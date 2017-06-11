Citigroup: The Reason To Stay Long

There are several catalysts in place that should propel C shares higher, but there is one main reason to stay long.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio for several years now, and I do not remember a time when I was more excited about this bank's prospects than I am at this moment. The Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") results are due out in the next few weeks and there are reasons to believe that we may soon be entering a rising rate environment but, more importantly, Citigroup's management team finally has it properly positioned to report earnings growth and create shareholder value.

C shares benefited from a change in sentiment, along with the other large financial institutions, when Mr. Donald J. Trump was elected president but the stock has leveled off since the initial jump.

More recently, however, C shares have started moving up again because the financial community is finally starting to look ahead instead of hanging onto the bank's past performance. To this point, a well-known Citigroup bear, Mr. Saul Martinez from UBS, put his bear suit away and upgraded C shares from "Sell" to "Neutral". Mr. Martinez was quoted as saying that his bear case was "harder to make today...[because] Global growth looks resilient, starkly protectionist policies have not emerged, and importantly, the path forward for structural reforms in the U.S. is not as clear." My thoughts: what took you so long?

Looking out over the next two to three years, I believe that C shares will continue to outperform the broader market and this thought is largely based the fact that Citigroup is a "safer" bank that has the potential to be a capital return machine through 2017 and beyond.

A Capital Return Machine

Citigroup is on the road to greater profitability and I believe that the recent improvement in earnings is only the start of a multi-year trend that should continue for at least the next three years. The table below shows the progress that this bank has made over the last five years.

$ - in millions 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenues, net of interest expense $69,875 $76,354 $77,219 $76,724 $69,530 % Chg -8% -1% 1% 10% Operating Expenses $41,416 $43,615 $55,051 $48,408 $50,036 % Chg -5% -21% 14% -3% Net income $14,912 $17,242 $7,310 $13,659 $7,491 % Chg -14% 136% -46% 82% Expenses as a % of net revenues 59% 57% 71% 63% 72%

(Source: Data from 2016 10-K; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

As shown, the last five years has been a rollercoaster ride for the bank (and its shareholders) but Citigroup's management team finally has this bank heading in the right direction, of course, in my opinion. The top-line growth has stalled (remember, the bank has been selling off assets so the lack of revenue growth is not too concerning) but net income is up big from 2012, as management has been able to keep operating expenses as a percentage of revenue under 60% for the last two years (this should also be the case for 2017). This means that Citigroup is in a position to report earnings growth, even in a challenging interest rate environment, so the bank will have more capital to return to shareholders over the next few years. Plus, the large banks are a lot better capitalized now than they were before the Financial Crisis, so they should be able to better weather the storms that will come with the next downturn in the economy.

In 2016, Citigroup returned ~$11b of capital to shareholders with a large portion going towards buying back shares (the bank repurchased ~196m shares for the year). Last year, Citigroup also received approval to raise its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.16, which was an over 200% increase.

(Source: Fidelity)

It is important to note that Citigroup is still far behind its peers when it comes to its dividend yield, even after factoring in the impressive dividend growth from last year.

C Dividend data by YCharts

However, looking ahead, I believe that Citigroup is currently one of the best dividend growth stories in the banking industry and I would not be surprised if shareholders were rewarded with another significant double-digit dividend increase later this month. Furthermore, Citigroup's payout ratio is well-below 20% so the bank definitely has the wiggle room to significantly increase its dividend, if approval is received.

Valuation

There are many reasons to own C shares, especially with the potential benefits from President Trump's agenda and the expectations of a rising rate environment in the near future, so the bank trading at a cheap valuation should be viewed as icing on the cake.

C Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Citigroup is also trading at an attractive valuation based on the more relevant ratio, price-to-tangible book value ("p/TBV").

Current Price TBV (Q1'17) p/TBV C $64.45 $65.94 0.98 BAC $23.67 $17.23 1.37 JPM $86.96 $52.04 1.67 WFC $53.80 $29.79 1.81 Average w/ C 1.46 Average w/o C 1.62

[Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentations for Citigroup, Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)]

If Citigroup's management team is able to change the narrative and improve how the financial community views the bank, C shares could trade more in line with its peers, which would allow for the stock to trade hands at a price well above $80. This will take time but we are heading in that direction.

Bottom Line

Citigroup initially benefited from the Trump trade but C shares still have a lot of room to run, especially if management announces another high double-digit dividend increase in the weeks ahead. Buybacks would seem to make the most sense today as shares are trading at (or below) tangible book value but, in my opinion, a higher dividend is a must for Citigroup at the moment because all of the other large banks have significantly higher yields. I definitely understand the argument to instead focus on buybacks but I believe that Citigroup paying a higher dividend would bring in another group of investors and it would positively impact sentiment, which would result in a higher stock price.

Another important point to consider is that regulatory headwinds may soon be a thing of the past. A bill aimed at rolling back Dodd-Frank was recently passed in the House, so banks may soon have the opportunity to focus on their businesses instead of constantly asking, "What's next?" when it relates to regulations. I personally do not want to see a significant rollback of financial regulations because our banks are without a doubt "safer" today, but we are at a point where additional regulations may be more harmful than helpful.

There are many catalysts in place that should help propel Citigroup's stock price higher, but I believe that an increasing dividend is on the top of the list. Citigroup is a great long-term buy today and investors may miss their opportunity of getting C shares in the low-to-mid $60 range if the bank announces a large dividend raise later in June 2017. Therefore, long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

