarterly Hardware Gross Margin % was 7% as compared to 29% in Q1 2016.

Q1 2017 quarterly Service Gross Margin % was 70% as compared to 76% in Q1 2016. This contraction is attributable to isolated, non-recurring expenses associated with the Company's data migration from Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure. Going forward, we can expect Axon Service Gross Margin % to return to the 75-80% range.

Though Hardware revenues have relatively slim margins, these margins are expected to expand. As of late, the Company has driven both new bookings growth by offering significant up-front discounts on hardware (elaborated upon in the next section). However, as the bulk of the market penetrated by the Company is fully outfitted and active on the Axon network, incremental hardware sales will come in the form of upgrades and increases in utilization for existing customers. Thus, hardware revenue will be decreasingly discounted, and we will begin seeing an expansion in hardware gross margins, coupled with a retreat to a more normalized and less lumpy sales cycle.

Aside from the recent drag on overall Axon gross margins (largely due to discounts on hardware sales), the chart above suggests that customer adoption of the SaaS side of the Axon platform (Evidence.com) is driving incremental upticks in profitability. This is evidenced by the fact that gross margins for the entire segment are seen to be increasing in accordance to the incremental increases in service revenues as a portion of segment revenues. In other words, average costs relative to output levels are decreasing as overall output levels simultaneously increase.

The last quarterly read we got into the revenue mix was Q1 '17, at which point service revenues comprised over half (55%) of revenue in the Axon segment. When the high growth phase is over and the market begins to mature, we can reasonably expect the service portion of Axon revenue to be in the range of 60-70%. Thus, regardless of what the Hardware margins do, the bulk of the revenue will be derived from recurring service revenue, which has substantially higher margins.

These high service margins are coupled with a lack of variable costs associated with service revenues, which gives rise to the possibility operating leverage existing within the Axon segment. However, the chart above shows profitability only at the gross margin level. To discern whether or not operating leverage actually exists within the Axon segment, we must analyze the relationship between operating expenses and revenues:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Overall, we are seeing higher operational profitability (EBIT Margin %) driven by recent declines in SG&A and R&D as a % of revenue. Although it may look as though operational leverage exists across the board (due to declines in R&D and SG&A as a % of revenue, as well as upward-trending Operating Margin %), it only exists within the R&D portion of operating expenses. Let me explain.

In this case, R&D costs can be considered pre-production costs. As these costs are incurred and subsequent sales are driven by new products and innovation, pre-production costs become less and less a drag on operational profitability. Thus, R&D expenses steadily decrease as a % of revenue when revenue growth is present (R&D as a % of revenue drops from ~60% in 2014 to ~40% in 2016, while revenues increase by a factor of more than 3). So, to be clear, there is certainly operating leverage associated with R&D costs, as well as economies of scale being driven at the gross margin level. This is evident from the chart below:

(Source: Author, Using Data from SEC Filings)

Now, regarding the SG&A line, there is little evidence of operating leverage based on what we know thus far; SG&A as % of revenue increases from ~60% in 2014 to nearly 70% in 2016. This is due to the fact that revenue growth in the Axon segment has been largely funded by the copious increases in SG&A spend. This funding (as mentioned earlier) has come in the form of large increases in headcount within the sales channel:

(Source: Author, Using Data from 2016 Form 10-K)

These increases in head count have resulted in proportionately large increases in costs, such as salaries, commissions, travel and meals, etc. These sorts of costs are practically the definition of variable costs, as they fundamentally drive revenue growth through incentives and other costs directly associated with sales activity.

(Source: Author, Using Data from 2016 Form 10-K)

Given that the last fiscal y/y read (above) we got on growth in Axon SG&A spend was in the triple digits, seeing simultaneous upticks in EBIT profitability is a promising sign. But there's still more upside in operational profitability stemming from the economies of scale within the SG&A segment that will come to fruition as the top line growth continues.

To fully understand this, we must also understand that there is currently an extraordinary amount of slack in the SG&A line as a result of recent investments. These investments have come in the form of increases in staff related to growth and outreach, are not capital-intensive, have very few sunk costs, and can be ratcheted up or down with relative ease and quickness. Although management is currently electing to leverage the SG&A line to fuel the Company's market grab efforts, when the time is proper to do so management will just as easily be able to de-lever by cutting back on headcount, as well as the various costs associated with the current push for growth and market share. Therefore, economies of scale will be driven by incremental decreases in SG&A headcount, leading to greater efficiency as growth is achieved. In other words, as the market is accelerated forward by Axon's growth initiatives, growth rates will begin to stabilize, at which point the Company will be able to focus on lowering overhead costs per unit sold/paying seat.

Simply put, Axon's Software & Sensors segment continues to be bolstered by strategic investments in technological innovation and the sales channel. All the while, operational profitability is beginning to trend higher as Axon transforms demand into a structured, predictable, recurring and increasingly profitable revenue stream that is the nucleus of its ecosystem. My underlying point is this: even as it continues to achieve high rates of growth, there is ample upside in profitability within the Axon segment, both at the gross margin level and the operating level. Given the Company's dominant position, all that's left to do is execute on the strategy (a task that management continues to prove that it can accomplish).

