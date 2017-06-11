Strong Dividend Yields Via Dividend Champions

I like the exclusion of REITs since it allows me to choose my own REIT investments.

FDL is filled with dividend growth champions that should be at the top of a retiree's list.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Trying to find dividends?

The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDL) attempts to replicate, as much as possible, the price and yield of the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index. The objective of the index is to invest in stocks which have a consistent record of growing dividends and also being able to sustain them. In other words, we're about to see a big list of dividend champions.

What kind of yield are we looking at?

The current yield of FDL is 2.98% which is great for a defensively allocated fund. From the Morningstar website here's a chart that will give some insight into the fund:

The returns have been decent over the years, but the main selling point is being invested in large companies which pay a high sustainable yield. This isn't a fund I'd be looking into if my only goal were growth.

The expense ratio of .45% at a glance made me hesitate.

All right, it's actually not that bad considering the funds strategy. The turnover ratio can be extremely high and it went as high as 81 in 2009. The last couple of years it's been at 61 and 50 which isn't as high, but still material information. The fund is reconstituted once a year and then rebalanced four times annually.

Sector allocation

FDL is allocated defensively currently, but more than the following chart would imply:

The large allocation to communication services is in the two largest companies. If more players were to somehow enter the market space and threaten either of them, then I can see this fund allocating differently. Please note, I can't put a lot of emphasis on the current weightings. FDL rebalances each quarter, and the sector exposure can shift substantially.

In the current all-time high market being defensively invested is something I look for. I like how much of the funds is allocated somewhat defensively currently. This is also a great fund for anyone who wants to make their own individual investments in the real estate sector; REITs are not included in FDL.

Holdings

(NYSE:T) AT&T Inc. 9.33% 5.06% (NYSE:VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 8.00% 4.97% (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer Inc. 6.54% 3.99% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc. 6.46% 3.41% (NYSE:PG) The Procter & Gamble Company 6.07% 3.11% (NYSE:MRK) Merck & Co., Inc. 4.60% 2.91% (NASDAQ:INTC) Intel Corporation 4.52% 3.02% (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. 4.38% 3.68% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group, Inc. 4.22% 3.24% (NYSE:IBM) International Business Machines Corporation 3.68% 3.94% (NYSE:BA) The Boeing Company 3.03% 3.04% (NASDAQ:QCOM) QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.87% 3.92% (NYSE:DUK) Duke Energy Corporation 2.30% 3.99% (NYSE:SO) The Southern Company 2.04% 4.57% (NYSE:DOW) The Dow Chemical Company 1.85% 2.89% (NYSE:CAT) Caterpillar Inc. 1.83% 2.95% (NYSE:D) Dominion Energy, Inc. 1.70% 3.76% (NYSE:RAI) Reynolds American Inc. 1.53% 3.01% (NYSE:MET) MetLife, Inc. 1.50% 3.17% (NYSE:AEP) American Electric Power Company, Inc. 1.16% 3.27% (NYSE:EMR) Emerson Electric Co. 1.10% 3.27% (NYSE:PRU) Prudential Financial, Inc. 1.10% 2.91% (NYSE:VLO) Valero Energy Corporation 1.06% 4.50% (NYSE:PPL) PPL Corporation 1.03% 3.96% (NYSE:ETN) Eaton Corporation Plc 0.99% 3.14% (NYSE:LYB) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.89% 4.55% (NYSE:HPQ) HP Inc. 0.88% 2.90% (NYSE:ED) Consolidated Edison, Inc. 0.83% 3.33% (NYSE:PEG) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.76% 3.85% (NYSE:IP) International Paper Company 0.72% 3.44%

The top two highest weightings go to the telecommunications sector with AT&T and Verizon. Previously I've considered those allocations to be fairly risky given the aggressive competition in the telecommunications industry. However, the potential for a merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) suggests that competition might decrease dramatically over the years. That is a conclusion neither company wants the regulators to recognize. Turning the cell phone market into a more concentrated oligopoly could dramatically reduce competitions in pricing.

The portfolio even allocates heavily to Phillip Morris and Altria Group. I would consider the tobacco companies to have very sustainable dividends as well. When I go through this portfolio I have to admit that they really did look for dividend champions to hold. I appreciate that, but the heavy weightings make me wonder if the individual investor can keep up with this portfolio by buying several of the holdings and sitting on the position.

In fact, my favorite strategy for this ETF is buying a few of the underlying companies. The investor avoids the expense ratio and can customize the sector allocation. Whenever they need new dividend ideas they can check for a list of the current holdings.

Conclusion

Strategy-wise, this is a great fund for investors seeking a strong dividend yield. It also requires investors to understand that the holdings can shift substantially over time. If I were investing in FDL, this is something I'd keep in mind and would want to be comfortable with. All things considered, if this fund were to drop its expense ratio materially this would easily go on my top dividend ETF list. Until then, it is ideal as a source of dividend ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.