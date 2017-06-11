8.43% Dividend Yield I'm Looking To Buy

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Whoa, now there's a big dividend yield

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) currently has a preferred share that carries an 8.43% dividend yield. There are other preferred shares carrying a strong yield in the mREIT sector, but DX-A carries a high dividend yield along with having other good metrics. If Treasury yields increase, the high yield is so strong it provides some cushion where DX-A would still be unlikely to fall under $24.50 unless the market became significantly more risk averse.

About the company

Dynex Capital is a solid mortgage REIT with an excellent internal management team. I explained Dynex Capital in depth earlier this year:

"If you're contemplating investing in Dynex Capital, these are the things you need to know. It starts with looking at the shift in credit spreads, which enhances book value, but makes it more difficult to invest new capital at the same spreads. Then it moves on to assess interest rate risk so we can approximate book values. Duration on the portfolio was materially positive, so when rates fall, it is a positive factor for Dynex Capital."

Even though preferred shares have more protection in many cases than common stock, it's important to know how the company operates.

Preferred share benefits?

Preferred shares are in many ways a cross between a stock and a bond. While bond holders have first rights, preferred shares get paid before any money goes to common stock holders in the event the company's assets are liquidated (extremely unlikely for DX). The dividend on preferred shares also can't be lowered until the common stock dividend goes to zero. Preferred shares are an excellent of strong dividend yields in a market that is over-valuing most high yield investments.

Taking a look at price points

I use an in-depth model to show the price points for preferred shares. Treat colors in the charts as being similar to a stop light. Green is going to mean go buy, while red means sell. Here's the first chart we will be looking at:

DX-B is $0.23 from a buy right now, but DX-A is the one we're going to be looking at. As you can tell, the price right now is in the green making this an investment I would want to purchase. The preferred share is priced so attractively right now, it would have to go up by $0.96 just to become a sell for me. In the next chart we will see the risk factors for this preferred share:

The major point here is the high yield and the next call date. Having a dividend yield over 8% usually means some significant risk to me in the mREIT preferred share market. However, the only real issue is the next call date for DX-A is coming up next month. What's nice about this is that the worst cash to call is $0.10 which isn't all that bad. It'd have to be negative for me to start considering DX-A a mediocre investment. The largest risk for DX-A is the call risk. If DX-B were trading at a premium to par value, it could lead to issuing new shares of DX-B and using the proceeds to call DX-A.

DX doesn't have as much common equity covering preferred equity as I would like, but that isn't critical at this point. This is the number under "Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation" and it's at 2.93 right now. This isn't in the red, but it would have to go all the way up to 5 for me to consider it a solid metric. DX-A is at the higher end of its price range over the last 52 weeks, but prices across the sector have been trending higher.

Conclusion

DX-A currently has a very strong yield, and the worst cash to call is $0.10. Preferred shares aren't always called just because their price is over $25. There is some call risk, but preferred shares are often not called after their first call date comes up. Once the next call date comes up, the company is normally required thereafter to give a 30-day notice for when they will call the preferred share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.