3.3 The Big News: Why the Recently Announced Change in Company Name and Nationwide Axon Free Trial Offer are More than Just Noise

The "big news" was delivered to the public midday April 5th, and, as promised, it was an announcement of unprecedented proportions with respect to the company's 24-year history (so much so that it warranted an appearance by CEO Rick Smith on Mad Money that very evening). As is explained in detail at the links above, this game-changing announcement was two-pronged:

Change in company name from TASER International to Axon Enterprise Nationwide 1-year free trial offer for every sworn officer to test out the Axon network (will refer to this as "the Axon Offer")

At face value, the change in the Company's name from "TASER International" to "Axon Enterprise" may seem trivial. But in the context of a rapidly evolving competitive landscape in which the outcomes over the next 12 months are likely to determine the fate of the industry for years to come, this move sends a clear message to both customers and competitors. As CEO Rick Smith explains it:

We are changing our name from TASER to Axon to reflect the evolution of our company from a less-lethal weapons manufacturing company to a full solutions provider of cloud and mobile software, connected devices, wearable cameras, and now artificial intelligence. Axon is the brand that reflects the network of devices, applications, and people that is transforming public safety. TASER will remain one of our flagship products, but now as a single focused product brand for our suite of Smart Weapons. Axon is the company we have become.

In addition to the name change and the message it conveys, management is also rolling out the Axon Offer. The Company provides an informational page outlining the various components of this offer, which gives every US police officer the opportunity to access Axon's body cam technology. Specifically, Axon's offer includes:

One Axon Body 2 camera per sworn officer

Digital evidence data storage with an Evidence.com "Unlimited Pro" license

Two mounts per officer

Docking station to securely upload body camera footage (one dock per six officers)

Training, implementation and support resources

This entire deal will be offered free of charge for a period of 12 months. The offer will expire in April 2018, meaning that agencies will have until then to begin their 12-month trial period. If you are like me, then upon hearing of this offer, you immediately asked questions. To begin answering these questions, let's look at the context surrounding the Company's Axon segment.

What may just seem like an all-out race to get sales reps in front of prospective customers is actually a chess match of sorts, and Axon has chosen the dominant strategy (for those who study Game Theory and firm behavior, this would be an excellent case study, in my opinion). As with many critical business decisions, this bold move by Axon has very much to do with the timing of the offer. On the Q1 '17 earnings call, CEO Rick Smith touched on this:

This is really something that's on a pretty large scale and I think part of the philosophy here is that we saw this as a unique moment in time, where now is the time for us to do something out of the ordinary to help accelerate the market forward.

Currently, over half of the major US cities are already onboard the Axon platform. Further, out of all the major US cities that currently use body cameras, 80% use the Axon platform. However, there may still exist up to 450,000 patrol officers in US not already on a body cam program with anyone:

(Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

Being that current trial-to-purchase conversion rates are near 100% (Source: April 5th conference call) for large agencies, this is an opportunity for Axon to extend its market dominance. But, at a time when there is still market potential yet to be realized, uptake of body camera programs is often slowed down by a lengthy and bureaucratic sales cycle. Getting agencies to truly understand the value of Axon is challenging. As with most sales processes, the key to closing is having the customer touch, feel and experience the product firsthand. The goal is to have customers make purchasing decisions based on the outcome of the trial and not the voting of a committee which simply compares costs on paper.

Along these lines, the rationale behind this move is straightforward: an informed customer is Axon's best asset. This is due to the Company having a solid value proposition. While I'm not typically one to invest money on the basis of cinematic dramatizations, this particular video is rather compelling, as it helps viewers understand precisely what the Axon value proposition is and what it looks like in a real-life scenario. As the video shows, the Axon platform adds substantial value to the everyday operations of its users, as it fundamentally changes the way information is gathered and processed in law enforcement. This value sells itself once users experience the various features and workflow enhancements first-hand. Given the Company's pre-existing presence as a top vendor of Smart Weapons, this network is extremely scalable. As this scalability is leveraged, the more workflows that take place within the Axon network, the more valuable/defensible that network becomes:

(Source: 2016 Analyst Day Slides)

One important example of this is that as more agencies adopt the Axon platform, subsequent increases in the availability of information will allow A.I. machine learning algorithms to increasingly train and run, resulting in a smarter and more efficient network system. Meanwhile on the front end of the network, Axon continues to streamline processes pertaining to both the operational and administrative aspects of law enforcement:

(Source: 2016 Analyst Day Slides)

While some may argue that this is an attempt to de-humanize law enforcement, in reality it is actually quite the opposite. These transformative capabilities cut back on time spent on mundane and repetitive tasks, freeing up time and resources so that officers can overcome the various hurdles they are confronted with in society today. As described in the press release:

Axon's development of body cameras, cloud solutions, and other technologies is, in part, a response to the changing nature of police work. A recent Pew Research Center study painted a stark portrait of 21st-century policing. Policing, the study concluded, is harder today than it has ever been. Police officers expressed serious concerns about limited resources, lack of staffing, and equipment issues. Axon believes that technology can help address these problems.

CEO Rick Smith goes on to say:

The faster we can get this technology to officers who need it, the faster we can begin that process and free up officers' time to get back into the community, building better relationships with the people they serve.

Again, the challenge is not in convincing prospective users of the superior quality/value added through the Axon ecosystem; the platform and associated hardware/weapons close the sale organically by offering an experience that simply cannot be matched. The challenge lies in simply reaching the customers before the competition does. This challenge is being met head-on by the Axon Offer, which allows an agency to inform itself of the benefits of choosing the Axon platform prior to its having to bear any financial costs.

