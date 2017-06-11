Where Will Money Flow To From FANG?

Oil's stabilization and a possible move towards $50 would provide a launching pad for some of the extremely oversold oil services companies such as RIG, DO, and NE.

Rotation into energy/oil service and banking is likely as banks should benefit from a raising rate environment and many quality oil services names are extremely oversold.

Many Nasdaq names have had an enormous run up over the last 6 months and investors appear to be rotating from these names due to their extremely high valuations.



PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which is composed of FANG - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and other Nasdaq high flyers appears to have reached a turning point, where investors seem to finally understand that many of the stocks that make up the holdings of QQQ have become overpriced.

This was evident in Friday's selloff as names like Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and others lost between 3%-5%. In fact, the Nasdaq was down 1.8% Friday. However, there were some bright spots in the market, especially in energy and banking, as a rotation may be beginning to take place from the high-flying tech names into energy and bank stocks.

The Tech Revolution

As of late, markets have been led by a group of strong stocks that have charged relentlessly higher in recent months. Supported by robust momentum, earnings increases, and prospects of future tax cuts, many technology stocks have been propelled to extremely high levels. For example, let's examine the performance of some of the leading tech stocks over the last 6 months.

FB: up around 35%

GOOG: up roughly 30%

AMZN: up around 30%

AAPL: up around 35%

NFLX: up roughly 35%

TSLA: up around 100%

Some of these stocks now have enormous market caps and have had a lot of liquidity pumped into them in a relatively short period of time. However, it is important to mention that some of these companies and many others that have appreciated greatly in the last 6 months have extremely high P/E multiples, and some don't have any earnings to speak of at all.

The point is that much of the run up in many of the names comprising the Nasdaq has been due to expectations of continuous revenue growth and eventual profits - somewhat reminiscent of, although not as extreme as, what was observed in the dotcom era. Let's examine the P/E ratios, and price to sales multiples some of the underlying names.

FB: P/E 39, P/S 14.31

GOOG: P/E 32, P/S 7

AMZN: P/E 184, P/S 3.28

AAPL: P/E 17.48, P/S 3.52

NFLX: P/E 204, P/S 7.16

TSLA: P/E N/A, P/S 6.87

The 5 stocks that have P/E ratios have an average P/E ratio of 95, quite a bit higher than the current S&P 500 25.72 P/E ratio. Moreover, the median P/E ratio concerning stocks on a historical basis is only 14.65. This leads us to the conclusion that big-name momentum tech names may be overvalued at these levels, which could lead to a temporary rotation away from these names and into energy and banking.

QQQ 1 Year Chart

The QQQ chart illustrates that tech stocks are overbought on a short term basis, and this is confirmed by recent extremely high RSI and CCI readings. Furthermore, the 109 million shares traded Friday - more than 3 times average - along with a rising full stochastic and declining RSI and CCI, indicate that momentum could be shifting to the downside here. This evidence suggests that Friday's selloff is likely not a one day phenomenon and could represent a fundamental shift in investor sentiment that could lead to rotation into other sectors.



(Stockcharts.com)

The Upcoming FED Decision & its Potential Impact on Bank Stocks

The FED's decision is just days away and the odds of a .25 rate hike are over 99% according to the CME Group. A rate hike would be beneficial for banks as they would be able to make more money in a higher rate environment. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF), the banking ETF, has been performing extremely well and is up approximately 4% in the last 4 trading sessions. Although a pullback is possible from here or after the rate decision, we believe that any pull back in quality names such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) and others could be considered an attractive buying opportunity, as these names could continue to do well going forward if the raising rate environment continues.

Energy Names May be Searching for a Short-Term Bottom

Energy and oil services names could be another beneficiary of the rotation from tech into other sectors. Quality names such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Noble (NYSE:NE) and others may experience an inflow of capital in the short term as many of the oil services names especially in the drilling sector have experienced significant declines over the last 6 months.

RIG: down about 50%

DO: down approximately 50%

NE: down roughly 50%

It is true that in a $50 oil environment some of these companies are having trouble producing profits. Nevertheless, many of the companies associated with the oil services sector are cutting costs and reforming their business models, have real tangible assets, and are extremely oversold right now.

We feel that if oil moves towards $50 and higher the underlying stocks could appreciate significantly in the short term. Some of these names are extremely oversold and are changing hands below the levels where they traded when oil was at $26 in early 2016. This makes us believe that the market is mispricing certain stocks such as RIG and DO, which have solid assets that could represent significant value in the future.

Oil at a Glance

Oil production is picking up around the world again and supply is high - there is no debating that fact. Also, the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) chart does not appear constructive long term, and even suggests that lower oil prices are likely in the future. However, if we take a close look it appears that a temporary rebound that could take oil close to the $50 level is very plausible scenario from a technical point of view. Oil could very well go lower from there, but this bounce, if it occurs can provide a meaningful short term boost to certain extremely oversold stocks such as RIG, DO, NE and others.

USO 1 Year Chart

The USO chart suggests that oil may be searching for a short-term bottom here after a major selloff. RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are indicating that USO is oversold on a short-term basis and that momentum may be turning to the upside here despite the somewhat negative fundamental factors surrounding oil.

RIG Chart 1 Year Chart

RIG's stock is extremely oversold on a short-term basis and the RSI in this name was as low as 23 just a few trading days ago. The CCI, and full stochastic illustrate similar extremely oversold conditions. However, a strong close on Friday may indicate that the tide could be turning and can very possibly lift the shares of RIG and other similar companies in the oil services sector.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, the FANG names and other high multiple tech companies may be overpriced at the moment, and the rotation into banking and energy/oil services names may continue into the weeks to come, so long as oil doesn't lose its footing and continues to float upward towards $50.

Based on our analysis, we recommend the accumulation of RIG, DO, and NE in the short term, as a surge in their share prices is likely to occur in the near future. We feel that a bounce of 10%-25% is very possible in the underlying oil services names over the next few weeks, unless oil continues its decline. In such a scenario the discussed oil services names could see further short term deterioration, but would still represent compelling buying opportunities down the road as oil potentially stabilizes at a lower level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, NE CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.