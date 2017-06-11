BlackBerry Earnings Preview

Much has changed and yet remained the same since I last covered BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) on Seeking Alpha in 2014. Since then, I gave subscribers exclusive coverage on the company on the DIY Value Investing Marketplace for Value Investors. The stock returned over 50 percent in that time. Yet nearly all of these gains came in the last month when Macquarie assigned an $11.80 price target and a $45 case in the longer term. On June 1, Citron Researched pondered BlackBerry as possibly the next Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). BlackBerry is still a long way from accelerating revenue growth, despite shifting its business purely towards security software solutions.

Below: BlackBerry KEYone smartphone

Up to 50 Percent Downside

Estimating a fair value on BlackBerry requires forecasting a pessimistic outlook for the company's software sales. If the company reports unimpressive first quarter results on June 23, the stock could give up recent gains on the market. The company's licensing growth for its core product, BES UEM, is the key number investors should watch. Otherwise, triple-digit sales growth for QNX will not be enough to impress investors.

In the worst-case scenario, BlackBerry will report sales of under $1 billion in FY2018, and break-even revenue growth thereafter.

Source: finbox.io (Click the link to change growth assumptions)

Assuming a discount rate of between 10% - 11%, BBRY stock could have a downside of around 50%:

Source: finbox.io (Click on link to change discount rate)

First-Quarter Revenue Growth

BlackBerry reported fourth-quarter revenue of $297 million, which is a solid accomplishment because software sales of 30% for the full year offset the decline in SAF revenue. Expect SAF revenue falling another 25% in the upcoming quarter. Although small, the company managed to generate positive free cash flow of $16 million. It ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash. The Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) settlement will add $940 million in cash for the company.

BES UEM Gets Solid Refresh

Very recently, BlackBerry refreshed the BES (BlackBerry Enterprise Server) software by unifying it with Good Technology. Named BES UEM (BES Unified Endpoint Manager), the MDM (mobile device management) software is much improved. Companies will now have an easier time adding Android, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), BlackBerry, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) devices on the MDM. Integrating Good's Apple-friendly App may even lead to higher profit margin per user added. BlackBerry already makes a healthy profit, the more users its customers add.

Expect BlackBerry reporting a healthy rise in user additions.

QNX Radar

In the same way my bullishness for Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) played out favorably in the fields of delivery logistics, BlackBerry's QNX Radar should find success. The software platform enables automotive companies to build ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems). The IoT-based product monitors the location of trailers and containers. Messages on their whereabouts are delivered securely. The more QNX Radar content auto companies use, the more profits BlackBerry earns. The recurring revenue model will add meaningfully to total sales as time passes. Given the company has plenty of cash on hand, it may invest more in R&D or buy companies to accelerate adoption for this platform.

Valuation

Assume revenue growth flat for FY2018 and growing between 10% to 15% through to FY2022. Assuming a discount rate of between 9% - 10%, BBRY stock is trading at close to fair value:

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway on BlackBerry Stock

BlackBerry will need a blowout in revenue growth to support its recent 60% run-up in the last quarter. The company no longer makes smartphones, offloading all hardware cost risks to a third-party. So any modest growth in device sales will give its revenue a lift in the quarter. But software sales will be in the spotlight. Strong BES UEM licensing, helped by BlackBerry ending support for BES 10.0, will give longtime shareholders something to be happy about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBRY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.