This gives rise to a business model commonly referred to as the "razor-and-blades" business model: give away the razor for free, then collect recurring revenues on razor sales in perpetuity. This business model fits Axon perfectly due to the relative lack of give and take within government budgets and the overall reluctance to bear significant up-front costs. This makes the Axon Offer extremely attractive, as departments are afforded ample time to forge new budget line items and assess the value of adopting the Company's solutions before having to make any sort of financial commitment.

For each incremental department that decides to outfit its officers with body cameras, market trends are also a significant factor in deciding which company to partner with. This plays into the concept of buyer choice under uncertainty, whereby consumers' experience with (or adjacency to) a brand creates user skills which make the brand more useful to him/her than some other brand, as well as more trustworthy. In other words, departments' purchasing decisions tend to be guided by either first-hand experience or the institutional imperative, both of which continue to favor TASER/Axon:

(Source: 2016 Analyst Day Slides)

Judging by its track record of low churn within the CEW space and thus far with the Axon segment, once the Axon network is embedded in a department's day-to-day operations, they are reasonably unlikely to lose that business. In other words, the Axon network is sticky due to significant switching costs (time, money and resources associated with detaching from the Axon platform, transferring troves of archived data, re-implementing a new system and new hardware, etc.) which create barriers to deter market entrants.

Although Axon had previously been offering similar front-end promotions, it had only been doing so in the face of large prospective contracts. At such a unique moment in time with respect to the competitive environment, Axon is doing something out of the ordinary to accelerate the market forward. Specifically, the difference now is that the Company has decided to present this offer at scale. Given that it is undoubtedly the dominant player in this market, this could potentially be the "knock-out blow." That is, if it continues to consolidate 80-90% of the TAM, Axon will be a highly defensible business with a network effect stemming from its scale across the entire law enforcement market.

With Axon going "all-in," the pressure is now on the competition to respond with promotional offerings of their own. In fact, when the Axon Offer announcement was made, the Company even invited its competitors to join in, saying:

Axon invites all providers of body cameras to join in this effort and provide free trial equipment for public safety agencies.

For Axon's competitors, this is surely a losing battle. If they choose to match the offer, they must be willing and able to drain financial resources while betting on a head-to-head match-up with the dominant firm. If they choose to forego Axon's invitation and not offer promotions/discounts, it will be extremely difficult for them to obtain incremental bookings until the Company's trial offer is up. In other words, Axon is effectively undermining its competitors' efforts to grab market share by sidestepping the rigorous sales and procurement process.

To fully understand this dynamic, we must also have an understanding of how the sales and procurement process works as it relates to competing for contracts and bookings that will be funded via the allocation of taxpayer dollars within the budget of a city/municipality. The main factor in this regard is the fact that agencies do not set their own budgets, meaning that even if an agency wanted to try out the Axon network, the decision is out of their hands. Oftentimes, it is a budget committee or some other political/bureaucratic entity that is making the decision on whether to choose Axon or to even implement body cameras in the first place. Many of these decision makers don't fully understand the need for technology in law enforcement; without actually being in the field, it is difficult to realize the needs of police officers. This evens out the playing field, due to several factors. On paper, Axon's value proposition is reduced to the quality of its cameras rather than the cohesiveness of its network. With the never-ending political pressure on budget decision makers to minimize cost, the result is competition on the basis of "sticker price" rather than long-term cost savings. Moreover, the endless regulatory hurdles related to the process bidding for government contracts effectively undermines Axon's ability to convey its selling points (The Phoenix loss for Axon is a good example of this).

At the end of the day, to the extent that there is a communication gap between Axon's sales force, the potential users of the platform and the ultimate decision makers, Axon's value is misunderstood and/or overlooked. In addressing this challenge, the Axon Offer removes any perceived hurdles for head-to-head comparisons with competitors. By offering a free year of camera and software field testing, the Company takes all the risk of making a bad investment off the table, giving agencies almost no reason not to at least look at its offerings. After all, how does a department/agency explain foregoing FREE body cameras and a year of digital evidence management solutions to the taxpayers who fund the very existence of law enforcement?

As the stickiness of the Axon network is robust and its value understood by prospective customers, it is easy to envision this program succeeding. Furthermore, only a month and a half into the offering, word has already begun to spread, and the program is beginning to gain significant traction. CEO Rick Smith wasted no time in talking about the Axon Offer at the outset of the Q1 2017 earnings call:

The response to this offering has been tremendous. Since we announced the program in April, we've had over 1,000 inquiries, resulting in hundreds of qualified leads at this point [...] We have several state patrols and hundreds of smaller agencies in active discussions regarding this program. I have personally participated in several meetings with key prospective customers where this program was a clear game changer.

Assuming there does indeed exist a direct trade-off between offering free trials and capturing a larger share of the market, it is hard to make a case against the Axon Offer. Moreover, we are beginning to see signs of desperation from some of the Company's most noteworthy competitors:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY):

In a recent 10-K filing, Digital Ally had a total of 111 mentions of "TASER." While TASER was also involved in the same lawsuits, there were only 4 mentions of Digital Ally in TASER's most recent 10-K filing. Digital Ally even went as far as blaming its 32% YoY decline in Q4 '16 revenues on a 2015 TASER press release announcing that the USPTO had rejected all 20 of Digital Ally's patent infringement claims against TASER:

We believe the decline in revenues [was] attributable in part to Taser stating in a press release in 2015 that all the claims in one of our patents were determined to be 'unpatentable.' We believe its press release was misleading and incorrect, causing confusion and concern in our marketplace, customer base and potential customers.

Mind you, this press release was dropped more than 12 months prior to Q4 '16. It seems as though Digital Ally has established litigation as a strategic initiative, much to its chagrin (financially). To tie this all back to answering the question of "Why?" I'd like to highlight one final point: at a time when Digital Ally is busy issuing debt to support its spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation fees, the Axon Offer will likely enable Axon to capture valuable market share at an accelerated rate. To that end, I rest my case that now is a great time for the Company to go all in. Nonetheless, while this program makes a ton of sense from a qualitative standpoint, I am yet to discuss the quantifiable aspects and any financial risks associated with the offering.

The luxury that Axon has in serving law enforcement customers is that it is extremely counterproductive for partner agencies and departments to churn. This is the result of the stickiness of the Company's platform, the switching costs involved, and the cost savings Axon offers when customers sign multiple-year contracts. When asked about renewal rates on Axon deals (churn) during the Q4 2016 earnings call Q&A session, COO Luke Larson abstained from providing data on churn rates, stating that the sample size is not yet large enough. However, he followed up by stating that management is confident in having very low churn rates thus far.

With the market still in its early stage, any given customer of Axon's or of its competitors likely has not yet even considered switching from one platform/vendor to another. Based on the constant growth in seats booked and ARR, I too believe it is safe to assume that churn rates - both customer churn and revenue churn - are either very close to zero or negative. The phenomenon of negative churn is eloquently defined in the following Lincoln Murphy quote:

When, for a given time period, expansion revenue more than offsets any revenue you lose from customer churn, downgrades, lower usage, etc...

We can be confident that this is indeed the case for Axon, as it continues to simultaneously drive incremental bookings and utilization with existing customers. Moreover, the Company has an extraordinary track record when it comes to cost-effectively gaining and retaining customers not only on the TASER Weapons side of the business but also as of late in regard to the Software & Sensors segment:

(Source: Q1 2017 Key Metrics)

As the Company continues its attempt to consolidate the market around the Axon network, it has leveraged both non-cash working capital and the SG&A line to perpetuate this growth. We may consider its investments in the trial program to be categorically similar. That is, gross margins will not be affected by the trials, due to management's decision to allocate these costs to the SG&A line.

To that end, although operating margins will take a near-term hit, the costs borne by Axon of fronting a camera and a year of service pale in comparison to the long-term value gained by collecting on recurring service revenues, warranty plans and subsequent hardware upgrades every 3-5 years. Below is a visualization of the aforementioned dynamic:

(Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

As the graphic depicts, of the lifetime value of an ideal 5-year $1,000,000 booking, the initial hardware purchase comprises $100,000, while one year's worth of service revenue (License & Storage, Warranty) comprises $133,000. Assuming that the customer books a 5-year $1,000,000 deal after the expiration of the trial period, let's look at the LTV/CAC with respect to this model. First, we need to gather some assumptions. The following is true of the trial program:

Trial hardware expense will be considered an SG&A expense, amortized over the useful life of the device.

Depending on the length of the trial and the speed of updates, the Company may be able to use cameras and docks for more than one trial.

Training and support will also fall within the SG&A line.

The magnitude of incremental expenses associated with the trial program will be directly correlated to the number of trials.

Management expects an incremental operating expense of $5M in the back half of 2017, based on an estimated uptake of 25,000 trial seats booked. This translates to $200 per trial seat booked.

Axon averages $3,474 in Axon and Evidence.com Bookings per new seat booked:

(Source: Author, Using Data from Q1 2017 Key Metrics)

Based on the above, 25,000 seats booked would equate to $86.9M in bookings. If we pro rate this ratio with respect to a $1M booking, we estimate that 288 seats are booked. For simplicity, we may think about the 25,000 seats booked as 88 separate $1M, 288 seat bookings.

For this example, I'm going to assume:

A linear progression from 70% to 80% margins on the service revenue portion (license & storage, warranty)

A linear progression from 15% to 25% margins on the hardware portion 1

$57,200 incremental Op-Ex per hypothetical $1M trial booking 2

10% discount rate

1 Management has cited that it expects gross margin % for the hardware portion of the Axon segment to normalize toward the 25% range (conservatively).

2 (286 seats x $200 per seat) = $57,600

For the sake of simplicity, and due to the Company's historically low churn rates, I've also assumed zero churn. Instead of accounting for churn, I've calculated LTV/CAC strictly on a discounted cash flow basis, allocating the trial-year costs (and incremental costs resulting from the program) to CAC. This may just seem like a simple NPV calculations - well, it is. But the model doesn't have to be complex in order to tell the real story, especially when, in fact, there does not exist any evidence of customer churn on the Axon platform. So long as we ensure that acquisition costs are allocated properly, deriving the LTV of this program is rather straightforward.

This differs from the traditional methods of calculating LTV/CAC for SaaS firms for several reasons. First and foremost, there simply hasn't been enough time since the market began accelerating for management or analysts to get a solid read on churn rates. This will simply take time, as the nature of the customer base (law enforcement agencies) is much different from that of typical cloud-based businesses. Whereas in many cases customers can easily come and go as they please without incurring substantial switching costs, customers in this market typically have a lifespan of at least a few years (hence the modeled 5-year booking).

All of the above yields the following model with respect to LTV/CAC:

(Source: Author, Using Data from Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

The up-front costs are burdensome, no doubt. But even as Axon makes no money in the first year and stomachs all the costs, LTV/CAC for the entire contract is a solid 2.89. Further, the breakeven point is almost exactly 12 months following the initiation of the post-trial 5-year paid contract. Mind you, this LTV/CAC ratio assumes that the average life cycle of an Axon seat is only 5 years. However, using the average time of service for an officer - 20 years - management estimates that LTV is in the range of 15x CAC, assuming no increase in revenue per user. (This reflects the LTV of an officer who is an Axon customer for 20 years divided by the CAC incurred during the trial phase.) If I were to extrapolate my model across a 20-year average time of service, my LTV/CAC ratio would also be in the ~12x range, meaning that my model is similar to that of management's but a bit more on the conservative end.

Based on current trial-to-purchase conversion rates of nearly 100% with large agencies, management has reason to expect a large percentage of trials to lead to long-term contracts. If, for some reason, such conversion rates fail to translate to the trial program, there remains little downside. For the trial program as a whole, the breakeven point is a mere 10% conversion rate from trial to a 5-year contract. Put differently, if the Company sees a 50% conversion rate, the breakeven point will be one year or less following the end of the trial. In other words, the offer is value-accretive, and the value in this deal is likely to materialize in a relatively short period of time. Going forward, overall LTV/CAC ratios are likely to experience a drawdown as a result of the trial program. However, this is a healthy dynamic, as recent LTV/CAC ratios have been in the 4-6 range, which usually indicates that the underlying company needs to spend more on growth. In the long term, an LTV/CAC ratio in the 3-4 range is optimal and, as seen above, is likely to be the range that Axon achieves as it moves forward with the trial program.

In concluding the rather lengthy discussion of Axon's trial program, it is important that we understand that it is more than an attention-grabber - it is a long-term investment in the Company's dominance of a rapidly emerging and socially justified industry. And what better way to become the dominant firm than by being the purveyor of disruptive technological innovation in an otherwise stale industry? While the pundits point toward the body camera as being a commodity lacking differentiable qualities, and thus scarce opportunity for a dominant firm to emerge, Axon has effectively agreed with such a notion by making it its mission to flood the market with free cameras. This sends a clear message that it has no interest in competing on the basis of the price and/or quality of its body cameras (although the Axon Body 2 is arguably the highest-quality camera on the market). Rather, the Company intends to squelch the competition by having customers experience first-hand the immense value that is unlocked when using the various services and end-to-end solutions that are offered on the Axon platform.

Given that the Axon network is undoubtedly best-in-class, this creates strategic barriers to entry, as it is forcing the competition to play their strong hand while many of them simply lack the financial means, technological resources or even the scale to step up to the plate. This has put Axon in the driver's seat, in the position of power, which is a necessity in achieving its goal to accelerate the market forward. In turn, the Company is focusing on building long -term partnerships by being much more than just another a supplier of government equipment. Much to the contrary, it is building an ecosystem of devices, people and apps, all of which orbit around a nucleus of transparency, accountability and the ability of law enforcement to truly have a positive impact on society. Not only have Axon's strategic initiatives served the public's interests in a fair policing system, but there is both a high probability of positive near-term ROI and a very clear and foreseeable path toward a perpetuitous, sustainable and highly profitable business model.

4. Valuation Analysis

Now that I've covered by investment thesis both qualitatively and quantitatively, it is time to value shares of Axon accordingly. To come up with a fair value, we must start off with the handling of several assumptions upon which our valuation models will rely.

4.1 CAPM Assumptions

Let's first calculate the current WACC using the CAPM model. The following assumptions will be applied:

Capital structure weights 1 : Debt = 0%; Equity = 100%

: Debt = 0%; Equity = 100% Risk-free rate: 30-year Treasury Bond Yield = 2.84%

Beta (Reuters) = 1.18

Equity risk premium 2 = 6%

= 6% Effective tax rate3 = 43% -> 35%

1 I do not anticipate that the Company will need to issue debt in the foreseeable future, as it is able to generate cash from the Weapons segment and also tap into working capital (as has been the case as of late).

2 This is relatively high for a current US-based company without any debt (Damodaran lists the current ERP at 5.69% for U.S. companies). The high risk premium is based on a number of different factors, including but not limited to the relative lack of share liquidity, international exposure (20% of business) and very high short interest as a % of float (32%).

3 Tax rate projections are based on the assumption that there will be a regression to the normal tax rate for U.S. companies of ~35%.

The above reflects the CAPM assumptions which yield a WACC estimation of 9.92%. Now that we have established a discounting method, we shall proceed to growth forecasts.

4.2 Growth Forecasts

Taking into account the various conclusions drawn from the previous section, the following growth projections can be made:

(Source: Author projections)

For the years in between those which are explicitly projected, growth rates progress along a nonlinear curve. Given that it's been several years since the beginning of the nationwide push toward body cameras, it could be another 3-5 years before we begin seeing signs of the market's maturation. Thus, based on Axon's TAM both domestically and internationally, I estimated a steep decline in overall growth rates from 2019 to 2022. This steep downward slope in growth rates represents the transition from high growth to stable growth. Following 2022, I projected a gradual decline from stable growth to steady-state growth of 3% in perpetuity. The graph below displays revenue forecasts across each revenue stream and shows the overall growth rate:

(Source: Author projections)

Implied in these projections are the following CAGRs:

Software & Sensors segment: 20.7%

TASER Weapons segment: 7.8%

Net Revenue: 12.9%

4.3 Operating Metric Forecasts

Moving on to the subject of operational profitability, the graphics below are management's base cases for each segment over the long term:

(Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

I believe the projections of 60% gross margins and 20% operating margins for the Axon segment are extremely conservative and will use 65% and 25%, respectively, within my model. While there is a bit more uncertainty baked into the Axon segment, the Weapons segment is fairly stable and has been for quite some time. Thus, I believe the Weapons segment projections above are accurate. Accordingly, I will be using the following assumptions:

(Source: Author projections)

As can be seen in the table above, each operating metric progresses toward its 2025 steady-state level. Having covered growth forecasts and operating metric projections, it is now time to move on to the discounted cash flow model based on these forecasts/projections.

4.4 Fundamental Valuation Model

The aforementioned growth/operating metric forecasts yield the following projections with respect to the TASER Weapons segment:

Table

(Source: Author projections)

Graph

(Source: Author projections)

Given that the TASER Weapons segment is a very stable and mature line of business for the Company, there exists only slight upside potential with respect to operating profit margin % for the segment (5% upside from the current 35%). Accordingly, I have projected segment EBIT margins to trend upward until 2021, resulting in segment EBIT growth outpacing that of revenues. Following 2021, I anticipate EBIT margins reaching a plateau at the long-term target of 40%. Thus, from 2021 to 2025 and beyond, I have projected that operating profits for the Weapons segment will grow in tandem with segment revenue. With respect to the Software & Sensors segment, the forecasts yield the following:

Table

(Source: Author projections)

Graph

(Source: Author projections)

Similar to other projections within my model, I believe 2021 will be when we start to see normalization within the Axon segment from an operational standpoint, as well as the point when we begin to see the segment's revenue composition stabilize. As the graph above portrays, these projections resulted in 2021 being the first year of profitability for the Axon segment on an EBIT basis. On a consolidated FCFF basis, the table below depicts my base-case scenario ($ amounts in millions, except share price):

(Source: Author projections)

As the image above shows, my base-case valuation for shares of Axon is $29.15, representing a margin of safety of 20%. Although this comes in short of the highly sought-after 30% margin of safety, I believe my base case is built on a foundation of conservative assumptions, given the favorable long-term prospects outlined in the sections above. As is prudent, I will now show a range of outcomes based on varying assumptions (sensitivity analysis).

4.5 Sensitivity Analysis

There are many so-called "levers" within a DCF model which, upon being changed, will result in a significant change in the FV estimate. This is especially true when considering the assumptions being used to calculate WACC, such as Beta and the Equity Risk Premium. However, running a sensitivity analysis on CAPM assumptions is often a fool's errand, as these assumptions are inherently non-stationary and forward-looking, making them subject to a high degree of estimation error. Thus, I will abstain from using CAPM assumptions in my sensitivity analysis.

Instead, I will be running a sensitivity analysis on the key operating value drivers that are most material to my investment thesis. In this case, such value drivers consist of growth and profitability. Accordingly, we will produce a range of FV estimates when assuming varying levels of projected growth and profitability within each business segment. For either segment, I will use the 2017 growth rate and the 2025 EBIT margin % as the varying metrics (2018-2024 growth rates are calculated based on the progression from the 2017 growth rate to 3% in 2025; EBIT margins progress toward steady state in 2025). Further, I will vary growth rates in increments of 10% of the base-case growth rate, and EBIT margins will vary in increments of 2.5%. FV estimate ranges are based on all other projections and assumptions being at base-case levels. Below are the sensitivity charts for each segment:

(Source: Author estimates)

As can be observed above, the FV estimates are more heavily influenced by profitability than growth. This applies to both business segments and supports the notion that growth will only add to shareholder value to the extent that there exists a trajectory toward long-term operational profitability (notice that along the lower end of EBIT margin ranges, FV estimates for both scenarios are relatively unresponsive to changes in growth rates, while the opposite is true along the upper end of EBIT margin ranges). This is especially true in regard to the Software & Sensors segment, as it has a higher degree of operating leverage.

4.6 Relative Valuation

Regarding relative valuation techniques, it would be ignorant to simply compare Axon's EV multiples to those of stocks within the broader Aerospace & Defense space. Given the idiosyncrasies associated with a small-/mid-cap stock that is a part-industrial manufacturer and part-SaaS provider, there is a scarcity of stocks with which it would make sense to compare Axon on a relative valuation basis. Thus, we shall simply compare Axon's EV multiples to the stock's coinciding 3-year median multiples. To start off, let's look at the stock's current EV/revenue multiple compared to its 3-year median EV/revenue multiple:

AAXN EV to Revenues (3y Median) data by YCharts

Since the stock's late-2015 precipitous decline in market value, with the exception of a momentary mid-2016 high (during which the stock had risen over 100% from its early-2016 low), Axon's EV/revenue multiple has consistently been lower than its 3-year historical median. Currently, the Company is being valued at a 25% discount to the 3-year median valuation with respect to corresponding revenues. In order to understand why this is the case, we must determine precisely what factors in to a firm's EV/revenue multiple. Intuitively, one may assume a positive correlation between current EV/revenue multiples and both the market's forward revenue estimates as well as the estimated present value of these forward revenues. Along these lines, valuation expert Aswath Damodaran's research supports the notion that operating profitability (often measured by either EBIT margins or EBITDA margins) and growth rates are two of the main determinants of EV/revenue multiples. Thus, it makes sense to take a look at both:

AAXN EBITDA Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As is shown in the chart above, revenue growth rates are near their highest levels in 3 years, while EBITDA margins continue to decline (now less than half of what they were just two years ago). Furthermore, current analyst estimates show that while there remain expectations of excess growth going forward, these estimates also call for the continued shrinkage of EBITDA margins:

AAXN EBITDA Margin Estimates for 4 Quarters Ahead data by YCharts

In drawing this back to the recent contractionary trend in Axon's EV/revenue multiple, we can conclude that the impact of ascending growth rates on Axon's EV/revenue multiple (which we would expect to be positive) is currently being more than offset by the negative impact of the downward trend in operational profitability. This goes to show that current firm valuations are yet factor in the potential for expansions in operational profitability over the mid-to-long term. Rather, current EV/revenue multiples imply that despite the persistence of excess growth rates, forward revenues are being valued at an historical discount, as the market expects operational profitability to continue to be low. This dynamic also feeds into our key takeaway from the sensitivity analysis: that FV estimates of Axon are more heavily impacted by changes in operating profitability projections than by changes in growth projections

4.7 Risk/Reward Setup Based on Realistic Range of Outcomes

At the current price of $24.26, Axon stock is trading at a 20% discount to its intrinsic value of $29.15. Further, based on realistic assumptions, the stock has a risk/reward profile that is skewed in the favor of long investors, with over 40% upside and only 13 % downside:

(Source: Author projections)

To be clear, the bull and bear cases above reflect my estimates of the best- and worst-case scenarios, respectively. To put this in perspective, the following is noteworthy regarding the extent to which the above growth estimates were built on a foundation of conservatism:

YoY Weapons segment revenue growth has averaged 26% over the past four quarters.

YoY Software & Sensors segment revenue growth has averaged 96% over the past four quarters.

Even though we are yet to see any sort of inflection point, this type of growth is bound to slow down at some point in the near future. Accordingly, even my bull-case growth projections assume an immediate and substantial slowdown in growth. However, with there still being large amounts of unmet demand (internationally for the Weapons segment and both domestically & internationally for the Axon segment), the Company's high-growth phase isn't likely to subside for at least another 2-3 years, which makes it quite possible that actual future growth rates exceed even my best-case scenario estimates.

Regarding the EBIT margins, we can assume - with a somewhat high degree of certainty - expanding profitability within both segments. That is, at least over the medium to long term (I expect 2018 to be the "low water mark" in terms of operational profitability, primarily due to the costs associated with the Axon trial program). While the bear case assumes flat Weapons segment EBIT margins (35% - below management's estimates), it also assumes management's extremely conservative estimate of 20% for the long-term EBIT margin within the Software & Sensors segment. In reality (and even according to the management team), the Software & Sensors EBIT margin is much more likely to be in the 20-30% range by 2025 - or even higher. In fact, on the Q1 '17 earnings call, CFO Jawad Ahsan reiterated this, saying:

Part of our model is that we would expect those (Hardware) margins to improve over time [...] There's a discount on the hardware upfront and we expect, in the near-term, [these margins] to improve to 25% and over the longer term to get to 50%.

My base case assumes 2025 Hardware gross margins of only 25%, which, in conjunction with 80% projected 2025 Service gross margins (neither conservative nor aggressive), yields an estimated 25% segment EBIT margin by 2025. If I were to assume 50% Hardware gross margins for 2025, this would yield projections of 32% EBIT margins within the Software & Sensors segment by 2025. This is why I am considering 20% the bear case 2025 EBIT margin for the segment and 27.5% the bull case.

As for the Weapons segment, given its historical prosperity in the way of profitability, coupled with the degree of underlying stability within the segment, I do not anticipate many fluctuations in EBIT margins going forward. Having said that, as the Weapons segment undergoes its transformation into a recurring revenue stream driven by the "TASER-as-a-Service" concept, we are likely to see slight expansions in profitability. This may come as a result of a more predictable and less lumpy sales cycle, which will afford management the ability to forecast inventory needs with better precision and ultimately streamline its production of CEWs and cartridges. Taking this into consideration, as well as 40% EBIT margins being management's base case, 40% is what I projected 2025 EBIT margins to be for the Weapons segment for both the base case and the bull case. Along these lines, I foresee 40% as being the upper limit in sustainable profitability, as this is very high for any line of business across all industries.

Having provided a set of rationales to support my bullish range of FV estimates, I shall conclude the valuation section with an interpretation of the discrepancy between the market value of Axon stock and my estimates of the fair value of the stock.

4.8 Mispricing

Recall the following:

The fair value of Axon stock is more heavily influenced by profitability expectations than growth expectations.

The current Forward Revenue/EV multiple is nearly 25% lower than its 3-year median, implying that investors are less willing to pay for future revenue dollars than they were in recent history.

Both of the findings above indicate a strong likelihood that the stock's mispricing (discount to intrinsic value) is tied to investors' lowering of profitability expectations for years to come. This makes sense as there are very few indications of a slowdown in revenue growth, yet the stock is still well off its highs, both on a 52-week basis and of all time. On the contrary, consolidated EBIT margins have been declining as of late - a trend which often induces the contraction of value multiples. Also noteworthy is the divergence between Axon stock price as of late (albeit range-bound) and its EV/revenue multiple:

AAXN data by YCharts

Given that the expectations call for a continuation of Axon's high-growth phase, yet the market is seemingly agnostic toward the Company's rate of growth, I'm going to use my base-case growth projections. However, considering the above findings regarding the market's sensitivity toward the current downward trends in operating profitability, I'm going to use my bear-case EBIT margin projections. In combining the base-case growth rates with the bear-case EBIT margins, I am hoping to produce an intrinsic value close to the current value of Axon stock so that we may interpret current valuations in terms of what is or isn't already priced in to shares. In doing so, we get the following forecast assumptions:

(Source: Author projections)

Using these projections within the the original FCFF model, we reach an intrinsic value of $24.14, which is almost exactly what the stock currently trades at. In other words, assuming that the market expects the Company to continue along its trajectory of growth, the bear case is largely already baked into Axon stock price, and is being driven by forward expectations of a continued downward trajectory in EBITDA margins. This negative-sloping trend in profitability is reflected in the chart below, which shows the rolling EBITDA margin estimates for varying forward-looking horizons:

AAXN EBITDA Margin Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The blue and green lines in the graph above reflect the rolling estimates of Axon's EBITDA margin for the current year and 3 quarters into the future, respectively. Given that these estimates are lower than the current actual EBITDA margin of 12.47%, this shows that there are still expectations of further shrinkage in the Company's EBITDA margin in the near future. On the other hand, estimates for next fiscal year as well as 2 fiscal years ahead reflect the expectation that while 2017 may be the low point in operating profitability, the years following 2017 will foster significant upticks in EBITDA margins (the red line above reflects expectations that the 2019 EBITDA margins will have doubled from current levels).

To be clear, the expectation of 25% EBITDA margins by 2019 isn't even close to being priced in at current levels; using the assumptions above (base-case growth rates, bear-case EBIT margins), the 2019 EBITDA margin within my FCFF model is a mere 8%. Even within my base-case model - which implies 20% upside from the current stock price - the EBITDA margin % doesn't surpass 25% until 2022.

At any rate, although I do not anticipate 25% EBITDA margins by 2019, I do anticipate margins to begin expanding after bottoming out in 2017. Based on the degree of operating leverage and the opportunity to achieve economies of scale within the Software & Sensors segment, as well as the continued profitability of the Weapons segment, I expect this expansion in margins to trend upward in a clear and distinct manner before flattening out in the 30-35% range (on a consolidated basis) after 2021.

While the above expectations underlie an FV estimate of $29.15, the current price of Axon stock implies that, given similar growth rates to those of my base-case scenario, EBIT margins will expand going forward, but to a lesser extent. This is shown below:

(Source: Author Projections)

Simply put, the mispricing in Axon stock stems from the market's underestimation of the degree in which EBIT margins are likely to expand into 2025 and beyond. Further, I believe the market's underestimation is rooted in investors' overall lack of understanding with respect to the shift in revenue composition. While 30-35% may seem a bit high relative to the projection of 4% EBIT margin in 2017, it is imperative that we fully consider the impact on profitability of seats booked being converted to paid seats on the Axon platform. While bookings are still growing rapidly, 3-5 years from now these bookings will all be paid seats that provide the Company with high-margin, recurring service revenues. To that end, I believe the market is myopically focusing on the contraction in margins as of late and ultimately failing to price in many of the favorable long-term prospects surrounding Axon, one of which is the all-but-inevitable expansionary trend in margins.

5. Downside Risk Factors

Having outlined and quantified my bullish investment thesis, it would be negligent of me to not mention the potential risks that - were they to materialize - would further inhibit upon shares reaching the upside potential. Below are the major risk factors pertaining to my investment thesis and corresponding valuation model:

The Weapons segment must continue to generate strong cash flows in order for Axon to deliver on its growth initiatives. This is due to the majority of positive cash flows stemming from this segment. In other words, the success (going forward) of the Axon segment is contingent on the continued (and expanding) profitability of the Weapons segment.

Cartridge ASPs and Hardware unit volume within the Weapons segment fails to continue trending higher, resulting in overstated Weapons segment growth projections.

Economies of scale within the gross margin portion of the Software & Sensors segment do not exist to the extent that I've concluded, resulting in overstated Axon segment margin % projections.

Customer uptake and/or trial-to-purchase conversion rates with respect to the Axon trial program are lower than expected, resulting in overstated Axon segment growth rates.

Given that the above risk factors tie into either growth or profitability within either segment, we may refer to the sensitivity analysis in order to gauge the quantitative impact of one or more of the risk factors on our fair value estimates. Additionally, the following is a list of qualitative risk factors that could also materially alter our FV estimates, although likely to a lesser extent than those listed above:

Competitive advantage is reliant upon patents and IP, which could be subject to a court's interpretation and potentially rendered obsolete.

A third-party cloud-based platform makes the Company reliant on others for the deliverance of its services that are based in the cloud.

Personal injury, wrongful death, other litigation stemming from the outcomes of customers using Axon's products and services.

Privacy laws inhibiting adoption of facial recognition, other privacy-related matters.

The United States' withdrawal from NAFTA and/or the passing of border adjustment tax legislation could disrupt the Company's supply chain and have negative impacts on profitability.

Uncertainty surrounding Brexit, as the U.K. comprises a large portion of the Company's International business.

6. Bottom Line

Axon has embarked on a two-track strategy, where one track focuses on generating higher revenues and the other on building up long-term profitability. Thus far, this strategy has been executed on flawlessly, resulting in value-added growth across each business segment. That is, top line growth coupled with either stable or increasing profitability. Further, through its trial program, the Company is taking necessary steps toward accelerating the market forward and, ultimately, consolidating the lion's share of agencies and officers onto a cohesive, best-in-class network of apps, people and devices. While the market is currently discounting the likelihood of Axon profitably becoming the dominant player in the global market for law enforcement technology, far-sighted investors have an opportunity to go long on a stock with a risk/reward setup that is considerably skewed in favor of longs.

